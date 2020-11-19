Poet Francisco Brines Named 2020 Winner Of Spain’s Cervantes Prize For Literature
The poet Francisco Brines has won the Miguel de Cervantes 2020 Spanish Prize for Literature, which is awarded by the Ministry of Culture and Sport, including a cash prize of 125,000 euros.
The decision of the jury was announced earlier this week by the Minister for Culture and Sport, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, who was accompanied by the secretary of the jury, and Director-General of Books and the Promotion of Reading, María José Gálvez Salvador, at an event held in the auditorium of the Ministry of Culture and Sport, following a video-conference meeting of the jury to select the winner.
The jury awarded this prize to Francisco Brines for “his poetic work that ranges from carnal and purely human to the metaphysical and the spiritual, towards an aspiration to beauty and immortality. He is the intimate poet of the 1950s generation who delved deepest into the experience of the individual human as opposed to memory, the passage of time and vital exaltation”.
“Francisco Brines is one of the masters of poetry in today’s Spain and his mastery is recognised by all generations that follow in his footsteps”.
Biography
The poet Francisco Brines (Oliva, Valencia, 1932), is a graduate in Law, Philosophy and Literature and History, and holds an Honorary Doctorate from the Technical University of Valencia. He has been a lecturer in Spanish Literature at Cambridge University and a professor of Spanish at Oxford University. He was elected as a full member of the Royal Spanish Academy on 19 April 2001, making his presentation on 21 May 2006 with a speech entitled “Unity and intimacy of the poetry of Luis Cernuda”.
He belongs to the so-called 50s generation which also included Claudio Rodríguez, Ángel González, José Agustín Goytisolo, Jaime Gil de Biedma and José Ángel Valente.
His poetry has been recognised with numerous awards, including the Adonais prize for Las Brasas (1959), the Critics’ Prize for Spanish poetry for Palabras en la oscuridad (1967), the Letras Valencianas Prize (1967), the National Poetry Prize for El otoño de las rosas (1987), the Fastenrath Prize for La ultima costa (1998), the National Prize for Spanish Literature (1999), the Federico García Lorca Poetry Prize (2007) and the Reina Sofia Prize for Ibero-American Poetry (2010).
He published a collection of his works in Ensayo de una despedida. Poesía completa, 1960-1997 (2012). In 2016, he published Jardín nublado, a selection of his finest poems together with several previously unpublished works, followed in 2017 by Entre dos nadas, containing 10 unpublished poems and more than 100 chosen by various friends, followers and students of his work.
In 2018, Antología poética was published, which “spans his entire career, from his first collection of poems – Las brasas (1959) – to the final collection – La última costa (1995) – as well as 10 unpublished poems published at a later date, taken from an unpublished book ,which illuminated his final stage”.
On 9 October 2019, the Regional Government of Valencia awarded him with its High Distinction, which he received at home.
History of the prize
By awarding this prize, which also includes 125,000 euros, public testimony is given on an annual basis of the admiration of writers who, through their works as a whole, have contributed to the enrichment of Hispanic literature.
The Cervantes Prize may be awarded to any author whose work is presented entirely or mostly, in Spanish. The candidates for the prize may be put forward by the Spanish Language Academies, previous winners, institutions which, by their very nature, aims or content, are linked to literature in the Spanish language and by the members of the jury.
The relationship among the winners provides clear evidence of how much this prize means for culture in the Spanish language:
1976 Jorge Guillén
1977 Alejo Carpentier
1978 Dámaso Alonso
1979 Jorge Luis Borges y Gerardo Diego
1980 Juan Carlos Onetti
1981 Octavio Paz
1982 Luis Rosales
1983 Rafael Alberti
1984 Ernesto Sábato
1985 Gonzalo Torrente Ballester
1986 Antonio Buero Vallejo
1987 Carlos Fuentes
1988 Maria Zambrano
1989 Augusto Roa Bastos
1990 Adolfo Bioy Casares
1991 Francisco Ayala
1992 Dulce María Loynaz
1993 Miguel Delibes
1994 Mario Vargas Llosa
1995 Camilo José Cela
1996 José García Nieto
1997 Guillermo Cabrera Infante
1998 José Hierro
1999 Jorge Edwards
2000 Francisco Umbral
2001 Álvaro Mutis
2002 José Jiménez Lozano
2003 Gonzalo Rojas
2004 Rafael Sánchez Ferlosio
2005 Sergio Pitol
2006 Antonio Gamoneda
2007 Juan Gelman
2008 Juan Marsé
2009 José Emilio Pacheco
2010 Ana María Matute
2011 Nicanor Parra
2012 José Manuel Caballero Bonald
2013 Elena Poniatowska
2014 Juan Goytisolo Gay
2015 Fernando del Paso
2016 Eduardo Mendoza
2017 Sergio Ramírez
2018 Ida Vitale
2019 Joan Margarit