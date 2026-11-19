Key Takeaways:

Kazakhstan’s late-2026 elite purges and institutional reshuffles are framed as a survival response to the simultaneous collapse of resource-rent buffers and multi-vector diplomacy under pressure from Russia, the West and China.

Decades of National Fund withdrawals, peaking oil production near 2027–28 and chronic infrastructure decay leave the state with shrinking fiscal room and a forced shift from rent distribution to scarcity management.

The resulting “fortress mode” centralizes power by dismantling elite autonomy, yet the piece questions whether it can deliver genuine modernization or merely prolong control.

The autumn of 2026 in Kazakhstan has been defined by an unprecedented shake-up of the state apparatus and the quasi-state sector. The detention of executives from key national holdings and infrastructure monopolies, a significant overhaul of the judiciary, and targeted reshuffles within the government and security bloc are outwardly presented as just another stage of routine personnel rotation. Officially, these measures are framed as efforts to boost public administration efficiency, strengthen executive discipline, and wage an uncompromising fight against corruption to uphold the principle of ‘Law and Order’.

However, any attempt to explain these developments through familiar slogans about strengthening institutions or “cleansing the ranks” now looks patently unconvincing. Public analysis—both domestic and foreign – finds itself in a deep crisis. Inside the country, the debate is trapped between the routine optimism of officialdom and the blanket skepticism of opposition-minded observers.

Abroad, meanwhile, commentators continue to recycle 35-year-old geopolitical clichés, such as the notion of the fragility of Kazakhstan’s northern borders. It is as though foreign analysis has never moved beyond the coordinates set by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s essay Rebuilding Russia, remaining blind to the true tectonic shifts underway.

To grasp the true logic behind the events in Astana, one must abandon a fragmented view and see the situation for what it is: a single, uncompromising mechanism of state survival at the crossroads of clashing global interests.

The Illusion of ‘Multi-Vectorism’ and the End of Backroom Deals

For decades, the stability of Kazakhstan’s political and economic system rested on two pillars: a sufficient volume of resource rents that allowed the authorities to smooth over internal contradictions, and diplomatic ‘multi-vectorism’ which enabled Astana to balance between Moscow, Beijing, and the West. By late 2026, both of these foundational pillars had cracked. The resource-based model has exhausted its margin of safety, and in the new Eurasian reality, external powers are no longer willing to tolerate what was for decades viewed as Astana’s deft maneuvering. Kazakhstan has ceased to be merely a convenient supplier of raw materials or a transit territory; it has become a critical survival node for outside actors, each of whom has shifted from diplomacy to direct coercion.

For Moscow, trapped in severe technological and sanctions-induced isolation, keeping its Central Asian neighbor within its orbit has become an existential imperative. This is not about loud declarations, but about physical control over the bedrock of the economy: export oil pipelines, power grids, the gas transmission system, and railway corridors. Wielding its primary lever – transit infrastructure – Russia systematically demonstrates that it can cut off the oxygen to Kazakhstan’s exports at any moment and use that leverage as a bargaining chip in its global standoff with the West.

At the same time, the Western bloc (and the EU in particular), acutely reliant on Kazakh oil and uranium amid its own energy crisis, seeks to anchor the region through financial and sanctions oversight, turning the banking sector into an instrument of strict compliance. While Moscow and the West lock each other in a standoff of mutual pressure over pipelines and payments, Beijing methodically and quietly absorbs real assets, cementing its status as Astana’s primary creditor and economic partner.

A Single Nexus: Why the System Is Contracting

When contradictions between global powers converge to an irreconcilable point, a state’s internal space inevitably begins to contract. Viewed through this lens, high-profile arrests of top executives in the quasi-state sector and reshuffles within the security and economic blocs cease to look like isolated news items, coalescing instead into a single, multidimensional picture.

Today, the entire architecture operates as an interconnected nexus of three contours.

The External Contour (Narrowing of the Corridor). Moscow and the West no longer leave room for a ‘two-vector’ game. Focused on holding its own positions, Russia is increasingly weaponizing its control over infrastructure and transit; the West demands sanctions compliance and uninterrupted raw material supplies; and China quietly absorbs assets. External pressure has moved beyond diplomacy into a phase of hard coercion.

The Economic Contour (Fuel for the Crisis). All of this is unfolding against the backdrop of the exhaustion of the old rent-based model – marked by a protracted budget deficit, the depletion of the National Fund, and critical wear and tear on core infrastructure. Geopolitical pressure, domestic purges, and a shrinking financial base are converging at a single point in time, stripping the system of its former room for maneuver.

The Internal Contour (The System’s Reaction to Contraction). When outside actors begin testing the waters inside the country, the old model of informal elite arrangements becomes a critical vulnerability. Any corrupt official wielding significant authority and vast resources – or any regional clan with parochial interests – becomes a potential entry point for foreign influence. Hence the synchronized revision and harsh personnel rotation across national companies, the judiciary, and line ministries: this is an emergency reassembly of the vertical of power into fortress mode.

Astana is forced to tackle three mutually exclusive tasks at once: preserving internal elite loyalty, plugging holes in the economy, and maneuvering between power centers, each of which is prepared to go all the way under the current circumstances.

In such a system, a failure in a single link instantaneously triggers a chain reaction across all the others.

Behind the Smokescreen of Punditry

The main problem with how current events are perceived is that the torrent of public commentary does not clarify reality; rather, it wraps it in a thick smokescreen. Official spokespeople, opposition-minded commentators, and foreign ‘generalist experts’ feed the public convenient fragments instead of a holistic vision, smoothing over rough edges with vague buzzwords about ‘reforms’, ‘diversification’, and a ‘balance of interests’.

Calling a spade a spade – speaking openly about the strict redistribution of rents, transit blackmail, the narrowing of sovereignty, and the authorities’ attempt to salvage governability through manual control – means stepping outside the bounds of a comfortable narrative. Yet therein lies the harsh truth of the moment. The personnel shake-ups and high-profile imprisonments in Kazakhstan are not the grand facade of a ‘new stage of development’, but a painful, forced reaction of the state organism to critical external and internal pressure. The era of calm balancing is over, and the coming years will show whether a clenched-fist vertical of power has enough resilience to prevent the country from falling into a scenario in which the fate of its resources and infrastructure would be definitively decided beyond its borders.

However, if these measures are viewed as an attempt to build an economy independent of external actors from scratch, they are indeed an entire era too late. The window for soft, systemic fine-tuning has been missed across three fronts at the same time.

The Rapid Narrowing of the Geopolitical Corridor

A quarter of a century ago, Kazakhstan enjoyed an exceptionally favorable environment – both economically and in terms of foreign policy. Following the collapse of oil prices below $10 a barrel at the turn of 1998–1999, commodity prices entered a period of sustained growth, triggering a mortgage, credit, and consumer boom in the country. The external environment also remained predictable and calm: during a 2000 meeting with Bill Clinton in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin even floated the possibility of Russia joining NATO, while China crossed the $1 trillion GDP threshold for the first time during the same period, opening up new economic horizons for the region. The very socioeconomic and foreign policy course whose rut official Astana still follows today has its roots in that exact era.

Since then, both Kazakhstan’s external environment and its domestic life have changed radically. Yet Astana continues to move, as if by inertia, along the very trajectory set a quarter of a century ago.

Against the backdrop of the lingering post-Cold War détente in the early 2000s, the Kremlin – still thinking in terms of a united Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok – continued to view itself as the West’s primary partner in the post-Soviet space and took a largely relaxed view of the actions of the United States and its allies along its western and southern borders. For instance, on March 1, 2002, at a CIS summit in Almaty, Vladimir Putin stated that there was ‘no tragedy’ in the planned arrival of U.S. military personnel in Georgia, noting that if such a presence was acceptable in Central Asia (as part of the operation in Afghanistan), there was no reason to object to it in the South Caucasus either. It was precisely in this low-pressure geopolitical atmosphere that Astana could afford ambitious moves in foreign markets without constantly looking over its shoulder at Moscow.

In early March 2006, it was announced that KazTransGas would enter the capital of Georgia’s Tbilgazi – a move that, according to official statements cited in the media, was driven by a decision by the then Kazakh political leadership. In May of that year, KazTransGas acquired Tbilisi’s bankrupt and severely dilapidated gas distribution network, burdened with massive debts, for $12.5 million. The deal was closed at the height of a severe Russian-Georgian crisis, following the January explosions on trunk gas pipelines and steep price hikes by Gazprom. (By the autumn of that same year, following the detention of Russian officers in Tbilisi, Moscow had imposed harsh sanctions on Georgia and severed transport links).

For comparison, in the spring of 2002, Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted with complete calm to the arrival of U.S. instructors in Georgia to train local military personnel. Yet by late 2006 or early 2007 – as he later acknowledged – the Russian General Staff had drawn up a ‘plan to repel possible Georgian aggression against South Ossetia and Russian peacekeepers’, and cleared it with him as head of state. The Russian president also noted that in August 2008, the Russian army operated strictly within the framework of that document. Furthermore, he confirmed that as part of preparations under this plan, Russia had trained South Ossetian militias. Later, in 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Georgian military had been instructed by U.S. personnel in 2008 – a reference to specialists from the Georgia Sustainment and Stability Operations Program (GSSOP), conducted in 2005–2007, and participants in the joint Immediate Response 2008 exercise. Notably, it was against this very backdrop that KazTransGas acquired Tbilisi’s gas distribution network.

Here, it is crucial to note the strategic impact of this deal. The winter crisis of early 2006 starkly exposed Tbilisi’s critical vulnerability stemming from its total reliance on Russian gas. The arrival of a Kazakh investor – who rescued the city’s gas system from collapse – alongside network modernization and the subsequent transition to Azerbaijani gas supplies from the Shah Deniz field (via the South Caucasus Pipeline), enabled Georgia to slip out from under Moscow’s energy ‘kill switch’ by 2008. Without solving this basic survival challenge ahead of the heating season, the Georgian leadership could scarcely have afforded such a fierce confrontation with Russia, one that ultimately escalated into the August 2008 war. Be that as it may, in that situation, Kazakhstan objectively found itself on the opposite side of the barricades from Russia – and back then, Astana got away with it. Today, such a maneuver would seem unthinkable in principle. Yet one should not jump to such conclusions.

The reality is that ever since, Kazakhstan has repeatedly found itself in an ambiguous position, caught on the razor’s edge of clashing Western and Russian policies.

In August 2007, the national company KazMunayGas (KMG) signed an agreement to acquire a 75% stake in the Romanian oil and gas group Rompetrol. In June 2009, it bought out the remaining 25% of the shares, becoming the group’s sole owner. Today, Romania is one of the primary suppliers of refined petroleum products to Ukraine, now in the fifth year of its war with Russia – Kazakhstan’s main military and political ally. In practice, this largely involves fuel refined from Kazakh crude supplied by the state-owned KMG itself (rather than by foreign-led consortia such as TCO, NCOC, or KPO) and processed at its own Petromidia refinery on the Black Sea coast, right next to Odesa and Ukraine’s Danube ports.

Remarkably, for Russia’s closest military and political ally – one need only recall how Moscow rushed to Astana’s aid at the first call in January 2022 – this pattern repeats itself with striking regularity. Time and again, Kazakhstan’s national companies find themselves cast in the role of a convenient “buffer” player wherever Moscow’s interests collide with Western or regional fault lines. This was the case in 2006, when state-owned KazTransGas bought out the Tbilgazi gas distribution network at the height of the Russian-Georgian crisis. And the exact same dynamic played out with Romania’s Rompetrol.

The recent episode surrounding Armenia’s railways followed a similar script. Amid cooling ties between Yerevan and Moscow, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan openly floated a scenario in which Russian Railways (RZD) – which operates the Armenian network through its subsidiary, South Caucasus Railway (SCR) -would cede its concession rights to a friendly third country, explicitly naming Kazakhstan and its national operator, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), as a potential buyer. This time, however, Moscow issued a firm refusal: Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Russia was holding no talks on transferring Armenia’s railways to Kazakhstan. Following that pushback, the high-profile initiative to replace the operator faded into the background.

The paradox of these three cases is that behind Astana’s outwardly pragmatic ‘multi-vectorism’ lies not so much commercial calculation as a willingness to take on patently unprofitable or toxic assets in pursuit of geopolitical points. The price for playing this role has proven steep—ranging from the failed investment in Georgia’s Tbilgazi (where total expenditures on the asset amounted to $160 million according to publicly available data, while the deal to sell it to WALTBAY LTD fetched just $40 million) to years of losses at KMG’s Romanian subsidiary, Rompetrol. As the press noted back in December 2025, Rompetrol ‘remains a cumbersome burden that generates no profit and drags down the national company’s balance sheet’, turning into ‘a white elephant for KazMunayGas’ – one that today, ironically, serves in one way or another to supply fuel to Russia’s war adversary. As for Armenia’s railways, which Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed readiness to transfer from RZD to Kazakhstan’s national operator KTZ, they were inherently loss-making infrastructure from the outset. In essence, under the banner of ‘multi-vectorism’, Astana repeatedly foots the bill with the resources of its state-owned companies to buy political capital = acting as a convenient intermediary for the West and former socialist states wherever Russian presence needs to be displaced or replaced. Yet this strategy puts Kazakhstan in a precarious position: by seeking favor with other power centers at the expense of assets sensitive to the Kremlin, Astana is effectively testing the limits of Russian patience – a resource that, as Moscow’s sharp pushback over the Armenian railways demonstrated, is rapidly running out.

For Kazakhstan, this means that the old expansion model—in which it could act as a comfortable “bridge” and acquire strategic assets at the intersection of Russian and Western interests – has virtually exhausted itself. Moscow no longer views such moves as neutral business. Meanwhile, the West is not only demanding stricter adherence to sanctions discipline, but also expecting Astana to explicitly pick a side – turning its former role as a ‘convenient intermediary’ into a trap where trying to please everyone results in losing trust on both fronts.

Nor does the stance of the third power center – China – give Astana any additional room for maneuver. In today’s realities, Beijing values Kazakhstan primarily as a predictable transit hub and resource base rather than an independent geopolitical actor. Beijing is acutely aware of the republic’s growing vulnerability between Russia and the West, viewing its forced ‘multi-vectorism’ merely as a temporary equilibrium meant to safeguard Chinese routes and investments. At the same time, China recognizes that this balance will hold only until the confrontation between Russia and the West confronts Astana with a stark ultimatum that rules out playing both sides. Anticipating this eventuality, Beijing is hedging its bets in advance by diversifying transit corridors to bypass Kazakhstan – including through the construction of a railway line via Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Economic Restructuring: Running in Circles and Four Attempts to Kick the Habit of Dipping into the National Fund

As external opportunities are constrained by geopolitical turbulence, the economy’s domestic margin of safety is shrinking due to the inertial practices of the governance system. Back in 2018, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, then chairman of the Senate of Parliament, urged the state apparatus to ‘live within its means’, pointing out the pernicious habit of relying on oil rents. Seven years later, at an expanded government meeting in January 2025, the president had to repeat the exact same thesis almost verbatim, declaring that ‘the time has come to tighten our belts and live within our means’. Repeating the same mantra over a seven-year span is the clearest possible diagnosis: the old rent-based model has exhausted itself, yet the ruling class is not ready to part with it.

The persistence of this rhetoric over seven years confirms that the commodity rent model has reached the limit of its efficiency, even though no structural break from it has ever occurred. The paradox is that the foundational mechanism for a countercyclical and thrifty fiscal policy was put in place as early as 2001 with the establishment of the National Fund, designed to accumulate windfall revenues for future generations and cushion crisis shocks.

However, the idea of an untouchable ‘nest egg’ did not last long. In 2005, the first Concept for the Formation and Use of the National Fund was adopted, legalizing a mechanism for transfers to the republican budget. Initially, these funds were supposed to go exclusively toward the development budget, yet in practice, the fund quickly turned into an instrument for plugging current fiscal holes. During the 2008–2009 crisis, $10 billion was withdrawn from it for the first time to bail out the banking sector and prop up the economy – and from then on, withdrawals became chronic.

Over more than two decades, the authorities have tried at least four times to restore order and curb their own appetites, rewriting the rules of the game each time.

2010 (The Second Concept). Following the crisis, the government attempted to cap the guaranteed transfer at $8 billion per year and ban targeted withdrawals (save for special presidential directives). Yet as early as 2014–2015, amid falling oil prices, these bans were forgotten, and the money went toward anti-crisis programs and buying up bonds of national companies.

2016 (The Third Concept). The authorities proclaimed a shift to a savings model and pledged to gradually reduce the guaranteed transfer to 2 trillion tenge by 2020. The pandemic wiped out those plans: between 2020 and 2022, a record 13.8 trillion tenge was drained from the fund.

2022–2025 (The Countercyclical Fiscal Rule). Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a goal to grow National Fund assets to $100 billion by 2030 and strictly tie the volume of withdrawals to a cut-off oil price. In 2026, for the first time in a long while, the government even abandoned targeted transfers altogether, limiting withdrawals to the guaranteed cap.

August 2026 (A New Rollback). Having failed to last even a year under austerity, the cabinet once again cracked open the piggy bank. In August 2026, the authorities approved the return of targeted transfers – another 5 trillion tenge for 2027–2029 to finance a massive construction drive and infrastructure projects. Once again, the idea of ‘living within one’s mean’ gave way to the habit of spending oil rents here and now.

The outcome of this policy is clearly reflected in the trajectory of the fund’s assets. The National Fund reached its all-time high more than twelve years ago – in mid-2014, when its foreign currency assets approached the $77 billion mark (standing at $73.6 billion at the end of 2014).

What followed was a protracted period of depletion. By early 2023, the fund had shrunk to $57.6 billion. Even accounting for favorable market conditions and record investment returns in 2025 (when asset managers earned $8.7 billion), by late 2026 the fund’s foreign currency assets were hovering around $66–67 billion. In other words, twelve years after its 2014 peak, the National Fund holds roughly $10 billion less than it did back then. Over the past five years, the volume of annual withdrawals has consistently exceeded direct tax revenues from the oil sector; the fund is kept from being completely depleted solely by the returns generated from managing foreign securities.

When opportunity costs are factored in, the scale of this depletion becomes even more stark. Since 2013 alone, over 45 trillion tenge (roughly $100 billion at the exchange rates of the respective years) has flowed from the National Fund into the republican budget in the form of guaranteed and targeted transfers. According to expert estimates, over the past decade the state has withdrawn an average of about 65% of all commodity revenues flowing into the fund.

According to calculations by independent economists and financial analysts, had Kazakhstan adhered to the Scandinavian model (following the example of Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global) and reinvested the National Fund’s capital rather than spending it on current budget expenditures, accumulated assets would already exceed $150–170 billion.

Instead, the country has found itself in a fiscal trap: after a quarter-century of a commodity boom, rather than building a formidable sovereign wealth fund capable of sustaining the economy on its investment returns, Kazakhstan has ended up with a chronic budget deficit, rising public debt, and the need to urge officials every few years to “tighten their belts.”

This entire predicament is compounded by the stark reality that the fat years are behind it, while a structural decline in both oil production and oil revenues looms ahead. According to estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and industry analysts, Kazakhstan will reach peak oil production around 2027–2028, after which an inevitable decline will set in. Even if physical output can be temporarily maintained at around 96–99 million tons per year, state coffers will not grow any fuller as a result. The Kazakh government is budgeting for an oil price of $70 per barrel (down from $75 a year earlier), and oil sector inflows into the National Fund in 2027 are projected to fall 342 billion tenge below 2026 levels.

Kazakhstan is approaching a moment of truth. The rent-based economy has hit a ceiling not because someone is miscalculating the budget, but because the resource base itself is no longer capable of generating the same torrent of easy money. That is precisely why calls to ‘live within our means’ – which sounded like a well-meaning wish in 2018 and a stern warning in 2025 – will cease to be a matter of political will in the coming years. If the system does not learn to curb its own appetites, a dwindling oil pipeline will do it instead – only through harsh, forced budget sequestration.

Be that as it may, Kazakhstan has already passed the halfway mark of its oil windfall, and the country’s best years – buoyed by high petroleum revenues – are behind it. Ahead lies a downturn driven not only by the depletion of reserves, but also by the fact that a substantial share of oil rents has already been spent on covering current budgetary and social expenditures. Inevitably, this decline will compound accumulated structural vulnerabilities: critical wear and tear on core infrastructure, water scarcity, aging combined heat and power (CHP) plants, and a growing reliance on electricity and fuel imports.

Consequently, Kazakhstan’s economy faces rising costs, permanent upward pressure on utility tariffs, and deepening deficits in core sectors. Against this backdrop, the broader socioeconomic outlook for the coming years boils down to several stark policy dilemmas.

The End of the Implicit Social Contract. For two decades, stability in the country rested on a simple formula: the state distributed a share of resource rents through subsidies, concessional programs, and artificially low tariffs, while society refrained from making systemic demands regarding the quality of governance. That resource is now exhausted. The shift toward market-based pricing in housing and utilities and the energy sector, alongside fiscal tightening (an increased tax burden on businesses and consumption), means that infrastructure modernization will be paid for directly out of the pockets of citizens and enterprises.

The Risk of a Stagflationary Trap. Rising tariffs for electricity, heating, water, and fuel are not a one-off price spike, but a structural cost baked into the production price of every Kazakh good and service. Combined with a weakening national currency amid dwindling petrodollar inflows, the economy risks becoming stuck for years in a corridor of sluggish business activity paired with persistently high inflation. Meanwhile, the National Bank’s high base rate, intended to curb price growth, simultaneously makes credit prohibitively expensive for the real sector – choking off the very economic diversification touted from high podiums.

Social Stratification and Pressure on the Labor Market. Kazakhstan is entering a period of demographic surge: hundreds of thousands of young people enter the labor market each year, yet an economy built around raw materials and the public sector fails to generate enough quality, well-paid jobs for them. At a time when real household incomes have stopped growing and the share of food and basic services in family budgets remains critically high, any abrupt scaling back of the state’s social commitments becomes a direct trigger for political turbulence.

The Choice Between Development and Survival. The country’s fiscal system is increasingly tilting toward a ‘consumption budget’: the lion’s share of spending goes toward social programs, servicing a growing public debt, and maintaining the state apparatus.

The primary socioeconomic challenge for Kazakhstan over the coming decade is that genuine reforms can no longer be kicked down the road under the cover of yet another transfer from the National Fund. Today, reform means not merely cosmetic fine-tuning of the economy, but an emergency adaptation of the country to the rapidly advancing era of the global AI industry. Yet the core problem here is that after a quarter-century of rent-consuming practices, lofty talk of a swift transition to a ‘knowledge and high-productivity economy’ looks like sheer utopia – the time and resources for a soft structural maneuver have been squandered. In reality, the country faces a far harsher and more prosaic shift: from an economy of distributing oil rents to an economy of scarcity management and strict self-reliance, where the state treasury is balanced not by the oil pipeline, but by taxpayers.

And the central question of the next ten years is no longer framed the way state strategies have grown accustomed to phrasing it. It is not a question of whether Kazakhstan will achieve an economic breakthrough, but whether the system possesses enough resilience and governance maturity to navigate this forced ‘living within its means’ without the degradation of core infrastructure and severe social upheaval.

The Establishment in a New Reality: Reassembling the Intra-Elite Pact

The events of recent months at the highest echelons of power in Astana have sent shockwaves through public opinion across the country. A cascade of tough decisions has touched virtually every load-bearing pillar of the state: from the high-profile arrests of top executives at strategic state giants such as Samruk-Kazyna and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to the sudden replacement of the head of the National Security Committee (KNB), a systemic personnel overhaul in the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, a deep reset of the judiciary, and the rotation of key power brokers within the Presidential Administration itself.

Within the familiar frame of reference, such upheavals are typically chalked up to backroom clan warfare or a performative anti-corruption campaign ahead of unpopular reforms. Viewed through the lens of outdated assumptions about Kazakh politics, these actions might indeed look like a chaotic tightening of the screws.

Yet if they are assessed as preparation for a severe crisis period – where the authorities’ primary objective is to prevent an internal split among the elites and a loss of control over the country at a moment of external pressure – then these steps are being taken at the exact right moment, on the threshold of a decisive phase.

From a crisis-management perspective, strict centralization and abandoning elite ‘untouchability’ represent the only way to swiftly make unpopular decisions essential for state survival once the old balancing model ceases to function.

To understand why Akorda embarked on such a sharp dismantling of the established consensus right now, one need only look at the state of the public treasury. The previous architecture of power required colossal -and, crucially, constantly growing – financial injections to maintain domestic peace.

When the ‘rent pie’ stops growing and the budget has to be patched up through unpopular tax maneuvers and value-added tax (VAT) hikes, the mechanics of governance in authoritarian systems inevitably shift. The old social contract within the ruling class, built on loyalty in exchange for access to resource flows, no longer holds. There is not enough money to go around, and at that precise moment, an economic problem instantaneously mutates into a political one: the distribution of rents gives way to their ruthless redistribution. This is where pure economics ends, and the stark necessity to rewrite the rules of the game begins.

For Kazakhstan, where political stability rested for decades on balancing the interests of major financial and industrial groups, this reassembling translates into a painful dismantling of established rules. Because the old economic incentives for keeping the elite in the center’s orbit have been exhausted, administrative and coercive levers are naturally taking their place. High-profile anti-corruption cases, the review of privatization deals, and the swift ousters of political heavyweights are not merely a campaign to cleanse the ranks, but a forced adaptation of the elites to a new reality. Within the logic of a ‘fortress under siege’, the center no longer needs autonomous power centers with their own resource bases; it requires disciplined executors willing to shoulder the costs of the crisis without complaint.

Thus, what is unfolding in Kazakhstan today is the political reflection of two fundamental dead ends: one geopolitical, the other economic. The rapid narrowing of external room for maneuver and the exhaustion of the old rent-based model have stripped Akorda of its customary tools for maintaining stability. At a time when geopolitics dictates rigid constraints and the National Fund can no longer endlessly backstop budgetary miscalculations, a forced reassembly of the elite pact becomes the center’s sole remaining way to preserve governability.

The shift into ‘fortress mode’ is a harsh yet logical response by the system to the loss of its former pillars. By abandoning the untouchability of political heavyweights and forcefully restructuring the vertical of power, the authorities are buying the time needed to adapt to a new reality. The only question is whether Akorda will succeed in using this forced centralization as a springboard for genuine economic modernization – or whether tightening the screws will remain its sole method of maintaining control amid a protracted crisis.