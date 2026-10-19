Russia Targets Zimbabwean Youth To Fight Against Ukraine

Key Takeaways:

Zimbabwean authorities have arrested recruiters, including Edward Kachingwe, on human-trafficking charges after young men were lured with promises of $7,000–$10,000 salaries and then sent to fight for Russia, often with only days of training and their passports confiscated.

A September investigation found that at least 3,066 Africans from 40 countries had been recruited into the Russian military since October 2022, of whom 502 had died by June 2026; Kenya has reported more than 1,000 of its citizens recruited and secured a Russian pledge to halt further enlistment.

Families of trafficked Kenyans have urged President Ruto to press for returns and body recovery ahead of the Africa-Russia Summit, while a Truth Hounds report says Russia plans to recruit 18,500 foreign fighters this year.

Russia needs manpower to support its invasion of Ukraine and has implemented an elaborate recruitment campaign to lure young Africans to the frontlines.

In Zimbabwe, the Kremlin’s syndicates have tapped former Zimbabwean military, police and intelligence personnel to help recruit and lightly train young people for deployment, Zimbabwe’s Bulawayo 24 News reported.

Lured by online advertisements, potential recruits are offered $7,000 to $10,000 salaries with travel-related expenses paid upfront. Vetting and basic tactical training are allegedly being conducted by former military personnel in Bulawayo, Harare and Masvingo. A senior Zimbabwe National Army officer said former colleagues were approached in 2024 and offered consultancy fees to identify young men for private security work in Russia.

“By the time the boys land, the contract has changed,” the officer anonymously told Bulawayo 24.

Zimbabwean officials have made a series of recent arrests on charges of human trafficking as they investigate the recruitment scheme. Investigators believe Edward Kachingwe, a 36-year-old Zimbabwean, recruited five men before he was arrested at Harare’s Roadport Bus Terminus and charged with human trafficking and operating an unregistered employment agency in late June.

Prosecutors say Kachingwe worked with a Russian accomplice identified as “Roman,” who has not been detained and allegedly plans to “unlawfully recruit victims to join the Russian army where they will be forced to fight in the armed conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukrainian Forces.” Also in June, Russian national Leonid Koftev appeared in court on trafficking charges after allegedly arranging a Zimbabwean man’s travel to Russia.

Zimbabwean Information Minister Zhemu Soda has said the recruits receive little combat training before they are deployed.

Authorities said they rescued Zimbabweans in Tanzania and South Africa who were in transit to Russia.

“Some of those who have been recruited were mostly Uber drivers recruited in South Africa with no army experience and are trained for seven days then deployed,” a local recruit now fighting for Russia told The Zimbabwean newspaper.

It is difficult for recruits to escape their situation.

“When they reach the front line, they [the Russians] take their passport and only promise to give it back after a year,” the recruit said.

In Dar es Salaam, victims reportedly gave relatives false hotel addresses to avoid detection, but their locations were revealed by digital forensics. Some rescued men told investigators they had travelled with former military personnel who were also victimized by the Russian networks, Bulawayo 24 reported.

In Tanzania, investigations revealed that rather than using messaging apps and social media to lure recruits, Russia used former soldiers, Chidawa said.

According to a September investigation, at least 3,066 Africans from 40 countries were recruited into Russia’s military since October 2022. By June 2026, 502 of them had died, Kenyan newspaper The Star reported.

Kenya’s National Intelligence Service previously reported that more than 1,000 of its citizens had been recruited. Kenyan officials have said recruiters targeted former military and police personnel and civilians with promises of well-paying jobs, bonuses and Russian citizenship.

In March, Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s prime cabinet secretary and foreign and diaspora affairs cabinet secretary, announced that Russia had agreed to stop enlisting Kenyans and would place Kenya on a military recruitment “stop list.” While some Kenyans have been repatriated, others remain on the front lines.

On October 6, more than 30 families of Kenyans trafficked to Russia gathered in Nairobi to urge President William Ruto to push for the return of survivors, recover the bodies of Kenyans killed in the war and disclose what happened to those who remain missing. Ruto is expected to attend the Africa-Russia Summit in Moscow in late October. The families claimed that recruitment of Kenyans has continued.

“As recent as last month, there is information that the recruitment is still ongoing,” a representative of one of the families told The Star. “Yet we know that in other countries, they have repatriated their nationals back.”

This year, Russia plans to recruit 18,500 foreign fighters, nearly a six-fold increase since the start of the war, according to a report by the war crimes watchdog Truth Hounds.