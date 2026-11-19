By Sarantis Michalopoulos

Key Takeaways:

Greek and North Macedonian intelligence services have uncovered an alleged Iran-linked network planning attacks on European soil in coordination with local criminal groups, leading to arrests in Skopje, Kumanovo, and Greece.

The plot, involving Iranian nationals Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh and the FBI-wanted Naji Sharifi Zindashti, is thought to have targeted either a senior Israeli company executive in Greece or Iranian dissidents abroad after suspects traveled to Iran for instructions.

Europol has raised the EU terrorism threat level amid the Iran war and noted Iranian proxies using criminal networks, while a regional officer suggested possible IRGC involvement rather than unified state intelligence, a claim Tehran’s embassy has denied as Israeli-driven.

(Rapporteur) — Intelligence services in Greece and North Macedonia have uncovered an alleged Iran-linked terrorist network that was planning attacks on European soil in coordination with local criminal networks.

The case has rung alarms, as Europol’s latest security assessment points to several incidents involving Iran and European criminals in other EU countries.

Four people have so far been arrested in Skopje and Kumanovo, one in Greece, while a sixth individual is being sought, local media reported.

Greek authorities received the initial intelligence in March 2026 and immediately launched a joint investigation with authorities in Skopje. Israel’s Mossad was also reportedly involved.

The alleged mastermind was identified as Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, an Iranian national. Another suspect, Naji Sharifi Zindashti, an Iranian of Turkish descent known for his involvement in organised crime and currently wanted by the FBI, reportedly also played a key role in recruiting individuals in North Macedonia.

Three of the individuals had travelled to Iran and an unnamed Gulf country, where they met with a coordinator and received instructions about a potential target.

The intended target is thought to have been either a senior executive of an Israeli company with business operations in Greece or Iranian dissidents and activists living abroad.

Europol, Europe’s law enforcement agency, told Rapporteur in March that the terrorist threat level on EU soil had been raised due to the Iran war.

Contacted by Rapporteur on Wednesday, the agency said it was not authorised to comment on state-sponsored operations. However, it referred to its latest terrorism situation report, published in September, which said that direct security risks in the EU linked to developments in the region had persisted throughout 2026.

Last March, the agency pointed to indications that Iranians and their proxies, including through criminal networks, were “involved in a series of incidents across several member states”.

In October, 35 countries, including EU member states, signed a joint statement condemning Iran’s threats following an alleged Iranian intelligence operation targeting RAF Fairford, a British airbase used by the US military.

ran has repeatedly threatened military action against European countries which allow Washington to use their military bases.

US forces made extensive use of the Souda Bay naval facility in Crete for logistical support during the war against Iran. However, Greece has officially maintained, in line with the broader European position, that it is not a party to the conflict.

A regional intelligence officer said that Iran-related operations in Europe had not taken place before the US-Israeli attack on Tehran. However, the officer expressed doubts about whether these operations were being coordinated by Iran’s state intelligence services, suggesting that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) could be behind them.

“Iran does not have a single, unified intelligence service, but rather a multi-layered system with overlapping responsibilities and competing power centres,” the officer said.

The officer added that Iran’s intelligence services were “far more sophisticated” than simply outsourcing attacks to local criminal networks through contract killings.

“In the past, they used to target Iranian dissidents through their own agents operating on the ground abroad,” the officer said.

The Iranian embassy in Athens dismissed the allegations on Wednesday as “completely unfounded”, arguing that they were part of an Israeli campaign aimed at discrediting Iran.