Quantum-Safe Systems Still Have To Trust Each Other – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

As countries adopt NIST-finalized quantum-resistant cryptography at different speeds, the principal near-term risk is interoperability failure: a legitimate quantum-resistant signature or credential may be rejected or fall back to weaker methods if the receiving institution cannot validate the new chain.

Recent technical advances, including Google’s error-reduction result on Willow and Anthropic’s AI-assisted circuit designs, underscore the uncertain timeline for a cryptographically relevant quantum computer while highlighting that migration must address full verification infrastructures, not just algorithms.

The article calls for cross-border interoperability tests of real services—payments, identity credentials, software updates—before mandates take effect, so that national roadmaps do not create unintended barriers for smaller institutions.

As nations adopt quantum-resistant cryptography at different speeds, the next security divide could emerge where digital identities, signatures, and institutions need to recognize one another.

Imagine a government issuing a signed digital credential that a bank overseas must verify. The issuer has moved to a quantum-resistant signature, but the bank still relies on software that does not recognize it. The instruction is legitimate; the receiving system cannot establish that fact. An operator might reject it, process it manually, or permit a weaker fallback. Each choice carries a cost.

This is an illustrative scenario, not a reported security incident. It captures a neglected part of the quantum transition: global systems depend on recognizing one another’s authority, and the technology used to prove that authority is about to change. Some institutions will change faster than others.

The issue reached trade diplomats in Geneva last week. At an October 16 “Quantum 101” briefing for World Trade Organization delegations, speakers reportedly warned that a cryptographically relevant quantum computer might arrive in as little as three to five years. The event was organized by the permanent missions of Israel, Singapore and Switzerland. Those were forecasts from invited experts, rather than a WTO determination that present encryption has an expiration date.

The timetable remains uncertain. The interoperability problem is already concrete: the world must replace vulnerable cryptography without breaking the chains of trust that allow institutions to recognize a legitimate signature, instruction or identity across organizational and national boundaries.

Confidentiality and authority face different risks

Much of the public discussion concerns an adversary collecting encrypted data today in the hope of decrypting it with a future quantum computer. That “harvest now, decrypt later” risk matters wherever state secrets, health records, industrial knowledge or confidential agreements must remain private for many years. Upgrading tomorrow cannot retrieve a vulnerable copy already captured.

Digital signatures introduce another risk. They establish authenticity and integrity: who signed an instruction and whether it changed afterward. A sufficiently capable quantum computer could undermine widely deployed RSA and elliptic-curve public-key systems used for signatures as well as secure key establishment. The implications extend beyond confidential messages to identity credentials, software updates, payment instructions and official records. Symmetric cryptography such as AES faces a different quantum threat; claims that all encryption will suddenly fail obscure that distinction. NIST’s post-quantum guidance makes the separation clear.

The risk to signatures also has a different timetable. A future ability to forge a vulnerable signature would undermine confidence in new authentications made with that scheme. It does not automatically mean every previously signed document was fraudulent. Long-term verification depends on preserved evidence, protected timestamps, certificate history and the rules for validating records after algorithms change.

Defensive algorithms are available now. In August 2024, NIST finalized standards for quantum-resistant key establishment and digital signatures. They run on conventional computers. The hard part is upgrading the institutions that issue, store, trust and verify the resulting credentials.

The research calendar will keep moving

Fresh results show why governments should avoid promising a single date for a cryptographic breakthrough. On October 15, Google reported that a particular magic-state cultivation process on its Willow chip reduced errors by approximately fortyfold. The result concerned a component needed for fault-tolerant quantum computing. Google itself emphasized the remaining challenges of larger-scale implementation.

A day later, Anthropic described AI-assisted designs for quantum circuits. In one elliptic-curve point-addition comparison, a design used seventeen times fewer gates while requiring 12 percent more qubits. That is a striking trade-off in a defined computational primitive; it does not make a complete attack on modern cryptography seventeen times cheaper.

Neither advance supplies a reliable date for a machine capable of defeating deployed public-key systems. Together, they show why readiness plans cannot track hardware qubit counts alone. Improvements in error correction and circuit design can change the resources a future attack would require without producing a finished attacker today.

The weakest link may be the verification chain

A signature is useful only when the receiving institution can validate it. That depends on software libraries, certification authorities, key-management systems, trust lists, timestamping, revocation services, archived evidence and operating procedures. Replacing a signature algorithm while leaving those relationships untested can create a new operational weakness during the migration itself.

The Bank for International Settlements’ Project Leap Phase 2 supplies a practical demonstration. Its participants replaced conventional digital signatures with post-quantum alternatives in an operational payment system while sending liquidity transfers. That required modifications across numerous components and revealed substantial performance differences between algorithms. It was evidence that migration can work and that compatibility must be engineered through the entire transaction, not asserted at the cryptographic library.

Governments are moving on different schedules. The European Union’s coordinated roadmap calls for member states to begin transitioning by the end of 2026 and for high-risk uses to move as soon as possible, no later than 2030. The United Kingdom has set milestones for discovery and planning by 2028, early priority migration by 2031 and broad completion by 2035. NIST’s transition work similarly targets the replacement of quantum-vulnerable cryptography over the coming years, with especially sensitive applications needing earlier attention.

Different schedules reflect different systems and regulatory responsibilities. A country can reach its own milestone and still depend on a counterpart that cannot validate a new certificate chain or understand a hybrid transition. A second danger arises when an incompatibility tempts operators to fall back silently to weaker protection. Neither failure needs a quantum computer to exist.

Europe has recognized the details. In March 2026, ETSI established a working group on post-quantum electronic signatures and trust infrastructures. Its work encompasses digital certificates, public-key infrastructure and trust services. A separate work item specifically examines the impact on signature creation and validation. This is an active standards process, not proof that every implementation problem is settled.

Test the handshake before making it mandatory

The next practical step is a cross-border verification test, designed around a real service rather than a laboratory benchmark. Central banks could use a representative payment authorization. Governments could use a cross-border identity credential or an official procurement document. Software distributors could test whether downstream organizations can authenticate an update signed under a new trust chain. Each test should involve both the issuer and the party expected to rely on the result.

Four questions belong in the result. Which cryptographic algorithms and certificates were actually used? Could the receiving system authenticate the signer and validate the complete chain? What happened when versions were incompatible, keys were rotated or a verification service became unavailable? Was any fallback explicit, authorized and recorded?

The inventory must reach beyond a central security team’s network. A hospital can depend on a device supplier’s firmware signatures. A government identity system can depend on a private trust-service provider. A payment platform can depend on certificate software maintained by several vendors. Each dependency needs an owner and an upgrade plan. NIST’s migration and interoperability project and its crypto-agility guidance already offer useful starting points for that work.

This creates a specific risk for smaller institutions and countries. They may receive new compliance requirements from partners before they have compatible hardware, trained staff or testing facilities. Shared test environments, published compatibility profiles and targeted technical assistance would help prevent security upgrades from becoming unintended barriers to participation in essential digital services.

There is a reasonable objection: countries already have standards bodies and migration roadmaps. That is true, and a new global regulator would add little. The missing discipline is evidence that two separately compliant systems can still complete a consequential operation together. National rules and international standards provide the foundation. Joint tests show whether that foundation holds where institutions meet.

Quantum migration should leave the world better protected without requiring every country to follow one technological or political model. The shared minimum is more modest: a signed action must remain verifiable across systems, and an incompatible counterpart must trigger a known, defensible response.

The world cannot schedule the day when a quantum computer defeats today’s public-key cryptography. It can schedule the tests that show whether tomorrow’s trusted signatures will still work across borders. The measure of progress is what happens when a legitimate instruction arrives and the other side must decide whether to believe it.