New Administration, New Outlook And New Action On Myanmar – OpEd

By Nicholas Kong

With the conclusion of the 60th U.S. presidential election and Donald Trump declared the 47th president, all eyes are on the incoming administration’s approach to domestic and foreign affairs when it assumes office on January 20, 2025. It’s essential to objectively observe the changes to come, as the campaign season was marked by bold rhetoric and sensational media coverage.

While domestic economic priorities remain critical, the Trump administration faces equally daunting challenges on the global stage. As a leader in addressing crises worldwide, the U.S. must respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war in Gaza, terrorist activities in the Middle East, nuclear threats from North Korea and Iran, and increasing strategic tensions with China—a dominant global economy and rising military power.

The nominations of China hardliners Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Representative Tim Waltz as National Security Adviser indicate a tough stance on China, including security issues that extend beyond trade and tariffs. 1 However, Donald Trump is unlikely to pursue direct confrontation with Xi Jinping. Instead, his administration may adopt a restrained strategy, recognizing that American resources are finite and should be directed where they matter most. This approach could focus on countering China’s assertive actions in the Pacific by empowering allies like Japan, South Korea, and Australia to maintain regional stability.2

While the U.S. concentrates on the South China Sea as a critical region for national security, Myanmar represents a significant oversight. For China, Myanmar provides vital access to the Indian Ocean, offering an alternative trade route to bypass the Strait of Malacca. Myanmar also plays a key role in the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

As Myanmar’s largest investor, China seeks to dominate the region to protect its interests, including securing rare earth element (REE) imports from Myanmar. China sourced 72% of the U.S.’s REE imports in 2022. A shortage of REE essential for military and technological advancements would be considered a potential chokepoint for U.S. national security.

However, since Myanmar’s military ousted its democratically elected government on February 1st, 2021, the country has been engulfed in conflict. A nationwide resistance movement has united ethnic groups and opposition factions into a coalition against the junta’s oppressive regime, ushering in what is now called the Spring Revolution. Initially, China has maintained backdoor diplomacy with various factions while ensuring minimal U.S. involvement. Although it seeks to maximize influence, Beijing opposes the junta’s collapse, fearing National Unity Government (NUG), which it perceived as a pro-Western, could gain power. 3,4

Since late 2023 and early 2024, the military has lost control of 60% of the territories of the country. In response, China has become more proactive, pressuring resistance forces for ceasefires, blocking imports, and tightening border controls. China has reportedly proposed establishing a joint security company with military regime to ensure the safety of Chinese projects and personnel. The news followed a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on August 14, 2024. The report has raised fears of potential Chinese troop involvement in Myanmar through this proposed security company.5On November 6, 2024, Myanmar’s junta leader met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Kunming, Yunnan. Li expressed support for Myanmar’s “political reconciliation and transformation” to advance the construction of CMEC under the BRI.6

The Biden administration condemned the coup, imposed targeted sanctions, and supported limited humanitarian assistance. Senator Marco Rubio joined three other bipartisan members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in issuing a letter to urge President Joe Biden to help preserve democracy in Myanmar by outlining the key steps including to call for the immediate release of political prisoners and impose targeted sanctions on the senior leadership of the military and affiliated individuals.7

The US and Western democracies are providing important, but limited engagements on humanitarian assistance and advocacy for democracy despite the Burma Act passed in December 2022, that provides a framework for engagement and support for democracy in Myanmar. The US, EU, UK and Canada imposed targeted sanctions with limited impact on coffer for military to acquire jet fuels and weapons due to piecemeal implementation and lack of cooperation from the neighbors.

China, India and ASEAN will now through combination of persuasion and pressure have proposed so called “all-inclusive dialogue” about cease-fire, humanitarian aid, and sham elections that lack credibility. These initiatives will face colossal failure just like the Five-Point Consensus since the military will not accept to abandon its political dominance, kleptocratic-economic conglomerate and centralization dogma. The negotiated settlement will not succeed unless the military accepts civilian oversight and relinquishes its involvement in politics and impunity. Meanwhile, lost time due to the endless empty talks will prolong civilian suffering with no end to the military’s reign of terror against its own population.8

The new Trump administration must recognize the Myanmar crisis as a war of terror by the junta against its people, rather than a conflict between political factions. Supporting Myanmar’s democratic forces aligns with a restrained strategy in neutralizing China’s unchecked influence in the region.

The U.S. should lead by formally recognizing the NUG. This move would encourage ASEAN, Western democracies, and neighboring countries to follow suit, fostering meaningful dialogue among anti-junta stakeholders, delivering humanitarian aid, and enforcing coordinated effective sanctions to cut off the junta’s resources.

Empowering the NUG would allow Myanmar to break free from China’s shadow, consolidate resistance groups, and establish good governance and monetary institutions in liberated areas. This approach could deter Myanmar from becoming a failed state or a rogue regime like North Korea.

Supporting Myanmar’s democratic forces offers the U.S. a low-cost, high-reward opportunity to counter China’s influence in Southeast Asia. A decisive, transparent policy that strengthens partnerships with allies and communicates effectively with Beijing would signal that the U.S. seeks balance, not Cold War-style dominance, in the region. 9 By prioritizing Myanmar, the U.S. could bolster regional security, promote democracy, and neutralize China’s monopoly in Southeast Asia, securing strategic gains for the U.S. in the era of heightened competition between the world’s two most powerful nations.9

