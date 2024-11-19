US’ Stake In Philippine Mid-Term Elections – Analysis

By Rizal G. Buendia

Donald Trump’s comeback to the White House after winning the US Presidential election in November 2024 may simply sustain the long-standing US-Philippine relations, the longest in Southeast Asia since colonial times.

As US Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson, confidently confirmed that the two countries “will remain steadfast friends and iron-clad allies as well as partners in prosperity” In Trump’s previous presidency (2017-2021), US-Philippine had remarkable dynamics affecting regional stability, bilateral security cooperation, and economic ties. As US’s strategic ally in Asia, particulary Southeast Asia (SEA), Analysts surmise that Trump 2.0 will withstand US-Philippine relations ultimately to check on China’s military and economic domination of Asia.

Indisputably, the US has a significant concern over the outcome of the Philippine mid-term 2025 elections as it will roughly define the future of US strategic geopolitical role in the Indo-Pacific region with its “dependable” ally in the next three (3) years or up until the end of President Marcos Jr. six (6)-year term, and until Trump concludes his second term in office in 2028.

The Philippine 2025 elections

The Philippine 2025 election will determine who would occupy the over 18,000 positions, including 12 Senate seats, 316 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR) comprising representatives of legislative districts and party-list groups, local executives and legislators, and members of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliament. The politicians will ascertain the configuration of the Philippine Congress (Philippine Senate and HoR), the institution which influences the country’s foreign policy and sanctions defense programmes on the one hand, and regional as well local government bodies’ acting as collective institutions at the grassroot level to organize and mobilize local and popular boost to national policies and international commitments on the other hand.

In as much as key legislators of the Philippine Senate and the HoR are mandated to frame and adopt laws and policies of national and international significance, it is imperative to the US to ensure that legislators closely conform with US foreign policy interest in the country as well as in the region, or offer less essential impediments or feeble resistance to US pursuit for power, security, and wealth in SEA.

Geopolitical implications: The Mutual Defense Treaty and military cooperation agreements

As a former colony of the US for 50 years and tied to a neocolonial relationship in the past 78 years US-sponsored independence in 1946, the Philippines as a major non-NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) US ally plays a key role especially where US foreign policy is increasingly focused over the growing influence of the Peoples’ Republic of China (PRC). Equally, the country’s geographical position in the region is crucial for maintaining US’s presence particularly in projecting its power in the South China Sea (SCS), where territorial disputes between the country and PRC have escalated in recent years. Moreover, the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) between the two (2) countries secured them militarily to support each other if one party is a victim of an armed attack on its “metropolitan territory” (Art V of MDT), which by definition does not refer to territories under dispute.

Addititionally, any counter-attack is not necessaritly automatic nor military in nature on the part of the US as the latter is required to invoke Art IV of the MDT:

“Any such armed attack and all measures taken as a result thereof shall be immediately reported to the Security Council of the United Nations. Such measures shall be terminated when the Security Council has taken the measures necessary to restore and maintain international peace and security.”

Given that PRC and Russia are permanent members of UN Security Council, they can easily exercise their veto power to annul any attempt for US to launch any military attack against China.

Besides, military cooperation with the Philippines is indeed paramount to the US more than ever before especially with the termination of the 1947 US-Philippine Military Bases Agreement (MBA) in 1992 and with the new geopolitical landscape in East Asia dominated by the emerging regional rivalry between China and the US. The new strategic reality has been driven by China’s economic rise against backdrop of the US’s “rebalancing” foreign policy in Asia and its relative economic decline. Also known as “pivot to Asia,” the American military and diplomatic “pivot,” or “rebalance,” toward Asia became a popular buzzword after then US State Secretary Hillary Clinton first announced it at the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in 2010 in Hanoi and subsequently authored “America’s Pacific Century,” in Foreign Policy (2013).

Pivot to Asia is a shift in the focus of foreign policy from the Middle East to the Far East to try to balance the growing influence of China and threats of North Korea. While essentially diplomatic and economic in nature (Graham 2013), the catalyst for the pivot was not only of reduced American regional power but the more assertive Chinese approach and actions, especially in the SCS disputes. This has reignited US involvement in the region; it is not waiting to be reduced to sub-primacy in the region as a result of what some have dubbed Chinese ‘domination by stealth.’ The US and some of its Asian ardent allies perceive China as a peril more than a partner in global development. China’s growing geopolitical importance has prompted US to strengthen its position, via balancing and engaging with China.

In the period of “pivot to Asia” and post-bases era, US-Philippine security relations has broadened and extended to Philippine politics. US’s geopolitical strategic interest makes it vital that the 2025 election produces politicians and leaders who continually endorse and commit themselves to key standing military cooperation agreements forged between the two states especially the 1998 Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA). Implemented in 1999, the VFA paved the way to a series of uninterrupted annual conduct of Balikatan(“shoulder-to-shoulder”) military exercises, notables in 2001, 2016, 2022, 2023, and 2024, between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the US military.

Although the first Balikatan military exercise held in 1991, a year prior to the closure of the US bases in the Philippines in 1992, and before the adoption of the VFA, was then under the MDT, the training exercises and war games have apparently been an important fixture of US-Philippine military-civil security relations. Balikatan has been designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, test air and missile defense systems, increase awareness of maritime security, trust and cooperation. The near cancellation of the VFA in 2020 by then President Duterte as Philippine foreign policy, and during President Trump’s first term, shifted towards China and away from the US is a testament that political leadership has direct impact on the complexion of the country’s foreign policy.

Apart from the VFA, the country adopted the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) as a supplemental agreement to two previous accords – the 1951 MDT and 1998 VFA. The ten-year EDCA deal allows the U.S. to have a strengthened presence in the Philippines. This Agreement was however challenged by civil society organizations and legal experts before the Philippine Supreme Court (PSC) as it tolerates US to rotate its troops in the Philippines for an extended stay and consents it to build and operate facilities on Philippine bases for both US and Philippine armed forces. While opposition groups and parties argue that EDCA contravenes the Philippine constitutional provision on the establishment of a permanent foreign military base, the PSC ruled otherwise and with finality that EDCA is constitutional in its 2016 decision.

The slow implementation of EDCA during then-President Duterte’s term (June 2016-June 2022) was willfully done as US is disdained by Duterte who is partial to China’s interest. Notwithstanding, the US and the Philippines agreed to have five (5) EDCA sites or military bases for the American troops in 2016, namely: Antonio Bautista Air Base (Palawan); Basa Air Base (Pampanga); Benito Ebuen Air Base (Cebu); Fort Magsaysay (Pampanga); and Lumbia Airport (Cagayan de Oro).

With the shift of foreign policy that caters to the US interest, now President Marcos Jr., expanded the EDCA sites, covering four (4) more new bases in 2023, a year after he assumed the presidency. Additional sites are situated in north Luzon facing Taiwan (Republic of China), three, and one in Palawan facing the SCS. These are: Camp Melchora Dela Cruz (Gamu, Isabela); Lal-lo Airport ( Lal-lo, Cagayan); Naval Base Camilo Osias (Santa Ana, Cagayan); and Balabac Island (Palawan).

The unilateral selection and identification of EDCA bases without the participation of people on the ground has been adversely received by local government officials. The governors of the provinces of Isabela and Cagayan were collectively offended by the national government’s choice of their provinces as EDCA armed bases as they become potential magnets of attack by Chinese missiles and nuclear attacks, and be caught at the crossfire of US and China armed rivaly in the region.

Civil society organizations and groups also raised the alarm of wanton violation of human rights and confiscation of lands from indigenous peoples as a consequence of hosting EDCA military activities and training. Understandably, the non-participation of local government and community leaders in the political process of charting their future in a large-scale project like the EDCA military and civil scheme will not only isolate the program from the people but also produce adversarial relations between national and international actors on the one hand, and local government and community on the other hand.

China’s economic growth

It is argued moreover that US geopolitical interest in the region is intricately linked and cannot be disassociated with its economic goals. The US as a global political power no longer exercises sole dominion in Southeast Asia. Over the last two (2) decades, the PRC has become the main trading partner for most Asian nations replacing the historic primacy of Asian linkages with the US and the West. China’s economic rise and success did not only win the admiration of Southeast Asian countries, but also helped Beijing establish strong trade and financial ties with them.

In Lowy Institute’s 2023 report (Patton and Sato 2023) it concludes that China has been more influential than the US using a variety of indicators such as regional affect across four categories: economic relationships, defense networks, diplomatic influence, and cultural influence. Of the ten (10) Association Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the U.S. is the most influential power in only two: the Philippines, which is a U.S. treaty ally, and Singapore, which is a staunch U.S. partner Similarly, in a 2023 study by the ISEAS Yusof-Ishak Institute in Singapore found that a majority of respondents in a poll found that China was now the most dominant economic and political-strategic power in Southeast Asia.

Given China’s growing economic presence in the region as well as in the Philippines, the US is keen on offering a counterbalance. By increasing trade, investment, and development assistance, the US aims to offer the Philippines an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) investments. This is part of a broader strategy to ensure that the Philippines remains open to American businesses and geopolitical interests. In May 2022, the Philippines and the US joined 12 other partners to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). The Philippines and the US look forward to strengthening economic partnership on: trade; supply chains; clean energy, decarbonization, and infrastructure; and tax and anti-corruption. And more through the Global Infrastructure and Investment (GIP) in support of IPEF economies, human capital, and sustainability goals.

In terms of trade and investment, US-Philippine relations are relatively strong — $22.6 billion in total goods trade in 2023 and an estimated $10.6 billion in trade in services in 2022. The US is also the country’s largest export market and is one of the country’s largest foreign investors. In 2024, the US Commerce Secretary brought 22 U.S. companies to the Philippines to explore commercial opportunities, resulting in US1 billion in investment pledges. These economic momenta have to be built further and expanded towards the conclusion of President Marcos Jr.’s term in 2028 as well as Trump’s first term in office.

Having elected US-oriented candidates and/or politicians who make decisions that impact on labour laws, education, transportation, trade, and taxes will ensure that policies and regulations with national application protect and safeguard US capital and investments as well as guarantee that multi-national corporations (MNCs) have undue advantage. Any shift in the current business environment which will be unconducive to US economic and commercial interest would be deeply concerning and troubling to US investors as this may affect their business and commercial future in the country.

Summary

Given U.S.’s geopolitical interest in the region, the Philippine mid-term elections is highly significant to warrant its possible intervention. U.S.’s keen concern is driven by strategic, economic, security, and diplomatic reasons. The Philippines plays a crucial role in the U.S.’s Indo-Pacific strategy, and the outcome of these elections could have significant implications on the assertion of the Philippine right to self-determinaion as a sovereign and independent state on the one hand and the US geopolitical interest in the region on the other hand.

Leaders elected in 2025 will shape the Philippines’ foreign policy and its alignment with either U.S.-led alliances or with China’s sphere of influence. The U.S. may view these elections as a way to support candidates and policies that align with its vision for a “free and open Indo-Pacific.” The results of the 2025 midterm elections will also help shape the 2028 presidential race. Politicians seeking higher office in 2028 will use this election to build momentum and expand their influence.

President Marcos Jr.s’ declaration in his 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA):

“Our independent foreign policy – a friend to all and enemy of none – has proven effective” is obviously out of touch of the reality as his foreign policy is neither independent nor all-embracing. And is biased to US interest.

References: