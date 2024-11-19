Time For A Regional Response To An Emboldened Trump – OpEd

By East Asia Forum

When Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, the conventional wisdom was that we should take him seriously but not literally. This time, we ought to take him literally, too. Since his victory, he has announced a number of appointments — Robert F Kennedy for Health Secretary; Pete Hegseth for Defence; Marco Rubio for State; and Michael Waltz as National Security Adviser, to name a few — that suggests that the major ruptures promised during his campaign are likely to come to pass.

Trump’s economic objectives are mutually incoherent: he wants to replace income taxes with tariffs, rebuild American manufacturing and keep inflation low. But the more effective his tariffs are in promoting domestic industries, the less revenue they will raise; conversely, if he wants to keep tariff revenue high and inflation in check, the only way would be an appreciation of the dollar which would hurt American manufacturers.

Prepare, then, for a confused set of economic policies in Trump’s second term, and a transactional foreign policy that seeks flashy ‘wins’, probably at the expense of American strategic dominance.

In many Asian capitals, the reaction to Trump’s return to the White House has been relatively sanguine. Trump’s first time posed major challenges for the region, of course, but the savvier leaders — former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe chief among them — learned to play on both his vanity and his venality to get by. His trade war with China caused great disruption to the most important economic relationship in the world, but it also created opportunities for other economies, most notably Vietnam, which saw major increases in American demand for the kinds of consumption good markets in which it already specialised and in which Chinese competitors had been rendered uncompetitive by Trump’s tariffs.

But it would be a mistake for individual Asian countries to ignore the kind of damage that Trump is likely to do to the global system in the interests of securing a favoured position at Trump’s court. Indeed, the biggest danger for the region would be for each country alone to try to strike their own bargain with Trump. This was more or less the approach taken in the first Trump presidency, and as Shiro Armstrong argues in this week’s lead article, it was a tactical victory for some but a strategic bust for Asia as a whole.

The World Trade Organization has still not recovered from the damage done by a bipartisan string of US Presidents, beginning with Obama, who have blocked the appointment of new appellate judges and left the WTO’s rule-enforcing power neutered. Former Director-General of the WTO Pascal Lamy has called for a broad front between the European Union and China to help protect global trade under Trump, but with powerful protectionist forces aligning in Brussels and deep distrust in Beijing, building such a coalition will be fraught.

The region with the most to lose from an even more aggressively protectionist Trump is Asia, and so it is to Asia that the world looks for leadership in protecting the system of rules and institutions that have done so much to promote economic growth in Asia and in the world in general since 1945.

The temptation for big players that are likely to be targeted by Trump again — most importantly, China and the European Union — will be to play tit-for-tat and retaliate with tariffs. While this may solve some domestic political problems, the economic effects of a generalised trade war would be devastating, particularly in Asia. Asia’s middle powers, Armstrong argues, need to mobilise to convince major powers that retaliation is not in their own interests. Trump’s wrong-headed policies will be their own punishment: there is no need for China to try to inflict more. Far more important, for China (which lacks allies) and for Asia more generally, is that the global trade system is insulated as best as possible from the deleterious effects of Trump’s almost guaranteed efforts to sabotage it. This will not be easy. Faith in Beijing’s good intentions is still at a low point, particularly following China’s naked attempts to coerce countries like Australia in recent years.

Yet, as Armstrong notes, the institutional foundations for this kind of effort exist already, even if they need reinforcing: ASEAN-centred institutions like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in Asia need to be connected to European collective action.

The stakes are high enough that a concerted effort from middle powers across Asia to stitch together a collective response to protectionist provocation in the United States is worth the diplomatic trouble.

‘The multilateral trading system is the biggest source of economic security for open trading nations’, Armstrong argues, and in a world that is fracturing on geopolitical lines, strengthening the open economic order is not just an economic mission, it is a national security imperative as well.