By Ryan McMaken

Key Takeaways:

A December 2025 YouGov survey found 7 percent of U.S. adult citizens claim dual citizenship (roughly 25 million people, likely an underestimate), a status that became far more common after 1960s court rulings eliminated most federal limits on holding foreign citizenship.

The author argues dual citizenship should be discouraged because it lowers barriers to naturalization during high immigration and thereby expands fiscal and welfare costs, while also enabling dual citizens to lobby more effectively for U.S. policies favoring their other country of citizenship.

Historical U.S. and European practice treated dual nationality with suspicion and required renunciation; the piece concludes that longer residency requirements and stricter naturalization rules would better protect native taxpayers without forgoing the contributions of immigrants.

A December 2025 survey from YouGov found that seven percent of US adult citizens say they are also citizens of another country. According to law professor Peter Spiro, this equates to approximately 25 million Americans, he also concludes this almost certainly underestimates the true total.1

So, the number of Americans who have more than one passport is not negligible. However, the phenomenon of dual citizenship in the United States is a relatively new development. Prior to the mid-twentieth century, the US government could—and would—revoke US citizenship in cases where an individual citizen engaged in acts that the Congress viewed as indicative of foreign citizenship.

Since the 1960s, however, nearly all federal limitations on dual citizenship are now null and void, and dual citizenship has now become far more common.

Why does it matter? In the modern world, formal citizenship is not primarily about a feeling of belonging or some sort of status as a “full member” of society. Rather, citizenship nowadays mostly means the right to directly participate in elections as a voter or candidate for office.

In light of this, there are at least two reasons why policies that encourage dual citizenship should be avoided. For one, the implementation of dual citizenship clears the way for more naturalization of immigrants. Immigrants are less likely to naturalize when it requires renouncing citizenship elsewhere. In our period of state-subsidized mass immigration, more naturalization functions to impose further costs on American taxpayers and native residents.

Moreover, dual citizenship perpetuates legal and ideological connections with foreign states that may be key to US foreign policy. Someone who is a citizen in, say, both the United States and Israel can exploit US-citizen status to more effectively push for US policies in favor of foreign states in which the dual citizen is closely connected.

Dual Citizenship and Naturalization

It is probably not a coincidence that governments throughout the Western world have repeatedly liberalized their positions on dual citizenship just at the same time that they have explicitly sought to increase total immigration into Western countries. This is a significant departure from earlier centuries in which dual citizenship was viewed with suspicion. For example, as late as 1930, the Hague Convention on Certain Questions Relating to the Conflict of Nationality Laws explicitly weighed in against dual citizenship, concluding: “the ideal towards which the efforts of humanity should be directed in this domain is the abolition of all cases both of statelessness and of double nationality.”

Even into the late 1950s, the US federal courts defended Congress’s prerogative to prescribe cases in which a US citizen implicitly renounced US citizenship by various acts such as living abroad for extended periods, serving in foreign militaries, and participating in foreign elections. In 1958, for example, the Supreme Court in Perez v. Brownell ruled against a challenge to a congressional act mandating expatriation on account of voting in a foreign election.

The court’s position reflected nearly two centuries of US jurisprudence which favored limitations on dual citizenship. Since almost the very beginning, as with the 1795 Naturalization Act, the US oath of naturalization has included a renunciation of foreign citizenship, and Congress passed laws to enforce this.

Then came the Warren Court. In the 1967 case Afroyim v. Rusk, Israeli citizen Beys Afroyim sued to restore US citizenship which had been lost after Afroyim moved to Israel and voted in Israeli elections. After his wife left him, he attempted to return to the US as a full citizen. He was denied, and he sued. The court decided—against virtually all previous US jurisprudence—that the US government could not enforce any of its provisions unilaterally stripping Americans of citizenship. The court reversed its own 1958 position and ruled that citizenship could only be lost via an explicit and intentional statement from the individual in question.

As a result, nearly all federal limitations on dual citizenship became null and void. The portion of the naturalization oath that reads “I hereby … entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any … sovereignty of … which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen” became unenforceable. Thanks to this ruling, it is not particularly rare to encounter foreign nationals who vote in foreign elections, fight wars for foreign governments, and also have US citizenship.

A similar trend can be found in a number of European regimes, which, by the 1980s had moved decidedly in favor of dual citizenship. As noted by a 2008 report from the Transatlantic Council on Migration (TCM),

[C]itizenship laws from the 1980s to 2005 in the EU-15 became more liberal. … Taking three significant indicators – birthright citizenship (just soli) for the children of immigrants, the length of residence required for naturalization, and the tolerance of dual citizenship – it turns out that German, Luxembourg, Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands have significantly liberalized naturalization requirements.

So why the move toward favoring dual citizenship? The same report from the TCM perhaps gives us an idea. It states that “One of the major instruments for naturalization is dual citizenship.” The authors then go on to discuss the empirical evidence:

Not all immigrants who are eligible to acquire citizenship actually submit an application. Although the reasons why immigrants become naturalized depend on a number of factors, there are strong indications that the requirements to renounce their previous citizenship is one of the most important obstacles. for instance, whereas the naturalization rates of Turkish immigrants in the Netherlands rose sharply between 1992 and 1997 (the period when dual citizenship was tolerated without exception), and equivalent group of Turkish immigrants in neighboring Germany (which, as a general rule, did not accept dual citizenship) had much lower naturalization rates. Similar results can be observed in North America. Immigrants in Canada are more inclined to become naturalized that are those in the United States. One of the reason sis simple: the United States still demands a renunciation of prior citizenship during the naturalization procedure. Though immigrants tend to know that the United States will not take action against those holding another citizenship. This approach contrasts with Canada, where dual citizenship is valorized in official government statements.

For a regime that is looking to expand immigration, dual citizenship is going to be very attractive because dual citizenship generally leads to more naturalization which is itself a policy that encourages migration. Naturalization, after all, leads to more access to the well-funded welfare states of the West.

In a period of mass immigration, when border control and immigration enforcement can prove quite costly, limitations on naturalization are a key—and very economical— policy that can limit the expansion of the welfare state while also limiting the politically destabilizing effects of mass migration.

Dual-Citizen Lobbying in Favor of Interventionist Foreign Policy

Dual citizenship can be problematic in other ways as well. For example, dual citizenship allows for foreign nationals to vote in US elections while living in foreign countries.

For example, an Israeli-American dual citizen who lives in Tel Aviv can vote in US elections, and its easy to see why voters of this sort will actively support candidates who promise to spend more US tax dollars on the State of Israel. Israel’s military and social-benefits systems are heavily subsidized by US tax dollars, so it is clear what sorts of policies these Israelis are likely to vote for. Current estimates indicate “roughly 200,000 people in Israel hold both Israeli and U.S. citizenship, which is about 2% of Israel’s population.” Meanwhile, estimates suggest that at least an additional 150,000 Israel-born people are living within the United States. It is unknown how many also possess US citizenship, but given the ease of obtaining dual citizenship. It would be naive to think that these voters are not biased in favor of continued US intervention in the Middle East on the behalf of the state of Israel. This, of course, is always at the expense of average American voters and taxpayers who lack deep ties to a foreign state.

Similar issues exist with Ukrainian Americans. Ukrainian nationals living in the United States have been active in lobbying the US government to intervene in the Russia-Ukraine war that destroyed much of eastern Ukraine since 2014. Organizations like the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America help to organize Ukrainian immigrants in America to advocate for a more interventionist foreign policy in the region. How many of these are dual citizens? Data shows that 58 percent of Ukrainian immigrants have naturalized as of 2024, which is higher than the overall immigrant average of 51 percent. Given that US law no longer requires that these naturalized Ukrainian nationals give up their Ukrainian citizenship, it is a safe bet that most of them are dual citizens.

Now, none of this proves that the political agendas of these dual citizens are different from what they would be were these immigrants only citizens of the United States, and still clinging to old cultural ties. That may be so, but it’s easy to see how dual citizenship more closely ties immigrants to their places of origin. Given that dual-citizenship offers no advantage to the native born single-citizen taxpayers—who must foot the bill for the policies favored by Ukrainian, Israeli, and other advocates of foreign intervention—why offer dual citizenship at all? Indeed, this sort of advocacy from dual-citizen foreign nationals suggests that the waiting period to naturalize within the US should be much longer—perhaps ten or twenty years, and require continual residency within the US during that time.

It seems that the best that dual-citizenship advocates can come up with, when explaining why dual citizenship is a good thing, is that it facilitates and expedites naturalization. It is hardly a given, however, that mass naturalization is desirable, and indeed it is quite unpopular among a substantial portion of the taxpaying public. Few would deny that some immigrants bring value to their destination countries through skills, labor, and other contributions. Yet, the native population can benefit from these contributions without offering dual-citizenship at all.

Spiro is the author of At Home in Two Countries: The Past and Future of Dual Citizenship, 2016, from NYU Press.