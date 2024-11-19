Argentina Joins The Global Alliance Against Hunger And Poverty

By ABr

By Lucas Pordeus Leon

After last-minute negotiations, the Argentine government decided to join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, a Brazilian initiative, at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday (Nov. 18). Argentina had been the only nation in the group not to join the alliance, launched at the opening of the summit of the bloc of the world’s largest economies.

The move on the day of the alliance’s launch makes it one of the founding members of the independent international platform created to raise funds to finance income transfer policies in countries.

As a result, the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty now includes 82 countries, in addition to the African Union and the European Union, nine financial institutions, 24 international organizations, and 31 philanthropic and non-governmental entities—a total of 148 founding members.

Accession has been open since July this year, and countries can join at any time. In addition to the G20 members, nations such as Uruguay, Ukraine, Switzerland, Nigeria, Angola, Colombia, Jordan, and Lebanon have joined the initiative. The alliance’s governance structure is expected to be ready by 2025.