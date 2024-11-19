India: Extortion Rampage In Assam – Analysis

By SATP

By Priyanka Devi Kshetrimayum

On November 11, 2024, two United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadres, Apurba Moran aka Midu Asom (30) and Abhijit Moran (33), were arrested by Security Forces (SFs) from Tinsukia District. They were involved in an extortion racket operating in the Phillobari-Doomdooma region and were accused of demanding money from local businessmen and Hindi-speaking residents.

On November 9, 2024, an ULFA-I cadre, Bhaiti Pagag, was arrested from Tinsukia District. On the same day, another ULFA-I cadre, Kulang Moran, was arrested from Majuli District.

On November 7, 2024, two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of ULFA-I, Rintu Nath and Tulsi Gogoi, were arrested from Charaideo District.

On November 4, 2024, SFs arrested two OGWs of ULFA-I, Bijit Dhar and Nantu Debnath, the from Lekhapani and Jagun areas of Tinsukia District. They were involved in extortion activities.

Between October 26 and 30, 2024, SFs launched operations across Charaideo, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia Districts in Upper Assam, and arrested seven OGWs linked to ULFA-I. They are connected with ULFA-I ‘commanders’, identified as ‘brigadier’ Arunodoy Dahotia and ‘brigadier’ Ganesh Lahon.

According to partial data compiled by the South Asian Terrorism Portal (SATP), 56 ULFA-I terrorists/associates have been arrested in 2024 (data till November 17, 2024), while 11 were arrested in the corresponding period in 2023. Another, 13 cadres were arrested in the remaining part of the year, taking the total to 24 through 2023.

Since the founding of ULFA on April 7, 1979, the core demand has been the establishment of a ‘sovereign Assamese nation’. Disagreements developed within the outfit’s leaders with the ravages of time, which led to the group’s disintegration. A faction, christened Surrendered ULFA (SULFA) exited the group in 1992. In 2005, the formation of an 11-member ‘People’s Consultative Group’ (PCG) by ULFA for peace talks and the consequent striving for peace talks with the government in 2008, by the then ULFA ‘commander’ Arabinda Rajkhowa, created another wave of disagreements within the outfit. As SAIR noted, a ‘formal’ split took place in August 2012, when Paresh Baruah, the then ULFA ‘commander-in-chief’ ‘expelled’ Arabinda Rajkhowa and appointed Abhijit Barman as the group’s ‘chairman’. In August 2012, ULFA split into two – a pro-talks faction (ULFA-PTF) and anti-talks faction (ULFA-ATF). In 2013, the latter rechristened itself ULFA-I, sticking to the ‘core demand’ of the creation of a ‘sovereign Assam’.

ULFA-PTF signed a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with the Government of India (GoI) and the Assam Government, in the presence of Union Home Minister (UHM) Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma, at New Delhi, on December 29, 2023. In contrast, ULFA-I has expanded its network, retaining OGWs and linkmen, while purportedly continuing its fight for the establishment of a ‘sovereign Assam’, engaging in kidnappings, extortion, bombings, etc.

In the year 2023, at least two attacks on security establishments occurred, which included:

December 14: Suspected militants belonging to ULFA-I triggered a grenade blast targeting an Indian Army camp in the Lichubari area of Jorhat District. No casualties were reported. Following the incident, ULFA-I ‘chief’ Paresh Baruah made phone calls to local television channels to take responsibility of the attack.

November 22: Two suspected ULFA-I militants lobbed a grenade at an Army camp at Kakopathar in Dirak, Tinsukia District. No casualties were reported.

In connection with the November 22 incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet on May 29, 2024, against Paresh Baruah and five others, including ‘brigadier’ Arunudoy Dohutia, ‘2nd lieutenant’ Saurav Asom, ‘captain’ Abhijit Gogoi aka Kanak Gogoi aka Rumel Asom aka Aicheng Asom aka Aishang Asom, and two others, Parag Borah and Bijoy Moran, as the key conspirators and executors of the attack. Parag Borah and Bijoy Moran were arrested in December 2023. In the other incident (December 14), NIA stated that the attack was masterminded by Abhijeet Gogoi, along with Paresh Baruah and another key conspirator, Arunudoy Dohutia, and filed a charge sheet against Abhijit Gogoi and others, including Biplab Baruah, Biraj Kachari and Achyut Gogoi.

In another case of conspiracy, ULFA-I announced an ‘armed military protest’, boycotting Independence Day on August 15, 2024, from 6 am [IST] to 12 pm across Assam, from Sadiya in Tinsukia District to Dhubri District. The group claimed it had planted bombs across 24 locations in Assam as a form of ‘armed protest’. Of the 24 locations, eight were in the state capital, Guwahati, in the Kamrup Metropolitan District of Assam. Police subsequently conducted searches and recovered explosives from different locations, including four in Guwahati, two from Sivasagar and Lakhimpur, and one each in Nagaon and Nalbari.

After the recovery of explosives, Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Harmeet Singh stated, on August 18, 2024, “Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been formed to investigate the 10 cases where bomb-like substances were found. We are looking forward to the safety and security of the public. Nobody will be spared if found involved in planting the materials.”

The NIA, which took over the August 15, 2024, ULFA-I bomb planting case from the state Police on September 17, 2024, found during investigations that the IEDs had been arranged and planted at the behest of Abhijit Gogoi and other top leadership of ULFA-I.

Following this attempt by ULFA, the Chief Minister (CM) of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on August 27, 2024, called upon Paresh Baruah to desist from such actions to disturb the region.

Sarma declared, “The biggest loser of a violent and disturbed Assam will be its youth, as no industry will feel confident about investing in the State. I appeal to Paresh Baruah and ULFA to hold discussions instead of creating trouble. We should work for peace and prosperity for the people of Assam rather than creating obstacles.”

Again, on September 14, Sarma appealed to Baruah to desist from any activity that would endanger the future of the state’s youth, adding that the planting of bombs across the state was a “matter of deep concern which may affect the ongoing growth and development of the state.”

Meanwhile, the outfit’s disruptive activities, such as abduction of civilians and extortion, continued unabated. The most recent case was the abduction of Gautam Basumatary, employed as a factory manager at the Himalayan Tea Company in Jagun in Upper Tinsukia District, along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, by a group of five armed ULFA-I cadres, on October 24, 2024. Tinsukia Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhijit Gurav confirmed that Basumatary was released on November 7, 2024, from the 17-Mile Area of Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

Another incident was the foiled abduction plot targeting Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) officers from a rig near Bokota Nemuguri in Sivasagar District. Three accused related to the case, Irshad Latiff aka Mithu, Tahir Hussain and SULFA cadre Rahul Hazarika, met with four other ULFA-I cadres on October 6, 2024, to plan the abduction.

Multiple businessmen have also informed the Police regarding extortion demands, leading to the seizure of a significant number of extortion letters sent by ULFA-I in Jorhat District, under the name of Ashim Ashom. The sender demanded a INR 300,000 as ‘donation’ for the outfit’s ‘special requirements’ and asked the receiver to send the Ethereum crypto currency to a crypto wallet address, by October 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, ULFA-I’s growing informal networks adds to the state’s security concerns. In this regard, on November 8, 2024, an unnamed NIA official stated, “We have inputs that people from different walks of life are helping the ULFA-I. The recovery of several bombs during the Independence Day celebrations in Assam have substantiated our claim.”

The official also added that analysing forward and backward links will assist in locating ULFA-I OGWs, as well as violent offenders and perpetrators. He also added that the Agency had started identifying such OGWs or sympathisers, which resulted in the recent arrests.

Insurgency has plagued Assam for four decades, and, despite a steady weakening, insurgent activities continue to cause occasional disruption. ULFA-I’s long-standing call for Assamese nationhood has been substantially been degraded into a campaign of extortion, peppered with occasional attacks or attempts against the security establishment. Recent developments in India’s Northeast, particularly in Manipur, are likely to tempt the rebels to exploit public grievances to resurrect their fading campaigns and credibility.