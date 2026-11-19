By Sarah Roderick-Fitch

Key Takeaways:

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed a military partnership agreement with Venezuela during an unannounced visit, covering training, intelligence sharing, and defense equipment as the country shifts from adversary to security partner after Maduro’s removal.

Hegseth linked the deal to the “Donroe Doctrine,” warning that the U.S. will hunt and kill narco-terrorists in the region while highlighting a U.S.-Venezuela oil arrangement that reduces reliance on the Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement follows earlier statements from Hegseth and Rubio about expanding the U.S. military footprint in the Western Hemisphere and possible base discussions, amid a broader regional political shift toward open-market leaders.

(The Center Square) – During an unannounced trip to Venezuela, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed a military partnership agreement Wednesday with the South American nation.

“I’m proud to announce that the United States and Venezuela have signed a historic agreement that reestablishes a renewed military partnership,” Hegseth said during a speech.

The agreement includes trainings, intelligence sharing and additional defense equipment. How much the agreement will cost taxpayers was not discussed.

Hegseth remarked on how far the relationship with Venezuela has come since an early January raid, resulting in the capture and arrest of former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

“Venezuela has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner on its way to rebuilding its military alongside the United States,” said the secretary. “The United States will not allow narco-terrorists to threaten Americans, erode our borders, nor run rampant through the Western Hemisphere. That is the donroe doctrine.”

Hegseth added a stern warning for narco-terrorists in the region.

“The narco terrorists who have used this as a safe haven, your time is up,” the secretary warned. “We will hunt you down, we will find you, and we will kill you.”

Hegseth touched on the U.S. oil deal with Venezuela, which President Donald Trump has touted in recent months as the Strait of Hormuz continues to be a vital shipping route for oil transitting out of the Middle East.

“Our oil deal with Venezuela makes the Strait of Hormuz a nonfactor for the Western Hemisphere,” the secretary added.

Venezuelan news stations shared footage of Hegseth meeting with the interim President Delcy Rodriguez, with Rodriguez present as the agreement was signed.

Last week, The Center Square reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. and Venezuela were in talks to secure a military presence in the South American country.

The secretary of state’s comments come more than a month after The Center Square asked President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth separately whether the U.S. plans to add a military base in South America, specifically Venezuela.

In early October, The Center Square asked Hegseth while traveling with the secretary to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., about military expansion in South America.

He said that the U.S. is expanding its “footprint in Central and South America with partners.”

The secretary added that as relationships with Central and South American countries progress, the U.S. wants “more burden sharing in Europe,” while focusing more on the U.S. and its own backyard.

Hegseth touched on the U.S. anti-narcotic operations ongoing around Central and South America. He underscored the Trump administration’s commitment to focusing on securing the Western Hemisphere.

“As we do that, a lot of those capabilities are going to move elsewhere, either back home to the big, beautiful base that we’re going to build…or to a different posture in the Western Hemisphere as we can get after these designated terrorist organizations. We are at war with the drug cartels, with DTOs,” said Hegseth. “The president’s been clear about that, so we’re going to posture and base as necessary to ensure that we have our foot on the pedal and are taking the fight to those ISIS and Al Qaeda in our hemisphere.”

The potential shift comes as the Trump administration has sought to dominate power in the Western Hemisphere, calling it the Donroe Doctrine, a play on the Monroe Doctrine.

Prior to asking Hegseth about the possible South America military expansion, The Center Square asked President Donald Trump whether he had plans to build a military base in South America, including Venezuela, as there are currently no military bases in the region.

Trump appeared to leave the door open for the possibility of military bases in Venezuela or South America.

“We’re looking at doing a lot of things. We’re getting along very well, as you know. And Venezuela has been a great situation,” the president told The Center Square. “We’re taking a lot of oil, and we have a great relationship. And Venezuela’s making a lot of money, and so are we. We’re going to start filling up our national strategic reserves with the Venezuelan oil for very little money, and it’s going to be great.”

In the past year, there has been a major political shift in Central and South America, as nations have begun to move away from Marxist-aligned leadership and toward open-market candidates.

The president’s influence in South America has been felt after a group of Trump-backed candidates on the continent won elections, further strengthening his standing in the region.

In 2022, Venezuela hosted military drills with countries including Russia, China and Iran.

The Trump administration has already confirmed a drawdown of American troops in parts of Western Europe, specifically Germany, while floating the idea of moving additional troops out of Italy and Spain.