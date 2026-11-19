Key Takeaways:

In latecomer-center federations, where constituent units such as Puntland predate a rebuilt center, federal stability depends less on the level of central authority than on whether that authority expands through jointly designed shared-rule procedures.

Expansion before those procedures are settled produces “centralization without federal consolidation,” provoking resistance shaped by foundational asymmetry in inherited capacity and by constituent compact consciousness, as seen in Somalia’s 2024 amendments and parallel cases in Iraqi Kurdistan, Bosnia, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

The argument adds a third sequence of federal formation to the coming-together and holding-together models and shows that the form resistance takes varies with what the older unit actually holds—institutions, territory, or coercive force.

Abstract

Federal theory usually assumes that a center exists before the units it decentralizes to, or that sovereign units create a center together at one founding moment. A growing number of post-conflict federations follow neither path: member states are built first, and a central government is rebuilt later and then seeks authority over them. This article theorizes these latecomer-center federations. It argues that their stability depends less on how much authority the center holds than on whether central authority grows through shared-rule institutions. Three concepts specify the argument. Centralization without federal consolidation is the expansion of effective central authority before the procedures that define and constrain it are settled. Foundational asymmetry is the unequal institutional inheritance that units bring into a formally symmetric federation. Constituent compact consciousness is a unit’s historically grounded claim to have co-authored the compact and therefore to take part in revising it. From these concepts the article derives four general propositions and a typology that places latecomer-center federations alongside coming-together and holding-together federations. It traces the mechanism in Somalia (1998–2025), where Puntland predates the federal government by fourteen years and the Provisional Constitution itself encodes its prior status, and then compares four latecomer-center federations: Iraqi Kurdistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sudan before 2011 and Ethiopia. The comparison yields a second finding. Resistance takes a different form at each level of inherited capacity: units with materially established institutions withhold recognition and threaten exit, while units whose capacity rests on a founding claim and on recognition by the center escalate to violence when recognition is withdrawn. The framework explains why formally identical centralizing measures provoke unequal resistance, why procedural disputes escalate into disputes over the federation’s authority, and why building a strong center and building a federation are distinct tasks. The comparison also shows that the form resistance takes depends on what the older unit holds: institutions it can withhold, a territory it can leave, or an army it can use.

1. Introduction

Most theories of federal origins assume one of two sequences. In Riker’s (1964) bargain, and in Stepan’s (1999) coming-together federations, sovereign units create a center together at a founding moment. In holding-together federations, an existing center devolves authority to manage diversity, and sequential theories of decentralization ask in what order it gives power away (Falleti 2005). Both images contain a center that is either created at the same time as the units or already in place. A different sequence has become common after state collapse and civil war: constituent governments are built first, often over a decade or more, and a central government is reconstructed later and then tries to consolidate authority over units that are older than it. Somalia, Iraqi Kurdistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sudan under the 2005 peace agreement and, in a different form, the post-1991 Ethiopian settlement all fit this pattern in varying degrees. Zulueta-Fülscher and Welikala (2025) have recently named the formation process building-up federalization. What remains untheorized is the politics that follows formation: what happens when the latecomer center grows. Somalia is the case this article examines in depth, and the argument is built for comparison: the same four questions are then put to Iraqi Kurdistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sudan before 2011 and Ethiopia, and the answers show that the form resistance takes varies with what the older unit holds.

This article offers such a theory. Its central claim is that in latecomer-center federations, the stability of the federal order depends less on the level of central authority than on the route by which it grows. When central authority expands through procedures that constituent units help design and enforce, a stronger center can reinforce the federation. When it expands before those shared-rule procedures are settled, the same expansion is read as revision of the compact and produces resistance, withdrawal or exit. I call the second pattern centralization without federal consolidation. The resistance it produces is not uniform. It is shaped by foundational asymmetry, the unequal institutional stocks units inherit from the pre-federal period, and by constituent compact consciousness, the claim of some units to have co-authored the compact.

The article makes three contributions to federal studies beyond the Somali case. First, it adds a third sequence to the coming-together and holding-together distinction, the latecomer-center federation, and specifies its distinctive dynamic: the core problem is not devolution or unification but consolidation of a center over pre-existing units. Second, it identifies a source of asymmetry that the literature largely overlooks. Asymmetric federalism studies constitutionally granted differences (Tarlton 1965; Agranoff 1999); Ziblatt (2006) shows that the infrastructural capacity of pre-existing states shaped whether nineteenth-century Germany and Italy became federal. This article extends Ziblatt’s insight from the founding moment to the post-founding period: inherited capacity keeps shaping federal politics after formally symmetric rules are adopted. Third, it reconnects compact theory, usually discussed in American and Canadian constitutional history (Elazar 1987; LaSelva 1996; Burgess 2006), with post-conflict state-building, treating compact consciousness as an observable political expectation rather than a legal doctrine.

From these concepts the article derives four propositions that are testable outside Somalia (Section 4) and a typology of federal sequences (Section 4.4). Somalia is then used as a theory-building case: Puntland’s government predates the federal center by fourteen years, and the 2012 Provisional Constitution itself recognizes its prior powers. Somali history adds an earlier instance of the same logic, the 1960 union of two pre-existing governments and Somaliland’s 1991 exit. Four cases are then compared on a common set of observable implications: Iraqi Kurdistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sudan before 2011 and Ethiopia. The comparison does more than show that the mechanism travels. It shows that the form resistance takes varies with the kind of inherited advantage a member state holds, which the Somali case alone could not establish.

The argument concerns sequencing, not blame. Constituent governments obstruct coordination, concentrate power internally and act unilaterally. The narrower claim is that central unilateralism has a distinctive effect in an incomplete federation, because it can change the rules of the federation itself.

2. Research Design

The research design follows from the article’s aim of building a general theory. Somalia is the theory-building case; the four cases compared in Section 10 are a structured, focused comparison rather than a set of illustrations. Cases were selected on the scope conditions in Section 4.4, not on the outcome, so that both consolidation and breakdown are present: Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iraqi Kurdistan are cases of sustained resistance, Sudan before 2011 is a case of exit, and Ethiopia is a case of violent escalation.

The study combines within-case process tracing with a structured, focused comparison (George and Bennett 2005; Beach and Pedersen 2019). Puntland is selected as a most-likely case for the mechanism: it combines the highest level of pre-federal institutionalization among Federal Member States (FMS) with an explicit founding narrative of co-authorship. A most-likely case cannot confirm a theory on its own, but failure there would be strong disconfirming evidence (Gerring 2007). To guard against selection on the outcome, Puntland is compared with Jubaland, a later and less institutionalized FMS that also resisted the center, and with the three FMS created after 2014 (South West, Galmudug and Hirshabelle), which mostly did not.

Process tracing covers four periods: Puntland’s formation and consolidation (1998–2004); the incorporation of federal principles in the 2004 Charter; the 2012 Provisional Constitution and FMS formation (2012–2017); and post-2017 disputes over power allocation, fiscal relations, security and constitutional amendment, culminating in the March 2024 amendments. For each period the article specifies what observations the argument requires. A hoop test is whether Puntland’s objections in 2024 were framed in procedural and compact terms rather than only in terms of material loss; a smoking-gun test is whether constitutional texts themselves recognize the prior existence and consultation rights of earlier units.

Evidence comes from constitutional texts (the 2004 Charter, the 2012 Provisional Constitution, and Puntland’s 2001 and 2012 constitutions), Interpeace and Puntland Development Research Center (PDRC) documentation of the 1998 conference, official communiqués of the National Consultative Council and FMS governments, policy research by the Rift Valley Institute and Heritage Institute for Policy Studies, and contemporaneous reporting. Two kinds of source carry particular weight. The first is the constitutional text itself, which is quoted from the English translation and read against the Somali original where a disputed term matters (Federal Republic of Somalia 2012). The second is Puntland’s own constitutional and official record, which is used in English translation and, for the 2024 statement, alongside the Somali communiqué as reported (Puntland State of Somalia 2012). The design has limits: it relies on documentary sources rather than elite interviews, and official statements may be strategic. To reduce this problem, claims about motivation are inferred from the convergence of behavior, texts and timing, not from statements alone.

3. Literature and Analytical Context

3.1 Federal bargains and credible commitment

Classical accounts treat federalism as a bargain whose durability depends on restraints against unilateral encroachment (Riker 1964). Elazar’s (1987) formula of self-rule plus shared rule, and later work by Watts (2008), Filippov, Ordeshook and Shvetsova (2004), Rodden (2006) and Bednar (2009), identify the safeguards that make divided authority self-sustaining: territorial representation at the center, amendment rules, courts and intergovernmental bargaining. Measurement work distinguishes self-rule from shared rule empirically and shows that the two can diverge (Hooghe, Marks and Schakel 2010). The present article builds on this distinction: the Somali problem is less a deficit of self-rule than a deficit of shared rule.

3.2 Federal formation and sequencing

Stepan (1999) distinguishes coming-together federations formed by sovereign units from holding-together federations created by a center to manage diversity. Building-up federalization (Zulueta-Fülscher and Welikala 2025) adds a third path in which sub-state units build governments while the center is absent. Falleti (2005) shows that the order of administrative, fiscal and political decentralization determines the later balance of power between levels, and historical institutionalists stress that early institutional choices create self-reinforcing paths (Pierson 2004). These accounts assume an existing center that decentralizes. This article reverses the direction: the question is what happens when a latecomer center seeks to consolidate authority over older units.

3.3 Asymmetry and compact theory

The literature on asymmetric federalism concerns formal differences in the powers or fiscal treatment of units (Tarlton 1965; Agranoff 1999; Rao and Singh 2005). Tarlton’s original formulation also included de facto asymmetry in social and economic conditions, but the concept has rarely been applied to institutional inheritance. Compact theory, by contrast, concerns the origin of membership: from the debates over the American founding to Canadian provincial claims, units that see themselves as parties to the founding bargain claim a role in altering it (Elazar 1987; Burgess 2006; LaSelva 1996). Constituent compact consciousness, as used here, is a political-sociological rather than legal concept. It does not claim residual sovereignty, but treats the compact understanding as an observable expectation that shapes how actors read central action.

3.4 Federalism in divided and post-conflict societies

Scholars disagree whether territorial self-rule moderates or entrenches conflict (Lijphart 1977; McGarry and O’Leary 2005; Roeder 2009; Erk and Anderson 2009; Keil and Anderson 2018). African experience adds that federal formulas are often negotiated under external sponsorship and elite bargaining rather than through constitutional deliberation (Fessha 2010; Suberu 2001). Intergovernmental relations scholarship shows that institutionalized councils, not constitutional texts alone, govern overlapping competences (Poirier and Saunders 2015; Phillimore 2013).

3.5 Somali scholarship

Somali debates over federalism predate 2012 and cannot be reduced to imported theory. Ismail (2000) asked whether federation would be a panacea or a source of division; Abdi (2003) weighed its promise and pitfalls; Sufi (2003) examined the political order of prospective federal units; and Elmi (2010, 2015) proposed a decentralized-unitary alternative. A broader literature documents governance without a central state (Menkhaus 2007; Hagmann and Hoehne 2009), the building-block approach (Bryden 1999), the dynamics of identity and state formation in the north (Hoehne 2009, 2016; Bradbury 2008), the violence of collapse (Kapteijns 2013) and the political economy of post-2012 state-building (Menkhaus 2014, 2018; Hagmann 2016; Ingiriis 2016). Work on the federal order identifies clan-based federating logics (Zoppi 2018), ambiguous allocation of powers (Dahir and Sheikh Ali 2024) and conflictual intergovernmental relations (Hashi and Barasa 2023; Mosley 2015). Read together, these studies describe the symptoms this article seeks to explain: why some member states resist central consolidation more forcefully, and why disputes over policy repeatedly become disputes over the federation’s authority.

4. Analytical Framework

Federal consolidation is the institutionalization of both self-rule and shared rule after a federal bargain has been announced. It requires accepted procedures for allocating competences, raising and distributing revenue, resolving disputes, coordinating security and amending the bargain. Centralization without federal consolidation occurs when the effective authority of central institutions grows faster than these procedures. The expansion may be legal, fiscal, administrative, security-related or constitutional, and it need not be hostile to federalism. The concept is relational: a strong center can coexist with robust federalism where units help define and enforce shared limits.

4.1 Foundational asymmetry

Foundational asymmetry arises when units enter a federation with significantly different institutional inheritances because some governed before the common order was formed. The relevant inheritance includes bureaucratic routines, security forces, revenue systems, courts, infrastructure and relations with citizens, firms and external actors. Unlike constitutional asymmetry, these differences persist under formally symmetric rules. Their effect operates through credible commitment: a government with more accumulated authority has more to lose from a precedent of unilateral change, and more capacity to resist it.

4.2 Constituent compact consciousness

Constituent compact consciousness is the understanding that a unit entered the federation as a participant in creating the compact rather than as a subdivision receiving authority from an existing center. It is observable in founding charters, official discourse and the framing of disputes. It changes the meaning of consultation: for such a unit, consultation is part of how the constituent relationship is maintained, not an administrative courtesy.

4.3 Mechanism and expectations

The mechanism runs as follows. Pre-federal institution-building creates unequal stocks; a national settlement recognizes federalism but leaves shared rule incomplete; the recovering center settles disputed federal questions through institutional bypass, meaning a channel dominated by one level, an ad hoc coalition, or a procedure whose authority is itself contested.[1] Units respond according to their capacity, perceived loss and compact understanding. Where bargaining institutions cannot absorb the dispute, the result is reciprocal unilateralism, in which both levels pursue institutional self-protection.

The concepts are general. Stated for any latecomer-center federation, four propositions follow, each with a Somali expectation used in Section 8. E1: central expansion is more conflict-prone when it precedes shared-rule consolidation than when it proceeds through jointly recognized procedures. E2: resistance is stronger where units hold more pre-federal capacity. E3: formally symmetric measures produce asymmetric political effects. E4: units with compact consciousness frame disputes as questions of procedure and legitimacy, not only of material loss. The framework expects that units with low capacity and no founding narrative will generally accept central measures, and that resistance by such units, if it occurs, will have other causes (Section 9).

4.4 Scope conditions and a typology of federal sequences

The theory applies under three scope conditions: (a) at least one constituent government – a member state, or in two of the comparison cases a region of a formally unitary state – exercised effective authority before the current constitution; (b) the federal constitution is incomplete, provisional or contested on the allocation of powers or the amendment procedure; and (c) the center is recovering capacity, so that its authority is growing rather than stable. Where these conditions are absent, as in mature federations with settled amendment rules, central expansion is processed through ordinary politics and courts, and the propositions are not expected to hold.

These conditions define a third sequence of federal formation, summarized in Table 1. The typology locates where the center stands in time relative to the units, and therefore what the main consolidation problem is.

Table 1. Three sequences of federal formation

Sequence Center relative to units Core problem Examples Holding-together Center first How much to devolve India, Spain, Belgium Coming-together Simultaneous founding Credible pooling USA 1787, Switzerland 1848, UAE 1971 Latecomer-center Units first, center rebuilt later Consolidating a center over older units Somalia, Iraq/Kurdistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sudan 2005–2011 Note: Ethiopia is a mixed case: the 1995 constitution presents a coming-together compact, but it was designed by a center that had itself grown out of regional fronts. Source: author’s classification.

Latecomer-center federations form an internally varied group, and the comparison in Section 10 distinguishes three variants by the kind of inherited advantage the older unit holds: materially institutionalized units (Puntland, Iraqi Kurdistan), units with a compact claim but no material depth (Sudan before 2011), and units whose authority rests on recognition by the center (the Tigray case in Ethiopia, where withdrawal of recognition was the trigger). Variation within the type is thus part of the theory, not noise around it.

Latecomer-center federations differ from coming-together federations because the founding is not a single moment. Units accumulate authority before a center exists, and the center’s later growth is therefore a continuing renegotiation. They differ from holding-together federations because the center cannot credibly claim to be the source of the units’ authority. The UAE illustrates the contrast: the 1971 federation united seven emirates whose ruling families had governed for generations, but the constitution created the federal center at the founding, and Abu Dhabi, which holds the great majority of federal oil revenue, has largely financed the federal institutions that grew after it (Heard-Bey 2004; Almezaini 2012). Note that the UAE’s founding rulers were not subordinate units of a common state but separate political authorities who bargained over whether to federate at all. In Somalia, by contrast, the center was rebuilt after its units, with fewer resources than some of them.

5. Somali Precedents: Unions of Pre-Existing Units

Somali history contains an earlier version of the same problem. Interpeace’s Peace Mapping Study documented how order was rebuilt through negotiation rather than through a restored center.[4] Somali society long relied on decentralized authority, customary law (xeer) and negotiated agreement among lineage groups (Lewis 1961; Lewis 2008). The postcolonial state was born from a union of two governments: British Somaliland, independent on 26 June 1960, and the Italian-administered trust territory, independent on 1 July. The Act of Union was hurriedly drafted and its legal validity later disputed; in the 1961 constitutional referendum a majority of northern voters rejected the constitution or abstained (Lewis 2008; Bradbury 2008). Northern grievances over representation and the centralization of administration in Mogadishu fed the failed 1961 officers’ coup and later northern opposition.

The civilian period (1960–1969) combined parliamentary competition with highly centralized administration (Samatar 2016). The military regime of Siad Barre (1969–1991) intensified centralization while instrumentalizing clan divisions, ending in civil war and the destruction of Hargeisa in 1988 (Kapteijns 2013; Ingiriis 2016). When Somaliland declared the restoration of its 1960 statehood in May 1991, it invoked exactly the compact logic analyzed here: a union of pre-existing units that one party regarded as broken by the other. Puntland chose differently in 1998, remaining inside a future federation but on co-founding terms. The contrast between the two north-eastern and north-western trajectories (Hoehne 2009) shows that compact consciousness can lead either to exit or to conditional membership, depending on whether the union remains credible.

Reconciliation conferences after 1991 confirmed that authority in Somalia is built through negotiated settlement. The Arta conference (2000) produced a Transitional National Government based on the 4.5 clan power-sharing formula but with weak regional buy-in; the Mbagathi process (2002–2004) produced the Transitional Federal Charter and a government whose first president, Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed, had been Puntland’s founding president (Menkhaus 2007; Hansen 2003). Federalism thus entered national law partly through the agency of an existing member state.

6. Puntland and the Territorial Origins of the Federal Order

Puntland emerged from a preparatory and consultative process culminating in the Garowe Constitutional Community Conference of May to August 1998 (Interpeace and PDRC 2008). Its Transitional Charter did not claim independent statehood. It envisaged Puntland as part of a future federal Somalia and as an initial building block of a bottom-up reconstruction (Bryden 1999). The process was imperfect: representation followed clan structures, the 2001–2002 dispute over presidential succession led to armed conflict, and later governments did not always honor consultative practices (Interpeace and PDRC 2011). The order still matters. Bargaining inside Puntland came before the national bargain, and the authority Puntland used was its own before any federal center existed to hand it down.

During its first decade Puntland re-established police and Darawish forces, courts, a revenue system centered on Bosaso port, ministries and constitutional rules, and adopted a constitution in 2001, revised in 2012 (Interpeace and PDRC 2008; Puntland State of Somalia 2012). These institutions were uneven and often weak, and the claim here is comparative, not absolute: when the federation was formalized in 2012, Puntland held a stock of institutions, routines and external relationships that later FMS lacked. Jubaland was formed through the 2013 Kismayo process and the Addis Ababa Agreement of August 2013; South West (2014), Galmudug (2015) and Hirshabelle (2016) were assembled under federal and international sponsorship through state-formation conferences (Mosley 2015).

This sequence produced foundational asymmetry under formal symmetry, and it sustained compact consciousness. For a unit whose institutions predate the center and whose founding charter framed it as a building block, consolidation looks like the pooling of already exercised authority, not its receipt from above.

7. Shared Rule as the Missing Layer

The 2012 Provisional Constitution recognizes this history. Article 51 requires cooperative relations between levels. Article 54 reserves four functions to the federal government (foreign affairs, national defense, citizenship and immigration, and monetary policy) and requires that the allocation of all other powers and resources be negotiated and agreed between the Federal Government and the FMS. Article 142 provides that FMS existing before the Constitution’s provisional adoption retain the powers in their own constitutions until harmonization, and must be consulted in decisions on the federal system and security arrangements (Federal Republic of Somalia 2012).[2] The text thus passes the smoking-gun test: Somalia’s own constitution recognizes prior constituent authority and attaches procedural rights to it.

The constitution did not complete the compact; it created a framework for completing it. Agreement on the institutions connecting the levels has been episodic. The National Leadership Forum and later the National Consultative Council (NCC) have no constitutional basis and depend on the willingness of the president to convene them. The Upper House of Parliament represents the FMS but has a limited role in constitutional amendment, and the Constitutional Court envisaged by the text had not been established at the time of the 2024 amendments. Intergovernmental institutions are not add-ons to federalism; they are what make it work. Their absence is the core of the Somali problem (Hashi and Barasa 2023; Poirier and Saunders 2015).

8. Testing the Mechanism

8.1 Recurring cycles of reciprocal unilateralism

The post-2012 record shows recurrent cycles consistent with E1. Disputes over the formation of Jubaland in 2013 and over the management of foreign aid, security forces and natural resources produced repeated suspensions of cooperation. In September 2018 the FMS leaders, meeting in Kismayo, suspended cooperation with the federal government, citing the failure to implement agreed power-sharing and security arrangements. The 2020–2021 electoral crisis, in which the Lower House extended the mandates of the president and parliament in April 2021, produced armed confrontation in Mogadishu and was resolved only when the extension was reversed and an NCC agreement restored indirect elections. In each episode, disputes over policy became disputes over who had authority to decide.

8.2 The 2024 constitutional amendments

The clearest test is the amendment of Chapters 1 to 4 of the Provisional Constitution, approved by the federal parliament on 30 March 2024. The amendments strengthened the executive, including presidential authority to appoint and dismiss the prime minister, and set out a direct electoral model. Puntland had withdrawn from the constitutional review process in 2023. On 31 March 2024 its government announced that it would exercise governmental powers independently and would not recognize federal institutions until a constitution agreed through an inclusive process was in place (Reuters 2024). Policy analysis identified Puntland’s absence and fragile center-periphery relations as major obstacles to constitutional completion (Rift Valley Institute 2024).

The episode meets the hoop test (E4). Puntland’s statements framed the dispute primarily around procedure: amendment of an incomplete compact without the participation of a founding member and in conflict with Article 142’s consultation requirement. The point is not that Puntland’s reading of the law must be accepted, or that parliament had no right to debate amendments. It is that changing a constitution that calls itself provisional, while leaving out an older member state that the constitution says must be consulted, turned a legal revision into a fight about whether the union itself is legitimate.

8.3 Within-case variation

E2 and E3 are assessed by comparing how four member states responded to the same measures. The comparison holds the central action constant and varies the member states, which is what E2 requires. South West, Galmudug and Hirshabelle, created under federal sponsorship and dependent on federal and donor transfers, generally accepted the 2024 amendments and NCC agreements. Puntland rejected them. Jubaland is the hard case. Created in 2013, it lacks Puntland’s long pre-federal history, yet its president Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Madobe) repeatedly resisted federal intervention and broke with the federal government after the contested Jubaland election of November 2024. Jubaland’s resistance shows that foundational asymmetry is a matter of degree rather than age alone: Jubaland’s Ras Kamboni forces and control of Kismayo port pre-dated its formal creation, and its founding conference was negotiated against Mogadishu’s preferences with regional backing. It also shows that capacity and external support can generate resistance without a strong compact narrative. The framework explains Jubaland’s capacity to resist; it does not claim that compact consciousness is a necessary condition of resistance.

8.4 Fiscal and security relations

Fiscal relations show the same sequencing in quieter form. Revenue mobilization has improved, but tax administration remains fragmented and revenue sharing unresolved; the 2023 Baidoa agreement on fiscal federalism and revenue harmonization was concluded without Puntland (Rift Valley Institute 2025). Security architecture shows a parallel pattern: the 2017 National Security Architecture agreement set force allocations that were only partly implemented, and Puntland’s forces remained outside federal command. Additional central capacity is unlikely to resolve these disputes while the channels through which levels jointly define that capacity remain weak (Rift Valley Institute 2021).

9. Alternative Explanations

Clan and elite bargaining. Somali politics is often explained as competition among clan-based elites over rents (Menkhaus 2018; Hagmann 2016). Puntland is dominated by Harti Darod lineages, and federal-member state disputes track elite rivalries. This explanation accounts for much of the timing of disputes, including their intensity near elections. It does not explain why Puntland framed its 2024 objections in constitutional and procedural terms, or why the Constitution itself encoded Puntland’s prior status in Article 142. The two explanations are complementary: clan elite interests supply motives, while foundational asymmetry and compact consciousness shape the form and resilience of resistance.

Incumbent self-interest. Puntland’s president Said Abdullahi Deni was a declared presidential candidate in 2022 and an opponent of the incumbent federal president, and his government faced its own internal disputes over electoral reform in 2023. Resistance could therefore reflect personal political strategy. Yet Puntland’s suspension of cooperation with Mogadishu has recurred under several presidents (2011, 2014, 2018, 2024), suggesting a structural rather than personal pattern.

External patronage. External actors, including Ethiopia, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey, have supported different Somali actors, and member states have cultivated direct relationships with foreign partners, including Puntland’s ties to the UAE through Bosaso port (Hagmann 2016; Keating and Waldman 2018). External support explains the resources available for resistance. It cannot explain the 1998 founding sequence, which predated these relationships, nor the constitutional text.

Territorial contestation. The loss of Las Anod to SSC-Khatumo forces in 2023, and the federal government’s recognition of SSC-Khatumo as an interim administration, sharpened Puntland’s grievances. This supports rather than contradicts the argument: federal recognition of a new administration in territory claimed by a pre-existing member state is itself an instance of institutional bypass.

10. A Structured Comparison beyond Somalia

The comparison asks the same four questions of each case: Did member states govern before the center? Did the constitution leave the allocation of powers open? Did the center expand its authority through procedures the older units did not share? And did the older unit frame its response in compact terms (E1–E4)? The cases were selected on the scope conditions rather than on the outcome, and they vary in the level of analysis at which the older units sit: two are constituent units of a federation, one is a regional government inside an experimental federation, and one was an autonomous region of a formally unitary state. Table 2 summarizes the comparison.

Iraqi Kurdistan. The Kurdistan Region governed itself after 1991–1992, held elections and built its own security forces before the 2005 Iraqi Constitution. That constitution recognizes the region and its existing authorities (Article 117) and keeps legislation enacted in Kurdistan since 1992 in force unless amended or annulled (Article 141), a close parallel to Somalia’s Article 142 (O’Leary, McGarry and Salih 2005). As in Somalia, the absence of agreed shared-rule institutions, notably over oil revenues and disputed territories under Article 140, led to reciprocal unilateralism, culminating in the 2017 independence referendum and the federal government’s military response. The Kurdish case shows the exit end of the continuum described in Section 12, and it also shows that when a unit’s capacity is territorial, the center’s response is military.

Ethiopia. Ethiopia’s 1995 constitution presents the federation as a compact of ‘nations, nationalities and peoples’, with an explicit right to secession (Article 39) (Fiseha 2007). After 2018 the federal government’s consolidation of the ruling coalition into the Prosperity Party, and the postponement of elections, were read in Tigray, whose leadership had co-authored the federal order, as a unilateral revision of the compact. The resulting war (2020–2022) is an extreme instance of what happens when compact consciousness meets centralization without agreed procedures. Ethiopia differs from Somalia because the center was strong; the similarity lies in how co-founding units interpreted central action.

Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Dayton constitution of 1995 created a weak state-level center above two entities, Republika Srpska and the Federation, whose institutions and armed forces had been built during the war. Later strengthening of the center, including defense reform in 2005 and the expansion of state-level judicial institutions, largely under the authority of the High Representative, is a clear case of centralization without federal consolidation: central competences grew without the entities’ consent procedures. Republika Srpska’s resistance has been framed in compact terms, as a defense of the ‘original Dayton’, exactly as E4 predicts (Keil 2013).

Sudan and South Sudan. The 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement created a Government of Southern Sudan built on the institutions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement, which predated the national unity government. Weak shared-rule institutions and central unilateralism over oil revenues contributed to the southern vote for secession in 2011, which is the exit outcome the framework expects where a founding claim lacks material depth inside the union. As in Ethiopia, the older unit here sat below the federal level, since the Government of Southern Sudan was an autonomous region of a formally unitary state rather than a member state of a federation.

Table 2. Older units and central consolidation in four cases

Case Older unit governed before the center Unsettled rules Route by which the center grew Framing and outcome Iraqi Kurdistan Region governed itself from 1991–92, with its own forces Oil revenue and disputed territories (arts. 140, 112) Federal consolidation and military response, 2017 Compact claim; referendum and armed rollback Sudan 2005–2011 Government of Southern Sudan built on pre-existing SPLM institutions Oil revenue sharing, security arrangements National government retained control of revenues and forces Compact claim; secession in 2011 Ethiopia (Tigray) Regional fronts that designed the 1995 order Party structure and the constitutional right of secession (art. 39) Merger of the ruling coalition, 2019, and postponement of elections, 2020–21 Compact claim; war, 2020–2022 Bosnia and Herzegovina Two entities with wartime institutions and forces Dayton powers left with the entities, with international supervision Defence reform transferred to the state, 2005 Compact claim; obstruction rather than exit Note: The comparison is structured around the four propositions in Section 4.3, not around constitutional labels. Entries record the observable implication each case provides. Sources cited in the text.

The four cases give two findings. First, the mechanism appears in federations and in a formally unitary state alike, so it does not depend on the constitutional label. Second, and more usefully, the form resistance takes depends on what the older unit actually holds. Iraqi Kurdistan had territory, forces and revenue, and its resistance ended in a bid for statehood that the center reversed by force. Southern Sudan had a founding claim but no material depth inside the union, and it left. Tigray had a founding claim and the strongest army in the federation, and escalation followed the withdrawal of recognition under the 1995 constitution. Puntland, which holds the most mature regional institutions in Somalia, has so far neither exited nor escalated, and withholds recognition instead. Somalia therefore sits at the restraining end of a continuum on which exit and violence are the alternatives.

11. Institutional Implications

If the mechanism holds, the remedy is neither to keep the center weak nor to impose uniformity on unequal units, but to build national capacity through procedures that make shared authority credible. First, competences should be allocated through an intergovernmental process that neither level can silently redefine, as Article 54 already requires. Second, amendments affecting the status or powers of FMS need a credible constituent voice, for example a requirement of Upper House and FMS consent comparable to devices used in other federations (Watts 2008). Third, the NCC should be given a statutory or constitutional basis, a secretariat and fixed meeting rules. Fourth, revenue sharing, transfers and borrowing rules should be transparent enough that central fiscal capacity cannot be read as discretionary leverage. Fifth, consolidation must extend downward: local government, minority representation and equal citizenship within FMS are necessary if resistance to central domination is not to reproduce it at state level. Sixth, equality of status should be distinguished from uniformity of treatment: transitional asymmetry and differentiated implementation may be justified while newer institutions develop, provided they remain transparent and compatible with equal citizenship.

12. Confederation as a Boundary Condition

Federalism remains the relevant baseline while both levels claim authority within a common constitutional state. If the center treats member-state powers as revocable while member states behave as autonomous governments, the formal federation diverges from the actual distribution of authority. Confederal ideas then gain salience as indicators of failed federal commitment rather than as ideological preferences. The comparison in Section 10 gives this continuum three observed positions: withheld recognition, negotiated exit and violent escalation. Somaliland’s 1991 exit, Puntland’s conditional suspension in 2024 and the comparative cases of Kurdistan and South Sudan suggest a continuum running from consolidated federation through confederal bargaining to exit, along which movement depends on the credibility of intergovernmental commitments (Watts 2008; Stepan 1999).

13. Conclusion

The article’s main contribution lies beyond Somalia. Federal theory has explained how centers devolve and how sovereign units unite, but not what happens when a center is rebuilt after its units. Latecomer-center federations are now among the most common products of post-conflict constitution-making, and their characteristic failure is not excessive federalism or insufficient centralization but central growth that outruns shared rule. The propositions developed here offer a way to spot that failure in other cases, and the typology gives comparative federalism a third sequence alongside coming-together and holding-together federations.

The comparison also qualifies the theory. Resistance is not a single behavior. Its form depends on what the older unit actually holds: institutions that can be withheld, as in Puntland; a territory that can be lost, as in southern Sudan; or an army, as in Tigray. Foundational asymmetry, in other words, explains not only how much resistance occurs but which kind.

In Somalia, recurring federal disputes cannot be reduced to a choice between a strong center and autonomous regions. Centralization without federal consolidation, foundational asymmetry and constituent compact consciousness together explain why similar central measures provoke different reactions, and why disputes over policy repeatedly escalate into disputes over the federation’s authority. Somali history, from the 1960 union to the 2024 amendments, shows that unions of pre-existing units remain stable only when the procedures for revising them are shared.

The analysis has limits. It rests mainly on documentary sources, the within-case comparison covers few units, and the Jubaland case shows that capacity and external support can produce resistance without a strong compact narrative. Future research should use elite interviews in Garowe, Kismayo and Mogadishu, systematically code FMS communiqués, and extend the comparison to other bottom-up federations, including Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Comoros.

Notes

[1] Institutional bypass need not be a formal legal violation. Its significance lies in substituting positional authority for a procedure that all relevant actors recognize. Where foundational asymmetry is pronounced, repeated bypass displaces more accumulated authority in older or stronger units than in newer or more dependent ones.

[2] Article numbers refer to the Provisional Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia adopted on 1 August 2012. The English text is the commonly used official translation; the Somali text is authoritative in case of divergence. Article 142 applies to member states existing before the provisional adoption, a condition met at that date only by Puntland (Galmudug’s earlier administration having been reconstituted in 2015).

[3] The comparison in Section 10 is structured rather than unrestricted. Each case is asked the same four observable implications (E1-E4), and the cases were selected on the scope conditions in Section 4.4 rather than on whether consolidation failed. The number of cases is too small for a formal test, and the comparison is used to specify variation within the type, not to estimate an effect.

[4] The Peace Mapping Study was carried out from 2007 by the Academy for Peace and Development, the Puntland Development Research Center and the Center for Research and Dialogue under the Interpeace Dialogue for Peace programme. Its synthesis report was published in 2009 (Interpeace 2009).

Data Availability Statement

No new dataset was created. The analysis uses publicly available constitutional documents, official communiqués, institutional reports, published scholarship and cited news reporting.

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