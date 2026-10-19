Sick Hindu’s Prayer Request Lands Two Christians In Indian Jail

Key Takeaways:

On October 5, police in Uttar Pradesh detained two Christian men after a Hindu resident, Ravi Prajapati, invited them to pray at his home for his kidney illness; they face charges under the state’s 2021 anti-conversion law.

Christian leaders and rights groups say such laws in at least 12 BJP-governed states are increasingly used to disrupt peaceful prayer meetings, with Uttar Pradesh recording among the highest numbers of anti-Christian incidents according to the United Christian Forum and other monitors.

Monitoring organizations report hundreds of annual cases, including 1,622 Christian detentions nationwide between October 2024 and September 2025, often beginning with conversion allegations that investigations later fail to substantiate.

(UCA News) — Ravi Prajapati, a 40-year-old Hindu, never imagined that a simple act of kindness by two Christian friends could land them in jail.

A resident of Parsauni village in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India, Prajapati has been battling kidney disease for more than four years, leaving him physically exhausted and financially strained.

When medical treatment failed to bring relief, he turned to prayer. Alongside his Hindu prayers, he asked two Christian friends to pray at his home. That was when his troubles began.

The prayer meeting on Oct. 5 was suddenly interrupted by police, who detained the two Christians.

Police said they acted after a resident complained that the men were part of a “conversion network” operating in the Hindu-majority village.

A criminal case was filed against them over alleged religious conversion, an offense punishable under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

“I am a Hindu and remain a Hindu. I only invited them to pray because I am sick. Nobody changed my religion,” Prajapati said.

Deepak Kumar Singh, a police official at Hata police station, said an investigation into the allegations of unlawful religious conversion was underway.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, with an estimated 244 million people, is among at least 12 states that have enacted stringent anti-conversion laws. Most of these states are governed by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Christian leaders and rights activists say the law in Uttar Pradesh is increasingly being used to target religious minorities, including Christians and Muslims.

The state has recorded some of the highest numbers of anti-Christian attacks in India, according to the United Christian Forum (UCF), an ecumenical organization based in New Delhi that monitors incidents of persecution against Christians.

Jesuit priest Cedric Prakash, a human rights, reconciliation and peace activist and writer, said police had no right to obstruct a peaceful prayer gathering prompted by a person’s faith in the healing power of prayer, regardless of faith.

The incident was the latest example, he told UCA News, of growing hostility toward Christians, fueled by religious hard-liners who exploit the law.

Shibu Thomas, a Christian and founder of the advocacy group Persecution Relief, described the incident as a loss of humanity.

“Prayer is an expression of faith, compassion and hope, especially for those suffering from illness. When a sick person voluntarily invites others to pray for his healing, it should be seen as an act of humanity rather than automatically viewed with suspicion,” Thomas told UCA News.

“We respect the law and believe that every allegation deserves a fair and impartial investigation. At the same time, no person should have to live in fear simply for offering or receiving prayer.”

Thomas said the issue was not about blaming or condemning anyone but about upholding the dignity, religious freedom and constitutional rights of every Indian, regardless of faith.

“Prayer should bring people together in compassion, not divide them through fear,” he said.

The UCF report identifies Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana among the states with high levels of anti-Christian attacks.

According to UCF data, hundreds of incidents involving Christians are reported annually, with Uttar Pradesh consistently accounting for one of the highest totals.

Many cases begin with allegations that pastors or evangelists offered inducements to secure religious conversions. Rights advocates say investigations often fail to establish evidence of forced conversion, yet arrests, prolonged legal battles and social stigma can follow.

“Even when courts eventually dismiss allegations, the process itself becomes the punishment,” said A.C. Michael, a Catholic rights activist and former member of the Delhi Minorities Commission.

“People spend months defending themselves. Families suffer. Communities become fearful,” he said.

Rights groups say Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law has become one of the most frequently invoked legal tools in cases involving Christians.

Courts, including the Supreme Court, have emphasized that the Constitution protects freedom of religion, while forced or fraudulent conversions are not protected. Legal experts say distinguishing voluntary religious practice from alleged coercion can become contentious at the local level.

“The challenge is that allegations are frequently made before evidence is examined. By the time courts review the matter, arrests have already occurred,” said Mustahsin Ahmed, a lawyer who has represented Christians in anti-conversion cases in Uttar Pradesh.

Church leaders say fear is spreading among small congregations, particularly in rural areas where Christians form a tiny minority.

Many pastors now inform local police before holding prayer meetings, while others avoid organizing public gatherings altogether. Some say they face pressure from local groups to stop religious activities.

“The atmosphere has changed dramatically,” said Ravi Kumar, a pastor from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“People worry that any gathering could be reported as a conversion event.”

Aanya Martin, a rights activist based in Lucknow, the state capital, said the case illustrated the human cost of India’s increasingly polarized debate over faith and conversion.

“What began as a sick man’s search for hope has become another case file. And that is precisely what worries many Christians today,” she told UCA News.

In many parts of India, she said, “the line between a prayer meeting and a police case is becoming increasingly thin.”

International observers and independent monitoring organizations have reported widespread law enforcement actions targeting Christian worship services in India, resulting in arrests and detentions.

Open Doors, a US-based Christian advocacy group, ranks India 12th among 50 countries where Christians face severe persecution because of their faith.

The group’s World Watch List recorded 1,622 Christian detentions in India between October 2024 and September 2025, the highest total among the countries monitored. The group attributed much of the figure to the enforcement of anti-conversion laws during local gatherings.

Data compiled by the Evangelical Fellowship of India and Christian Daily International documented between 915 and 920 anti-Christian incidents in 2025.

The situation is particularly acute in Uttar Pradesh.

India Hate Lab, a Washington-based research organization, also documented incidents of anti-Christian hate.

The organization recorded 52 raids on prayer groups among 60 anti-Christian events it tracked between May 13 and Sept. 20. Local groups disrupted gatherings in private homes and churches, often prompting police action, it reported.

In Parsauni village, the political and legal debate feels distant from Prajapati’s daily reality.

His illness remains untreated.

The men who came to pray for him remain entangled in the criminal justice system.

One of their wives called him after the arrests, he said.

“She was crying,” Prajapati recalled. “She asked what would happen now.”