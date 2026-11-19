Key Takeaways:

The October 2026 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Hong Kong projected regional growth of 3.2 percent in 2026 but raised concerns that integration may widen capability gaps and reinforce dependence on China rather than narrow development disparities.

China recorded a merchandise surplus of about US$1.2 trillion in 2025 and US$938.1 billion in January–September 2026, with trade with other APEC economies reaching roughly US$3.6 trillion, underscoring its role as a central production node amid asymmetric interdependence.

APEC’s cohesion therefore requires strategic interdependence—diversifying critical suppliers, channeling investment into skills and domestic value added, and measuring success by productivity gains—so members grow together without excessive vulnerability to any single market or source of technology.

The APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting in Hong Kong on October 20–21, 2026, highlighted the challenges of sustaining growth and economic stability amid global uncertainty. The meeting, involving 21 APEC member economies, discussed fiscal policy, financing for digital infrastructure, financial inclusion, and strengthening regional cooperation.

However, behind the commitment to building an open and prosperous region lie several increasingly pressing questions, has APEC integration failed to narrow development gaps, or has it instead reinforced dependence on the most dominant economy, particularly China?

Regional Inequality

APEC projects regional economic growth of 3.2 percent in 2026 and 3.0 percent in 2027. However, these aggregate figures do not reflect differences in productive capacity, productivity, and competitiveness among its members.

Inequality is also evident in trade structures. China recorded a merchandise trade surplus of approximately US$1.2 trillion in 2025. Moreover, China again recorded a trade surplus of US$938.1 billion during January–September 2026. In September alone, its surplus reached a record US$133.53 billion, with exports growing 36.3 percent year-on-year. China is potentially on track to record another annual surplus exceeding US$1 trillion.

Such a surplus does not automatically mean losses for its trading partners, but it demonstrates China’s enormous export capacity in the global economy. Problems arise when trade disparities reflect structural gaps: some economies dominate technology and high-value-added manufacturing, while others remain dependent on commodities or production activities with limited value added.

Economic convergence theory explains that trade, investment, and technology transfer can help less-developed economies catch up with more advanced ones. However, integration does not automatically produce equality. Without the capacity to absorb technology and strengthen domestic industries, a country may remain in lower-value-added segments of production.

This issue is related to Robert Keohane and Joseph Nye’s theory of asymmetric interdependence. Economic relationships can benefit all parties, but their levels of vulnerability differ. Countries with more alternative suppliers and markets have greater room to adjust than those dependent on only a few sources of strategic inputs.

If gaps in economic capabilities continue to widen, the interests of APEC members may increasingly diverge. Therefore, regional cohesion should not be measured solely by rising trade, but also by members’ ability to strengthen productivity, technology, and economic resilience.

China as an Economic Gravity Center

Its vast market and manufacturing capacity have made China a central node in Asia-Pacific production networks. World Bank data show that China’s nominal GDP reached approximately US$19.5 trillion in 2025, with economic growth of 5 percent. Meanwhile, APEC collectively accounted for around 61.6 percent of global real GDP in 2025. China’s nominal GDP and APEC’s real GDP figures use different measurement bases and therefore cannot be directly compared as equivalent proportions.

The depth of trade relations further underscores China’s position. During January–September 2026, China’s trade with other APEC economies reached 24.07 trillion yuan, or approximately US$3.6 trillion, an increase of 23.9 percent compared with the same period a year earlier. Trade in high-tech products reached 6.66 trillion yuan, up 50.3 percent. These figures demonstrate how important China is as a market, supplier, and manufacturing center. However, the scale of trade does not prove that all APEC members have the same level of dependence.

APEC does not need to sever its economic ties with China. Extreme decoupling would risk increasing production costs and eliminating the benefits of economies of scale. What is needed is to strengthen the strategic options available to each member.

First, supplier diversification should be prioritized for critical products such as semiconductors, batteries, industrial machinery, and digital components. The objective is not to avoid any single country entirely, but to reduce risks when supplies are disrupted.

Second, foreign investment should help strengthen skills, research, productivity, and domestic suppliers. In this way, integration would not stop at expanding production capacity but would also promote technological capabilities and value creation.

Third, APEC should assess the success of integration through productivity and domestic value added, in addition to trade volumes. These indicators can show whether members are moving toward more sophisticated economic activities.

Fourth, regional cooperation should strengthen connectivity, technology exchange, and policy coordination so that disruptions affecting a single supplier or transportation route do not paralyze broader production networks.

Toward Strategic Interdependence

China will remain one of the Asia-Pacific’s central economic gravity centers. The challenge is not to eliminate this role, but to ensure that integration generates broader development benefits. APEC will be more cohesive if its members are not only increasingly connected, but also increasingly capable of creating value, developing technology, and maintaining economic alternatives as global conditions change.

The goal is not absolute self-sufficiency, but strategic interdependence: economic relationships that create shared prosperity without making members excessively vulnerable to a single market, supplier, or source of technology. Ultimately, APEC’s success will depend not only on the strength of China’s economic gravity, but also on the ability of all its members to grow together amid the fragmentation of the global economy.