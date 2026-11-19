Key Takeaways:

UNICEF reports that renewed fighting in Yemen between Houthi rebels and government forces has killed at least 64 children and injured the same number since 3 September, with the toll expected to rise around Taiz and Lahj.

The escalation has damaged schools and health facilities, displaced more than 330,000 people including 174,000 children, and cut off humanitarian access and basic services in Taiz City, where water production has halved and prices have doubled.

UNICEF is expanding emergency health, nutrition, water, and psychosocial support to reach up to 350,000 people while urging all parties to protect children and allow safe humanitarian access.

The UN child rights agency, UNICEF, on Wednesday called for warring parties in Yemen to protect children as renewed conflict between Houthi rebels and Government forces approaches the three-month mark.

At least 64 children have been killed and the same number injured since hostilities intensified on 3 September, UNICEF said, warning that numbers are likely to increase as fighting continues around densely populated areas, particularly in Taiz and Lahj governorates.

“The rising number of children killed and injured in Yemen is devastating. It must stop,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Behind every number is a child whose life has been cut short or changed forever.”

Essential services impacted

The escalation ended a four-year UN-brokered truce between the Iran-backed Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, and Yemeni troops, who are supported by a Saudi-led coalition.

The fighting has directly impacted basic services and infrastructure that children depend on, UNICEF said, noting that at least seven schools – including five that it supports – and 28 health facilities have been damaged.

Furthermore, an attack on the UNICEF-supported Al-Suqyah Health Centre in Lahj on 2 November reportedly killed five people, including three health workers.

Thousands of families displaced

Meanwhile, more than 330,000 people, including some 174,000 children, have been displaced. Many families are now sheltering in unfinished or damaged buildings and struggling to access food, safe water and healthcare.

UNICEF expressed particular alarm over the situation in Taiz City, where more than 800,000 people are reportedly cut off from humanitarian assistance because the main road from Aden – seat of the internationally-recognized government – is closed.

Alternative routes are insecure with Houthi forces reportedly only 60 kilometres from Aden.

Inside Taiz City, water production has fallen by nearly half while food and fuel prices have more than doubled, the agency said, while shortages of medicines, fuel, medical oxygen and electricity threaten emergency, maternal and newborn care.

‘Yemen’s children have suffered enough’

Across areas affected by the escalation, over 1,160 schools have closed or suspended classes, disrupting education for more than half a million students. At the same time, around one in three children screened by UNICEF mobile teams was found to be acutely malnourished.

“Yemen’s children have suffered so much. We urgently need safe and unimpeded humanitarian access,” Ms. Russell said, urging all sides to comply with their obligations under international law.

“Children must be protected, including their access to essential services such as healthcare, education, safe water and food.”

Stepping up support

As the crisis continues, UNICEF is expanding its emergency response to reach up to 350,000 people. This includes redeploying health and nutrition mobile teams to displacement sites and affected communities in Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Marib and Taiz.

The agency is also scaling up emergency water and sanitation support, and providing psychosocial care and case management for children, including those who are unaccompanied or separated from their families.