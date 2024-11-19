Trump Kept World Peace, And He’ll Do it Again – OpEd

By Collins Chong Yew Keat

Amidst the challenges of increasing geopolitical conflicts worldwide, America requires a leader possessing determination, foresight, and a track record of rebuilding stability domestically and internationally. Donald Trump embodies these qualities. His prioritisation of interests through the “America First” approach alongside a fresh new position on international affairs, most importantly his dovish mantra and rejecting warmongering tendencies, offer a roadmap for economic revitalization within the U.S. and fostering a safer world.

Trump didn’t just impact the US, he also made his mark on the stage by standing up to countries threatening global and regional stability while working towards peace agreements.

Critics of Trump’s “America First” ideology wrongly interpret it as isolationism when, in reality, his focus was on prioritizing America’s military interests without disregarding its allies’ well-being.He revamped trade deals such as NAFTA (replaced by the USMCA) to enhance protection, for workers and industries while safeguarding intellectual property rights.

America fought and won two world wars, defeated fascism and communism, and established the rules-based order that preserved global stability. This long peace comes with a cost, and all Trump wants is for others to pay their equal burden and fair share for world peace.

Trump called on NATO partners to fulfill their defense spending promises so that America’s allies also took part in safeguarding security. This action aimed to redistribute responsibilities by reducing the U.S.’ heavy burden of NATO defense duties and decreasing its dependence on countries for assistance. Trump’s strategies have clearly demonstrated that America’s economic strength is pivotal for global well-being. His stances on taxes, commerce, and energy self-sufficiency provide a groundbreaking positive foundation for future positive changes.

Trump’s tax reductions for corporations prompted investments in manufacturing, and his energy strategies turned the United States into a powerhouse in the energy sector, resulting in job security for workers in energy-intensive sectors and potential economic stability worldwide. Trump’s initiatives extended beyond tax reductions; they aim to undo years of offshoring practices and enhance infrastructure while securing energy self-sufficiency for the nation’s benefit.

Trump won the elections with a resounding and thumping voice of the American people’s victory in a powerful message of truth and will. The red wave has retaken the Senate and put the House under Republican control, marking a new era of change for the country. Trump’s popular vote gain, not seen since Bush Jr., also marks a new era of change.

Democrats warned that Trump and the MAGA movement are hijacking democracy. Now, they must acknowledge the truth: the Trump movement, no matter how much it has been panned by many, is a powerful expression of democracy. The red wave and Donald J. Trump’s victory marked the greatest political comeback in history, symbolizing the advent of the prospects of a new world peace and an end to global conflicts. He won more votes with key demographic groups than last time, including Hispanic Americans and younger voters, compared to Harris, who did poorer than Biden with women, urban voters, younger voters, and Hispanics. Sixty percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, further worsened by the soaring inflation. Trump is now seen as the champion of the working class.

Why Trump Has Always Been the Clear Choice

The economy was booming under the first Trump administration with his low tax and low regulations mantra, and a second Trump administration will see bigger tax cuts that will boost domestic production and create more high paying jobs. In his first four years, stock markets and 401(k) were high. Businesses were easier to form, and jobs were returning.

Inflation was almost at its lowest, and the sense of economic optimism and unity from both sides of the aisle was at its highest.

Trump saved tens of millions of lives worldwide with Operation Warp Speed, in getting the vaccines ready in record time. Trump helped America build its strongest economy in history. Median household incomes rose to their highest level ever in 2019, while the poverty rate hit an all-time low. Under the Trump Administration, more Americans were employed than ever before, numbered at 160 million, and the unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low.

The unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Americans without a high-school diploma all hit record lows, while the Trump “Blue-Collar Boom” saw wages grow faster for workers than for managers or supervisors. Trump signed the largest relief package in American history to protect workers and families from economic devastation during Covid. The American economy surged back to life within months, seeing record growth and job gains.

Trump returned law and order to the American people, and would be tough on crime in the new term. He brought the abortion decision back to the states and overturned Roe v Wade, the first in more than five decades. The pro-life stance started a new opening to save the lives of the unborn.

Energy independence was achieved, where reliance is no longer on oil-rich countries in the Middle East. Under his new term, America will soon be an energy dominant country, with common sense utilisation of the vast black gold under the feet of Americans and with the “drill, baby drill” mantra. In Trump 2.0, the fundamental economic problem plaguing the country will be addressed, starting by cutting energy prices in half within his first year.

The appointment of three Supreme Court justices, and hundreds of federal judges, that have been confirmed during Trump 1.0 further sealed his legacy. He also oversaw the greatest transformation in the criminal justice reform, a feat where even Obama failed to pass. Border security was among the best in a very long time, and the greatest tax cut since Reagan has enabled manufacturing jobs to return. The military has been rebuilt, and veterans’ welfare and support capacity have been prioritized. The Space Force has been created, providing the US with new space dominance for decades to come.

When Biden-Harris took over the leadership, the economy got worse. Trump was right when he predicted, way before the 2020 Elections, that if Biden-Harris were to get elected, energy prices and inflation would be through the roof. 65% of Americans cannot afford to own a home, and 800,000 Americans lost their jobs last year. Instead, 1.2 million non-citizens took those jobs. Energy prices and crime were also through the roof.

More than ten thousand manufacturing jobs were lost last month alone, just before the elections. Businesses are leaving because of high taxes and high regulations, and with the tariff in place under Trump 2.0, they will be coming back to America, and new manufacturing bases will sprout in America. Under Trump, the stock market and the economy were better off than before Covid era when he left office.

He also reviewed and withdrew from global memberships including Paris Climate Accords that are weakening America and putting it at a disadvantage, mostly in constraining America’s economic potential through green and carbon obligations. In contrast, other countries are allowed to have bigger leeway. For years,America was seen to be ripped off by foreign powers. While their cars dominate the American market, other countries are not accepting American cars.

Trump’s tariff will protect American businesses, get other countries to stop their dumping and market distortion that have obliterated American workers’ interests, encourage more companies to shift and start their operations in America, and give new tax cuts to American enterprises.

Peace Through Strength and New Advent of Global Peace

Trump’s America First agenda has been panned by the Democrats and the world over, but it brought unconventional approaches and returns to both America and the world through relative peace and stability. The world is safe because of his peace through strength mantra, which deterred aggression and preserved the rules-based order. Under his watch, no major conflicts or wars happened, and he stopped war-mongering neocons.

Biden-Harris’ Afghanistan withdrawal with the loss of 13 American soldiers and 85 billion dollars of military equipment left behind led to the perception of America’s weakness, with negative ripple effects. Despite the casting of Trump as weakening America’s global standing via his treatment of allies and withdrawal from multilateralism and globalism, Trump fixed the cancerous plague that has held America back with smart and common sense foreign policy that has benefitted everyday Americans and rebuilding the military with Space Force, taking care of the veterans and regaining America’s military strength.

Trump never left a vacuum in global dominance, he strengthened the US position through military and economic rebuilding at home. Most importantly, he is not a typical politician who is part of the system that panders to the military-industrial complex, in which the warmongers and hawks have been having a field day enriching themselves from the various global conflicts. Trump is definitely different, and peace and saving lives have always been his priorities. This is evident even now when warmongers have been left out of his new administration, but the outgoing Biden administration continues to be fixated on global conflicts and just recently approved the first use of US-supplied long-range missiles for Ukraine for strikes inside Russia.

While Trump intends to prevent WWIII, the current establishment seems not to want to give Trump an easy transition in terms of global peace and stability. They continue to take a conventional approach to dealing with foreign leaders and viewing conflicts through traditional, outdated lenses and archaic foreign policy trappings. Traditional diplomacy typically focuses on ideological alignment or gradual confidence-building measures and friendshoring efforts. Trump’s method is more transactional and direct, with “win-win” outcomes, a focus on transactional diplomacy, and his willingness to challenge traditional norms in U.S. foreign policy.

Traditional U.S. peace efforts often emphasized security guarantees or political agreements, but Trump highlighted economic incentives as foundational to long-term peace. Hopes are highest that Trump will follow through on his quest to prevent WWIII, end the Ukraine war and the conflicts in Gaza and West Asia, prevent new conflicts in East Asia and prevent warmongering hawks from dominating defense and foreign policy, which will trap the world into another endless cycle of wars and conflicts.

The choice for the 47th President of the United States has always been clear, as proven by the red wave in the elections, and Trump will signal a new era of rejuvenation and global peace.