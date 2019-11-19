‘Time Is Right’ For US: Haftar Must Stop Tripoli Operation Warning Of Russian Meddling In Libya – OpEd

By Miral AlAshry*

Russia’s role in helping President Assad secure victory in Syria’s civil war has emboldened Moscow to expand its operations into Libya, on the other side the U.S knows about their aims as they warned in an interview.

Because Russia is tipping the scales in Libya in favour of the military leader, Khalifa Haftar, this appears to have prompted the US to issue a strong warning to the general to pull back.

Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said, the Russians succeeded in Syria, so they think they will be successful in Libya, I think it’s the time for the U.S. to exert more diplomatic muscle to end the civil war in the oil-rich North African nation. also Moscow will exploit the situation and expand its presence in the Mediterranean beyond the sole naval base it operates in the Syrian port of Tartus.

In addition, the US has been accused of taking little interest in the eight months of fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli that began when Haftar’s Libyan National Army mounted an assault on Tripoli, Hafter killed thousand civilians this provoking a fierce counter-offensive by militia forces supporting the Government of National Accord (GNA).

There are same countries support the strong man Haftar for example Qatar and Turkey and they are backing forces loyal to the GNA while Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and — at least at times — the Trump administration have supported anti-jihadi rebel leader Khalifa Haftar.

There are US special forces in Libya, but they are dedicated to fighting Islamic State not to help civilians that need them to be involved rather than siding with the government.

A US official said, “The Government of National Accord’s delegation expressed grave concerns regarding the security situation and its effect on the civilian population. Thousands of civilians, children and women, have been killed and many in the refugee camp look to Europe to open the door for them.”

Libyans have suffered from torture, rape and murder inside Tripoli’s refugee detention camps and they want to prove their deployment of Wagner to Libya. More than 300,000 people have been displaced.

Furthermore, the United States calls on the Libyan National Army to end its offensive on Tripoli, this will facilitate further US-Libya cooperation to prevent undue foreign interference, reinforce legitimate state authority, and address the issues underlying the conflict.

US government agencies, underscored support for Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s attempts to exploit the conflict against the will of the Libyan people. This support may be the result of undeclared and directed interests on the past US has appeared neutral by calling for a ceasefire rather than urging one side to withdraw.

It remains to be seen if this new political support is not countermanded in a tweet by the president, Donald Trump, and whether the statement leads to practical US pressure either on Haftar or his sponsoring allies to pull back.

So that, the GNA appears to have persuaded the US that Russia wants to install an authoritarian government in Libya that will brush aside plans prepared by the UN special envoy, as Russia wants to control the Middle East.

*Miral AlAshry, Associate Professor at Future University (FUE), Political Mass Media Department

