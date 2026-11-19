Key Takeaways:

Brazil’s Priority List policy, which targets high-deforestation municipalities with monitoring, enforcement, and economic restrictions, reduced forest loss by an average of 30.7 square kilometers (about 33 percent) per listed municipality annually.

The largest declines occurred on private lands specifically targeted by the policy across 88 municipalities, with no evidence of leakage to other ownerships or neighboring areas and instead some positive spillover.

Researchers conclude the jurisdictional approach is highly effective because it creates collective incentives for local governments and landowners without hidden costs that undermine the reductions.

A new study finds that a Brazilian policy aimed at reducing deforestation appears to be remarkably effective and has significantly reduced forest loss in the Brazilian Amazon. The largest reductions occurred on private lands specifically targeted by Brazil’s Priority List (PL) policy, with no evidence that deforestation shifted to other land ownerships or neighboring municipalities.

Brazil’s PL targets municipalities with high rates of deforestation through increased monitoring and enforcement, combined with economic restrictions and limits on access to subsidized agricultural credit and markets. The PL is an example of a “jurisdictional” approach to environmental policy, because it targets entire administrative areas – in this case, municipalities – rather than individual properties. By targeting municipalities, the policy creates a collective incentive for local governments and landowners to reduce deforestation.

Researchers analyzed deforestation across 772 municipalities in the Brazilian Legal Amazon, including 88 that had been placed on the Priority List. They found that inclusion on the list reduced deforestation by an average of 30.7 square kilometers per municipality annually – approximately 33% of average annual deforestation in these municipalities before the policy.

Erin Sills, Edwin F. Conger Professor and head of the Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources at North Carolina State University, is co-author of a paper on the study. She said that these results show the jurisdictional approach can be effective when jurisdictions are motivated.

“We really need jurisdictions on board because they can create policies and take a consistent wall-to-wall approach that covers all sectors and all land in the jurisdiction. But the huge challenge there is how to get local jurisdictions on board with providing global public goods like climate change mitigation,” she said. “It appears that the priority list provides a collective incentive to these local jurisdictions that really motivates both local governments and private landowners to take action.”

Most of the reductions in deforestation occurred on private land, which the PL targeted specifically. Success in those areas translates to success for the program, said lead author Jill Caviglia-Harris, professor of economics at Salisbury University.

“The main takeaway is that the Priority List works not just because deforestation has declined, but because we’re seeing the largest reductions exactly where we would expect them – on private lands that are most directly affected by the policy,” said Caviglia-Harris. “What makes this policy particularly effective is its design. It combines stronger federal monitoring and enforcement with economic restrictions that give municipalities and landowners a reason to change their behavior.”

Importantly, researchers did not find any evidence of a phenomenon called “leakage,” where deforestation reduction policies in one area lead to higher deforestation in neighboring areas. Instead, they found the opposite; nearby jurisdictions reported lower deforestation; a phenomenon known as “spillover.”

Researchers were surprised by how consistent their findings were under scrutiny, Sills said.

“The results are robust across different methods of analysis, but they’re also robust in the sense that there is no hidden cost in the municipalities under the priority list,” she said. “For example, we’re not finding that there’s a particular type of land tenure where deforestation is actually increased by the priority list.

“Often when you use very rigorous methods, looking for quantitative evidence, you find some hidden cost that undermines the effectiveness of a policy. But in this case, the priority list does appear to simply be a very effective policy.”