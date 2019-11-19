Iran’s IRGC Vows Decisive Action Against Protestors

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned of “decisive and revolutionary” action against any measure disrupting security in the wake of protests over a hike in the price of subsidized gasoline in Iran.

In a statement on Monday, the IRGC praised the vigilant and insightful people of Iran who have separated their ways from the rioters and anarchists that have taken advantage of the protests in recent days.

Highlighting the need for security, calm, unity and solidarity across Iran, the statement said the IRGC will keep protecting the country’s security and stability in cooperation with other armed and security forces.

If necessary, the IRGC will take decisive and revolutionary action against any continued measure that creates insecurity and disrupts the public’s peace, it added.

Following a hike in the price of gasoline on Thursday midnight, a number of Iranian cities saw sporadic protests that turned violent in some cases.

A number of banks and government buildings have been set ablaze.

In an address on Sunday morning, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned that the sporadic protests and acts of vandalism in Iran would create insecurity.

Describing insecurity as the worst calamity for a society, the Leader said “all evil centers in the world” have mobilized efforts in recent days to encourage unrest in Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called on the Iranian authorities to be careful that the rise in the price of fuel would not lead to an increase in the price of other commodities.

The Leader also called on the people to separate themselves from a group of thugs who are encouraged by the foreign-based anti-Iranian front to foment insecurity.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.