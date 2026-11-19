Key Takeaways:

Recent U.S. aviation, Workday, and JPMorgan disruptions show that technical changes made by one supplier can affect services across organizations and jurisdictions while the authority to authorize, challenge, or reverse them remains fragmented.

The author proposes “institutional authority” as a standing framework of accountable decision-makers and a short contractual statement that defines who may authorize material changes, who can restrict or reverse them, and what happens when evidence is missing.

Digital resilience therefore requires prearranged intervention rights, joint drills, and explicit division of authority by consequence so that multi-organization responses do not stall when automation or shared systems force rapid decisions.

Recent disruptions expose a problem that technology alone cannot solve: consequential changes travel across suppliers and jurisdictions, while the right to authorize, challenge or reverse them is often divided.

The most revealing response to America’s November 13 aviation shutdown may have come three days later. A group of U.S. senators wanted more than the name of the defective equipment. Their letter to aviation officials asked about shared dependencies, oversight of a major network conversion and the safeguards that should stop a localized problem from reaching the national airspace system. Identifying a failed device, they argued, was not the same as establishing why it failed.

That distinction reaches well beyond American aviation. Modern services are changed by vendors, maintained by contractors, connected to other institutions and governed by laws written for separate organizations. When a consequential software or configuration decision moves across those boundaries, who can authorize it? Who can challenge it? Who can impose a limited stop before the consequences spread?

This is an authority problem, not simply an outage problem. It becomes more urgent as automation, including AI agents, gains the ability to propose changes, execute administrative tasks and operate across systems faster than the organizations responsible for them can deliberate.

Three incidents, three different boundaries

The Federal Aviation Administration’s November 15 account describes network instability after excessive connection attempts affected communications and radar feeds. Investigators identified two possible source locations; maintenance at one included a new router. The FAA said blocking those locations stabilized the network, while its root-cause investigation continued. It also stressed that important communications and safety procedures remained available. This was not a proven cyberattack, nor proof that every aviation function failed.

In another sector, a Florida Atlantic University service notice relayed Workday’s statement that a problem involving its disaster-recovery environment had resulted in inconsistent production data, prompting precautionary maintenance. Separately, JPMorgan Chase attributed transaction delays on November 16 to a software bug in on-premises hardware systems. Transactions involving Chase could be delayed at other banks without those institutions having suffered the same failure.

These are different incidents with no demonstrated common cause. They should not be retrofitted into a single theory about sabotage or artificial intelligence. They do, however, make the same institutional question harder to ignore: a technical decision made in one place can affect services whose legal obligations and customers sit elsewhere. The organization with technical access is not always the institution that ultimately answers for the outcome.

AI needs an institutional counterpart

I propose a name for the missing discipline: institutional authority, or IA. It is the standing arrangement of policy, accountable decision-makers, independent review and correction that decides what a machine-supported process is permitted to do. Artificial intelligence describes a growing class of technical capabilities. Institutional authority describes who remains answerable when those capabilities are used. This is a proposed conceptual framework, not a claim that IA is an adopted international standard.

The distinction is sharper than the familiar instruction to keep a human in the loop. A person may be watching a screen while a vendor controls the update schedule, a platform controls the operating privileges and a regulator controls the legal consequences. No one individual can repair that division by clicking an approval button. The machine may be permitted to act; it cannot become the institution that justifies its own action.

A useful way to calibrate the boundary is to ask four questions before delegating a consequential choice. How quickly must it be made? What is at stake if it is wrong? Can the action be reversed? Can correctness be checked against a fixed specification, or does it demand institutional judgment? A routine, reversible configuration adjustment may be preauthorized. A change to eligibility, financial settlement or safety-critical routing warrants a different lane.

An authority statement for shared infrastructure

Governments and major customers should add a short, testable authority statement to contracts and operating agreements for critical digital services. It need not expose proprietary code or force every provider into one nation’s command structure. Four lines would do much of the work: who may authorize a material change; who evaluates it against which externally owned obligation; who can restrict, challenge or reverse it; and what the service does when evidence is missing, stale or disputed.

Consider a provider managing software used by banks in several jurisdictions. An emergency update may be genuinely necessary. The provider should not need a political committee to approve every technical step. But participating institutions should know which changes are within a preapproved envelope, what warning they receive before the envelope is exceeded, and who can isolate a vulnerable function without disabling services unrelated to the risk. Those rights should be exercised in joint drills rather than discovered during a live incident.

This proposal is not a universal kill switch. Such a switch could itself become a systemic risk. It is a way to divide authority by consequence: allow bounded routine action at speed, reserve exceptional decisions for identifiable institutions and keep an auditable route to correction. The more irreversible an action or the more organizations it affects, the stronger the evidence and coordination should be.

The global rules are beginning to converge

There are already important foundations. In the European Union, the Digital Operational Resilience Act has applied since January 2025, and European supervisors designated critical information-technology providers in November 2025 for a new oversight regime. DORA is a financial-sector framework; it does not supply a universal rule for every hospital, airport or cloud service. Its significance is that reliance on a shared supplier is treated as a governance issue, not just a procurement choice.

The Financial Stability Board’s third-party risk toolkit encourages comparable approaches across jurisdictions, including identifying critical dependencies and coordinating responses. Singapore’s monetary authority is moving on a related front: its October 2026 AI risk management guidelines set supervisory expectations for financial institutions, although they do not take effect until October 2027. These regimes differ in scope and legal force. None should be described as already mandating the four-line statement proposed here.

The missing connection is operational. Regulators can demand resilience, and customers can demand uptime, yet a multi-organization response still stalls if nobody has prearranged which institution can authorize a restriction and which must live with its consequences. International standards should make those decisions explicit in contracts, technical interfaces and joint exercises while preserving national law and supervisory responsibility.

Measure the right to intervene

The test is simple to describe and demanding to pass. During a controlled exercise, let a shared provider propose a change that improves one service but conflicts with a customer’s protected operating requirement. Can that customer identify the decision-maker, object within the available time and obtain a narrow restriction? Can the provider continue safe work for unaffected customers? Does the record show whose authority prevailed and why?

The strongest objection is that more approvals can slow essential repairs. That is true if authority is designed as a new bureaucracy. The alternative is to decide the conditions and decision rights in advance, reserving discretionary review for consequences that cannot safely be delegated. The aim is not to move institutional debate into a server room during a crisis; it is to complete the debate before the crisis arrives.

The recent disruptions should be investigated on their own facts. But countries do not need to wait for a common cyberattack, or for an AI agent to cause a catastrophe, to settle the underlying question. Software crosses borders in milliseconds. Responsibility does not. Digital resilience will depend increasingly on designing the authority to intervene as carefully as the technology that makes intervention necessary.