What President Tokayev Won’t Say In His Address To The People Of Kazakhstan This Year (Part II) – Analysis

Key Takeaways:

The article argues that Russian experts, including Timofei Bordachev, are advancing a narrative that Western Kazakhstan’s Junior Zhuz population descends from the Nogai Horde whose elites integrated into the Russian aristocracy, thereby contesting Astana’s claim to be the sole heir of the Golden Horde.

It traces this effort to earlier Russian media campaigns on Western Kazakh separatism and statements by Vladimir Putin and others denying pre-1991 Kazakh statehood, which prompted Kazakhstan’s own historical initiatives but left what the author calls an ideological vulnerability.

The piece concludes that Moscow is methodically building a historical justification for influence over the Caspian steppe while Astana remains on the defensive, relying on ceremonial Golden Horde symbolism rather than a proactive counter-narrative.

The upcoming State of the Nation Address by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, scheduled for October 2026, has left the expert community in a state of tense anticipation. The rescheduling of the traditionally September speech to October, combined with a prolonged silence regarding the official announcement from Akorda (the presidential administration) – even as the month draws to a close – only fuels discussions about the scale of imminent reforms and the unspoken challenges that may remain unaddressed in the president’s official speech.

The article titled ‘What President Tokayev Won’t Say In His Address To The People Of Kazakhstan This Year’, published on Eurasia Review on October 15, examined the deep economic, interregional, and geopolitical challenges facing Astana. Its sequel shifts focus to the ideological plane, addressing Moscow’s reaction to Kazakhstan being declared the direct heir to the Golden Horde and Russia’s ongoing policy to deconstruct narratives of the Kazakhs as a historically unified national community.

On September 21, the interstate television channel MIR aired an episode of its daily news and analytical program ‘Vmeste Kazhdy Den’ (Together Every Day), featuring a recorded interview between journalist Elina Dashkueva and Timofei Bordachev, a Doctor of Political Science and Professor at the Higher School of Economics (HSE). Their discussion centered on his book, ‘The Plow and the Stirrup: How the East Became Part of Russia’s Political Culture’, which provides a detailed analysis of how the nomadic elites of the Volga and Ural regions (including the Nogais and Bashkirs) integrated into the Russian aristocracy, ultimately shaping the country’s shared cultural code. The program was broadcast just as Russia was celebrating the Day of the Peoples of Russia.

As for the Kazakh context, at first glance, this would seem to be nothing more than a peculiar reaction from Moscow’s political-expert elite to Astana’s declaration of Kazakhstan as the direct heir to the Golden Horde. However, things are not quite as simple as they may appear.

On the surface, the following becomes apparent: Timofei Bordachev, in his capacity as a program director of the Valdai Club and an international relations expert, clearly turned to this topic out of more than mere academic interest in nomadic peoples. His venture into this domain appears to be driven by the need to craft an ideological justification for Russia’s current policy course, both domestically and within the Near Abroad. In response to Kazakhstan’s attempts to monopolize the legacy of the Golden Horde – which in the Russian discourse is primarily associated with the Volga and Ural nomadic elites who integrated into the Russian aristocracy and helped shape Russia’s shared cultural code – Bordachev effectively puts an argument into the Kremlin’s mouth, addressed directly to Astana: “You cannot claim this history entirely as your own, because the heirs of that empire, including the Nogais, chose Moscow in their time, dissolved into it, and built Russia together with our other peoples”.

An observer unfamiliar with how Russian politicians, experts, and media outlets have consistently spent the last decade and a half disavowing the narrative of Kazakh statehood and a unified spiritual-ethnic field might well consider the discussion closed at this stage. Therefore, understanding the genuine import of Bordachev’s framework requires a retrospective analysis to reconstruct the chronology of prior media and political campaigns.

The thing is, first of all, contrary to the popular narrative about the friendly nature of Russian-Kazakh relations, Moscow began contesting Kazakhstan’s historical statehood and the cohesion of its indigenous ethnicity long before the events in Ukraine. Furthermore, this was implemented systematically – both at the highest official levels and across the broader mainstream media discourse.

In 2013-2014, a covert yet large-scale information warfare campaign unfolded between Moscow and Astana – an episode that remains underestimated by international analysts to this day. To understand how this transpired, one must look back to January and February 2013, when the Kazakh side became the target of what was effectively a coordinated information attack. At that time, the Russian side launched and sustained a massive campaign to thrust the issue of separatism in Western Kazakhstan into the public sphere, directly challenging Astana. This effort was entirely unprovoked; there was not a single public trigger or catalyst. It was a purely manufactured narrative, artificially constructing an alleged threat of separatism in Western Kazakhstan from whole cloth.

A brief glance at Russian media headlines from that period illustrates this clearly: ‘The Foundations for Separatism in Western Kazakhstan’ and ‘The Junior Zhuz: Will a New State Emerge on the Shores of the Caspian?’. In these and similar publications across the Russian press, the primary emphasis was placed on the distinct historical and traditional traits of the region’s indigenous inhabitants – the West Kazakhs. Astana, of course, unerringly detected the geopolitical undercurrents. President Nursultan Nazarbayev immediately recognized the gravity of the threat. Understanding that this campaign was designed to undermine the perceived homogeneity of the titular nation ideologically, he initiated a sweeping overhaul of state historical policy. The President of Kazakhstan directed State Secretary Marat Tazhin to urgently develop and implement a specialized historical research initiative titled ‘The People in the Flow of History’. This program was explicitly designed to reconstruct ‘an objective history of the Kazakh ethnicity and its historical predecessors from antiquity to the modern era, charting the formation of its ethnic and state territory’. In early June, a high-level meeting convened with the country’s leading scholars, where the necessity of forging a ‘unified and holistic national historical narrative’ was formally declared. The implementation of this strategic program was slated for 2014–2016.

The following year, in 2014, the effort to challenge Kazakhstan’s historical statehood was reinforced by those who could be described as high-level political and academic heavyweights. In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly asserted that the Kazakhs had no history of statehood prior to 1991. Shortly thereafter, this thesis was echoed by Goga Khidoyatov, a patriarch of Uzbek historiography. Such synchronization can hardly be viewed as a mere coincidence. Indeed, had the Russian president’s statement not found resonance in Tashkent, it likely would have been dismissed as just another boilerplate talking point routinely voiced by the Kremlin or its immediate circle.

For instance, Vladimir Putin linked the emergence of Ukraine as a state to Vladimir Lenin’s ideas regarding ‘indigenization and the creation of so-called independent states’. His aide, Vladimir Medinsky, subsequently commented on his superior’s remarks by stating: “There was no Ukraine; there was no statehood. What is there to even discuss?”. Yet, while few outside the Russian Federation take such rhetoric seriously, a nearly identical pronouncement by the master of the Kremlin regarding the Republic of Kazakhstan triggered far more serious ramifications. This was precisely because his words were publicly endorsed and formally validated on an academic level by a patriarch of Uzbek historical science.

Another detail appears particularly striking: Goga Khidoyatov, who had previously initiated numerous discussions on the subject, frequently spoke of the Kazakhs in disparaging terms, yet maintained immense reverence for their leader at the time, referring to Nursultan Nazarbayev as ‘a politician respected throughout all of Central Asia’. Vladimir Putin’s core thesis concerning the historical absence of statehood among Kazakhstan’s titular nation was structured in virtually the exact same manner. As he famously put it: “The Kazakhs never had statehood. He [Nursultan Nazarbayev] created it”.

It is clear that a highly sophisticated political engineering project backed by immense resources stood behind this Moscow-Tashkent axis. Had the Russian leader’s remarks remained unendorsed within the Central Asian region, they would have been dismissed as standard Kremlin imperial discourse—much like his contemporary assertions regarding a ‘Leninist’ Ukraine or Vladimir Medinsky’s dismissive remarks to the effect of, ‘There was no Ukraine; what is there to talk about?’ However, the co-opting of an authoritative Uzbek historian fundamentally altered the geopolitical weight of this broadside, creating a dangerous veneer of a post-Soviet consensus. The calculated narrative ploy itself was executed masterfully: “The state did not exist- it was built from scratch by a single great man”. By showering Nazarbayev with praise, these external forces pursued three distinct manipulative objectives simultaneously.

The timing of this broadside is particularly striking. It occurred after Marat Tazhin’s resignation in early 2014, when Kazakhstan’s own ‘The People in the Flow of History’ program – initially designed to fortify the national historical framework – was sidelined in the country’s domestic media space and ultimately diluted into bureaucratic reporting. External actors immediately moved to exploit the resulting institutional and ideological vacuum.

In what served as a counter-response to this dual broadside from the northern and southern neighbors – whose territories are historically associated with the creation of the two post-Tsarist autonomous entities (the Kazakh ASSR in Orenburg and the Turkestan ASSR in Tashkent) that functioned as precursor formations to modern Kazakhstan – Astana made the state-level decision to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate in 2015. Yet, despite its grand scale, this jubilee was essentially seen as a defensive, contingency measure. Kazakhstan’s institutional and ideological apparatus proved mentally and conceptually unequipped for a systematic, structural intellectual standoff of this caliber. Consequently, a rigorous counter-discourse was hastily substituted with historical symbolism. This shortfall laid bare Astana’s foundational vulnerability: the absence of a flexible, dynamic historical-political doctrine capable of proactively addressing external narrative challenges, rather than merely preserving Soviet or early post-Soviet ideological templates.

Delivering a direct academic and media rebuttal to Putin’s assertions or Khidoyatov’s concepts would have required a rigorous deconstruction of both imperial and regional myths, framing the debate within the lexicon of modern political anthropology and international law. However, the Kazakh elite demonstrated a clear reluctance to elevate the dispute into the realm of rigorous, objective political history.

The repercussions of this shortfall reverberated for years and continue to be felt to this day. In December 2020, Vyacheslav Nikonov, a member of the Russian State Duma, asserted during a broadcast of the Great Game political talk show on Channel One that‘Kazakhstan’s territory was a massive gift from Russia’, adding that prior to this, Kazakhstan ‘simply did not exist’. And what is here particularly remarkable is the following. Vyacheslav Nikonov, as Yevgeny Fyodorov, another Russian State Duma deputy, put it, “said nothing new other than what Putin had said before”.

As for the similar public statements by Uzbek professor Goga Khidoyatov, media reports indicate that right now, in the summer of 2026, talking points drawn from them are being actively propagated across social media, serving the exact same manipulative function as the statements made by Russian politicians like Nikonov and Fedorov.

Meanwhile, the story – the origins of which date back to a 2013 Russian media campaign promoting the narrative of separatism in Western Kazakhstan – took a peculiar turn. It is worth recalling that the key flaw in this classic information reconnaissance-in-field operation was the absence of two critical pillars: the factor of ethnic distinctiveness and the factor of personification, or a ‘divisive figure’ who could be pitted against the central government. Evidently, the Russian side subsequently had to do its ‘homework’ to bridge these identified gaps in the Western Kazakhstani separatism narrative.

Be that as it may, in 2015 – the year Kazakhstan celebrated the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate – Russian historians and ethnographers, nearly three hundred years after the West Kazakhs had become Russian subjects, began pivoting back to recognizing and accepting them primarily as direct descendants of the historical Nogais. They started to clearly differentiate them as ‘insiders’ – viewing them, as Nogai descendants, as long-standing indigenous inhabitants even within Russia’s Southern Urals and Siberia regions, alongside Bashkirs and Siberian Tatars – from the rest of the Kazakhs, who were treated as ‘outsiders’ belonging to an ethnic group that had migrated to those regions much later, in the late 17th and early 18th centuries, ‘from Central Kazakhstan under the onslaught of the Dzungars’.

In other words, should Russian journalists and experts ever need to whip up the issue of separatism in Western Kazakhstan again, they will now ostensibly have material to deploy as an ideologeme of the local population’s ‘ethnic distinctiveness’ – serving as a foundation to launch such a campaign. In fact, highly significant preconditions for shaping a corresponding narrative on this matter are already being observed.

For instance, versia.ru, a popular Russian outlet, in August 2025, said: “It would seem that while the West holds the Caspian oil and gas fields, a developed banking sector, and uranium mines, all the profit goes elsewhere – to the Senior and Middle Zhuzes. Isn’t it unfair? That is exactly what they think in the West of the republic”. The author of the article then goes even further, flatly asserting that “Kazakhstan’s Junior Zhuz is the poorest and most oppressed in the republic’s caste hierarchy, so to speak”.

Most recently, this author expressed the following view in an article titled ‘Westerners From Without: Why Moscow Rejects Astana’s Efforts To Entrust West Kazakhs’ Representation To Southern-Born Ones’: “For the time being, however, this seemingly rediscovered notion of the Western Kazakhs’ distinct ethnic identity appears to be merely implied and reinforced within the consciousness of the Russian expert community. Following the events of January 2022, this thesis ceased to be just a figure of speech in Russia. Since then, local analysts have definitively launched an active search for meaning to frame the ethnic identification of Western Kazakhstan’s indigenous population into a compelling ideological construct. Now, presumably, political strategists in the Russian Federation are attempting to find the right words to fully develop the hypothesis of the Western Kazakhs’ distinct ethnicity into a comprehensive theory. By doing so, they are clearly striving to add the missing ethnic dimension to the narrative of Western Kazakhstani local separatism – a storyline that has permeated the Russian information space since 2013”.

The book in question by Timofei Bordachev serves as a prime example of an attempt to construct exactly such a compelling ideological framework. Indeed, the steppes of Western Kazakhstan (the region between the Volga, Ural, and Emba rivers) historically constituted the core of the Nogai Horde, a heritage that flowed directly into the ethnogenesis and culture of the Kazakh Junior Juz, thereby rendering their differentiation from the rest of Kazakhstan a convenient target for modern interpretations. It is precisely this context that constitutes its virtually revolutionary character. Following the 18th century, when the Russian Empire effectively cleared the Eastern European steppes from the Danube to the Ural of the Nogais – partly forcing their resettlement into the Asian portion of modern Western Kazakhstan, and partly decimating or expelling them into the domains of the Ottoman Empire – the Nogai theme remained largely unmentioned until 2015. While omitting them entirely was impossible, they were invariably referenced only in passing: under the premise that though such a people existed, they are currently so few in number that they warrant no significant discussion.

The result of this policy was the cessation of the Nogai ethnic group bloc being perceived as the principal population of the South Russian steppes, and the emergence within Russian imperial official and historiographical discourse of a narrative concerning a triune ‘Kirghiz-Kaisak people’. This newly constructed identity incorporated the so-called Junior Zhuz, which consisted exclusively of those who identified themselves as the people of the group known as ‘Nogayly’. Consequently, the very concept of the Nogais as a powerful and numerous ethnic community that roamed vast territories from Siberia to the Danube between the 14th and 18th centuries was swept under the rug of imperial and Soviet narratives for three centuries: in Russia, their history was dissolved in the shadow of the Volga and Crimean Tatars, while in Kazakhstan, it was submerged within the monolithic history of the tripartite Kazakh nation. This was done although the Nogais had no direct relation to either group. Such a practice represented an institutional and discursive erasure of the Nogai factor, implemented during the era of Peter the Great and his successors as part of a large-scale process of reshaping Borderland identity.

In the contemporary period, however, a tectonic shift has occurred within this politics of memory. Since 2015, the academic historiography of the Russian Federation has effectively restored the historical status of the Western Kazakhs (representatives of the Junior Zhuz) as the direct descendants of those very same Nogais – preempting scientists from Turkey or the West from conceptualizing and weaponizing this theme as a tool of soft power. And the latter is precisely what Russian political strategists are now beginning to do.

Indeed, while between 2015 and 2017 Russian provincial historians began characterizing Western Kazakhs or the Junior Zhuz as heirs to the Nogai Horde and indigenous inhabitants of the Russian Volga and Urals regions, Timofei Bordachev elevates this narrative further; he speaks of Volga and Ural nomadic elites who integrated into the Russian aristocracy and actively participated in shaping Russia’s unified cultural code. What follows from this?

The territory of the Nogai Horde’s migration stretched from the Danube through modern Western Kazakhstan and Bashkiria to the lower reaches of the Tobol and Irtysh in Western Siberia. Consequently, when Moscow asserts that ‘the Nogai heritage constitutes a part of Russia’s political culture and flesh,’ it presumably overlays its historical matrix onto these regions. The underlying logic dictates that if the elite representatives of this entire domain voluntarily pledged allegiance to Moscow and integrated into it, the lands of their historical nomadism are mentally tethered to the Russian core under the ‘state-civilization’ doctrine.

Lieutenant General Prince Vasily Urusov, a descendant of Urak (who was celebrated by Western Kazakhs in the epic ‘Urak-Mamai’ even during the Soviet era), served as one of the initial heads of the Orenburg Commission, created by the Russian Empire for the administration of the Junior Zhuz.

The vast estates of the Princes Yusupov in the Northern Caspian region—the historical lands of their ancestor, Ulubii (Paramount ruler) Yusuf, stretching from Astrakhan toward the modern city of Atyrau (formerly Guryev) – were legally designated in the 19th-century Russian Empire as ancestral properties or estates. The fact that these steppes currently lie within the borders of Western Kazakhstan transforms this region, from the perspective of Russia’s ‘Nogai legitimization’, from an ‘entirely foreign’ territory into one ‘historically connected’ to the Russian elite.

When Astana claims rights to the Golden Horde to strengthen its sovereignty over the western region of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Moscow responds through works like ‘The Plow and the Stirrup’: ‘Your Western Kazakhstan and the Northeastern Caspian are not just the Ulus of Jochi; they are also the Nogai Yurt, whose rulers built the Russian Empire, and whose direct descendants owned these lands as subjects of the Russian Tsar’. Thus, the ‘soft power’ of Timofei Bordachev and the Valdai Club – where President Vladimir Putin made his 2014 statement about the historical absence of statehood among the Kazakhs – functions as a geopolitical marker.

By introducing the thesis of the ‘stirrup’s’ integration, Moscow legitimizes not simply nomadic peoples in textbooks, but its own historical right of presence across the entire expanse of former Nogai migrations – from the Black Sea steppes to the Northeastern Caspian and the Urals. The historical trump card in the hands of its ideologues appears to be the fact that upon the collapse of the Nogai Horde, almost its entire elite moved to Moscow, with smaller factions heading to Crimea, the Turkish Sultan, Poland, Lithuania, and Moldova. Crucially, not a single descendant of Edigu went to the Kazakh Khanate. The primary conclusion within the framework of T. Bordachev’s concept is this: if Astana declares that it is the primary and direct heir to the Golden Horde, it begs the question of why the ruling elite of these Horde territories chose Moscow over the Kazakh Khanate. After all, the Nogai Horde established itself in the very core of the Golden Horde – the Volga region, the Urals, and Western Kazakhstan. It turns out that the historical legal rights to the legacy – transmitted through the blood, marriages, and oaths of the nobility – departed along with the Urusovs and Yusupovs into the Russian gentry. And it is precisely this trump card that Russian geopoliticians are now laying on the table.

The Nogai common masses likewise did not recognize the Kazakh Khanate. This fact is corroborated by folklore studies and ethnography: the authentic folk memory of the Junior Zhuz (the Alshyns and the Jetyru tribal union) initially contained no Kazakh khans whatsoever – their entire memory was distinctly Nogai.

As a result, today’s official Astana attempts to piece this mosaic together by introducing a shared history of the Golden Horde into textbooks used by school children across the Republic of Kazakhstan, including those from the Junior Zhuz. Yet, the underlying layer remains unyielding: by all measures of its historical memory, Western Kazakhstan is the pure Nogai Steppe, which mentally resisted identification as part of the Kazakh Khanate for a very long time.

This historical logic closes the loop of the debate: while the Nogai elite (the Urusovs, Yusupovs, and others) relocated to Moscow and became their own there – integrating into the highest boyar nobility and securing recognition of their status – the remaining Nogai population of the Junior Zhuz perceived the Kazakh khans as outsiders and continued to eulogize the heroism of Edigu and his descendants.

Astana’s contemporary endeavor to frame the history of Western Kazakhstan as part of a continuous narrative of ‘Kazakh statehood’ is completely invalidated by the fact that this region ideologically, culturally, and dynastically resisted Kazakh rulers. T. Bordachev’s book ‘The Plow and the Stirrup,’ which institutionalizes the Nogai heritage within Russia, targets precisely this historical fracture. Ultimately, the reality that the paramount Nogai elite (including the Urusov and Yusupov lineages) migrated to ‘Planet Moscow’,while the remaining Nogai populace stayed behind to become a foreign element on ‘Planet Kazakh Khanate’, still reverberates today within geopolitical debates surrounding the Eurasian inheritance.

Through his novel concept and the volume ‘The Plow and the Stirrup’, Timofei Bordachev virtually upends the entire 18th-to-19th-century imperial matrix painstakingly established by Senate Chief Secretary Ivan Kirilov, diplomat Aleksey Tevkelev, and the premier foundational historian of the steppe, Aleksey Levshin. Whereas their scholarship formed the basis of the Russian colonial narrative, Timofei Bordachev offers a fundamentally divergent perspective. Tevkelev and Levshin formulated a history of Russia that insulated itself from the Steppe, while Bordachev articulates a history that encompasses the Steppe, thereby reclaiming Russia’s status as a steppe power.

Official historians in Astana are accustomed to viewing Kazakhstan as the sole heir to the Kazakh Khanate – which, it is argued, was originally established by the Senior and Middle Zhuzes – while completely ignoring the mental distinctiveness of Western Kazakhstan. They continue to impose a standardized history textbook, failing to realize that Russia’s legitimization of the Nogai heritage strikes at Kazakhstan’s most vulnerable spot. If the population of the Junior Zhuz is persistently reminded that their most revered heroes were members of the Nogai elite whose descendants integrated into the Russian aristocracy and helped shape Russia’s shared cultural code, while the Kazakh khans were ‘totally foreign’ to them, the entire construct of a unified Kazakh nation will begin to crack at the seams. Yet Astana, blinded by its ‘great-power’ Jochid pathos, seemingly fails to see this.

While Moscow simply began stirring up the issue of separatism in Western Kazakhstan out of the blue in 2013 through its media and experts – evoking nothing but bewilderment among the majority of the region’s population back then – in 2025–2026, its representatives started taking a far deeper approach. Certain Russian periodicals are now openly conditioning local public opinion against Astana, as well as against the Senior and Middle Zhuzes.

Now, elite Kremlin political experts like Timofei Bordachev, the program director of the Valdai Club, have taken up the task. Everyone is playing their part. In the previous decade, representatives of Russian historiography introduced the thesis that the Kazakhs of the Junior Zhuz are the direct descendants of the Nogai Horde – and as such, are indigenous inhabitants of historical Russia – and began cementing it within academic discourse. Now, ten years later, elite Moscow political experts are starting to assert that the nomadic Nogai historical cradle and its highest elite are historically intertwined with Russia. In the context of this latest concept, no one is saying anything about Western Kazakhstan and its native population just yet. One would like to believe that things will stay that way. But it is highly unlikely to turn out that way.

As previously stated, by introducing the thesis of the ‘stirrup’s’ integration, Moscow legitimizes not simply nomadic peoples in textbooks, but its own historical right of presence across the entire expanse of former Nogai migrations. In the 16th to 18th centuries, the Nogais occupied the entire steppe expanse stretching from Odessa (the Yedisan Horde) through the Volga region and the Urals all the way to the southern borders of Western Siberia (the Siberian Nogais). Timofei Bordachev’s logic dictates that the Russian state inherited legitimacy within this steppe expanse not merely by right of force, but by right of dynastic and elite continuity. According to his concept, when the steppe elite (from the Danube to Siberia) was incorporated into Russia’s ruling class, the Russian state itself partially adopted the nomadic code of governing this territory.

And here is another point that appears noteworthy: the informational flywheel, set in motion in 2022 with the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, has executed a paradoxical somersault. While in the early stages of the conflict, the Ukrainian side used the thesis of Russia’s ‘Horde heritage’ as a civilizational stigma – which Moscow frantically fought off with all its might, even mobilizing DNA genealogy – today the situation looks fundamentally different. Within the Russian expert and ideological discourse, the former label of the ‘savage Horde’ is being reassembled and turned to their own advantage. The concept of the deep integration of the Nogai Horde’s nomadic elites is outgrowing the boundaries of academic debate, transforming into a convenient geopolitical justification: now, the military operations in Donbas and Novorossiya can seemingly be presented not merely as the defense of the Russian-speaking population, but as the historical reclamation of once-Nogai steppe lands, whose aristocracy became an organic part of the Russian ruling elite a very long time ago.

For the Kazakh side, such metamorphoses in the Russian discourse should serve as an obvious signal. It would be highly prudent to perceive the developments on the Ukrainian track as a classic illustration of the Kazakh proverb, ‘Qyzym sagan aitam — kelinim sen tynda’ (‘I speak to my daughter, but you, my daughter-in-law, listen’). The essence of this proverb lies in the necessity of drawing conclusions from a veiled example: by justifying its rights to the Black Sea steppes, Russia, whether intentionally or unintentionally, sends an unambiguous signal to all other heirs of the Great Steppe.

After all, in the historical past, Nogai migrations spanned the territory of the Northeastern Caspian, or modern Western Kazakhstan, just as they did the lands of Donbas and Novorossiya. And it is precisely over these two regions in Ukraine that Russia has been waging an open war for almost five years now. Indeed, in the historical timeline, Nogai nomadic routes encompassed the territory of the Northeastern Caspian—corresponding to contemporary Western Kazakhstan—in the same manner as the territories of Donbas and Novorossiya. It is for these two regions within Ukraine that Russia has been engaged in open warfare for five consecutive years.

Regarding the Northeastern Caspian area, it is arguably instructive to recall that the former Chairman of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee, Alnur Musayev, previously claimed in an interview with Ukrainian media that the Kremlin allegedly has a plan for a military invasion of Kazakhstan, aimed at cutting the country off from the Caspian Sea. According to him, this plan envisions establishing control over the Caspian coast from Russia’s Astrakhan to Kazakhstan’s Aktau and further to the border with Turkmenistan. “This constitutes Russia’s primary objective”, he stated.

Moscow is acting strategically: T. Bordachev’s book and adjacent publications are eroding the monolithic nature of the Kazakh national historic narrative. While Astana responds to this tectonic shift in Russian ideology – the appropriation of the steppe legacy – merely by reinforcing a ceremonial cult of the Golden Horde in textbooks, the Russian side is methodically driving a historical wedge. They are creating a situation where, at the chosen geopolitical moment, the concept of a ‘distinct Nogai identity’ for Western Kazakhstan can be activated as a legitimate instrument of influence.

Astana’s intellectual impasse lies in this attempt to combat the systematic engineering of an alternative identity with historical pieces and textbooks alone. Such academic naivety ignores the fact that in today’s hybrid geopolitics, symbolic sovereignty is defended not by anniversaries, but by the preemptive deconstruction of opposing narratives. As long as the Kazakh discourse remains confined to domestic consumption, external think tanks will consistently seize the initiative and fragment the region’s unified historical field. As a result, Astana risks finding itself in a position where the conceptual boundaries of a potential conflict are entirely dictated from the outside, and its own historical legitimacy is called into question on the international stage. Thus, passive observation of this ‘soft’ expansion transmutes Kazakhstan’s historical science from an instrument of societal consolidation into a critical vulnerability within national security.

This situation unfolds against the backdrop of a conceptual vacuum in Astana. Currently, Kazakhstan is failing to generate fundamentally new, offensive meanings capable of outmaneuvering the Russian strategy. Its ideological machine operates exclusively on the defensive – in a mode of passive resistance and mere reaction. Its current attempts to formulate its own strategy are built along three vulnerable directions, where the absence of fresh thought is most glaringly apparent.

1. The Academic ‘Ulus of Jochi’ as an Alternative to Living Nogai History. The primary ‘new’ historical-conceptual engineering of meanings in Astana is an attempt to retrospectively reformat the Golden Horde into a Kazakh national state. However, this concept is too sterile and academic because: a) it is crafted by scholars in offices for official symposia and ceremonial speeches; b) this narrative fails to address uncomfortable domestic questions, such as why nearly the entirety of the genuine military-political elite of the Caspian region, represented by the Ediguids, migrated to Moscow. Astana is attempting to impose a shared history from above without the backing of a solid folk memory on the ground in Western Kazakhstan.

2. The Substitution of Conceptual Discourse with Administrative Measures. Insofar as Astana is incapable of providing a rigorous counter-analysis to T. Bordachev or to publications such as those featured on prominent Russian media platforms like lenta.ru and versia.ru, it deploys its conventional bureaucratic apparatus. Rather than engaging in intellectual disputation, it opts for a reactive strategy carried out by state media proxies operating under the tautological premise that ‘this cannot be, because it is inherently impossible.’ This approach manifests in the throttling of selected Russian digital resources within the territory of Kazakhstan and the implementation of entry bans against figures such as State Duma Vice-Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, Alexander Dugin, Evgeny Primakov, Tina Kandelaki, and Andrey Grozin. Yet, the containment of the informational sphere does not eliminate the historical precedent itself: Moscow systematically integrates the doctrine of Nogai legitimacy into the bedrock of its foreign policy framework. Consequently, this narrative remains latent, awaiting a strategic juncture, while Kazakhstan evades direct intellectual engagement, expending its resources on asymmetrical and indirect rejoinders.

3. The Trap of ‘Denying Reality’. The formula ‘this cannot be because it is impossible’ is a symptom of a cognitive impasse and the capitulation of rational thought. Behind this lies a clear confidence among those who advance it that current borders, administrative divisions, and the ethnonym ‘Kazakhs’ are something immutable and final. They apparently believe that Russian imperial and Soviet nation-building permanently erased the civilizational seams between the Senior and Middle Juzes on one side, and the Junior Juz on the other. Moscow, by contrast, views these processes through the lens of centuries. It operates on the understanding that the deep-seated Nogai identity of the Caspian region is a real historical substratum – one that, with skilled information warfare, can be detached from the pan-Kazakh conception.

In this duel of narratives, Astana looks like an extra trying to defend the outdated historical-narrative ‘fortress’ constructed by Tevkelev and Levshin. Meanwhile, Moscow, through fresh intellectual products like ‘The Plow and the Stirrup’, simply outflanks them from behind -generating new meanings and claiming the nomadic Nogai Steppe as its own historical territory. If Kazakhstan fail to realize that a profound conceptual game has been deployed against the country, its ceremonial facade of absolute unity risks failing to withstand the next cycle of geopolitical pressure.