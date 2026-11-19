ByAriana Figueroa and Shauneen Miranda

Key Takeaways:

House Democrats voted 251-11 behind closed doors to nominate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as their leader, positioning him to become the first Black Speaker of the House in the 120th Congress.

With Democrats projected to hold a comfortable majority, Jeffries has outlined priorities including healthcare costs, immigration reform such as the American Dream and Promise Act for DACA recipients and TPS holders, and oversight of the Iran war.

The new Democratic leadership team also includes historic firsts such as Katherine Clark as majority leader and Ted Lieu as caucus chair, though advancing legislation will still require overcoming opposition from President Trump.

(Alaska Beacon) — U.S. House Democrats voted behind closed doors Wednesday to nominate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as the party’s leader in the next Congress, teeing him up to become the first Black speaker of the House.

Jeffries, a New York Democrat, will come into the 120th Congress with a comfortable majority following the midterm elections, and will aim to push through priorities, such as addressing skyrocketing healthcare costs and reining in an aggressive immigration crackdown and war in Iran, amid divided government.

“We know millions of people are drowning in this failed Republican economy, and House Democrats are committed to turning things around,” Jeffries told reporters at a press conference following the vote.

“Our message to the American people who are struggling in this failed economy is a simple one: We hear you, we see you, we feel you and House Democrats are committed to making life better for you,” he added.

The Associated Press has called 257 House races for Democrats and 171 for Republicans, with seven races not yet called.

Democrats voted 251-11 to nominate Jeffries, lawmakers said while exiting the closed door meeting, where cheers could be heard. The support is well above the 218 votes he will need on the House floor in January to become speaker.

The House Democratic leadership also includes Rep. Ted Lieu of California as the Democratic Caucus chair, making him the first Asian American to hold that position.

Other members of leadership include Katherine Clark of Massachusetts as the Democratic majority leader, poised to become the first woman to take that role in the new Congress.

Pete Aguilar of California will be Democratic whip and Joe Neguse of Colorado will be assistant speaker. And Lauren Underwood of Illinois will be the next vice chair for the Democratic Caucus, which would make her the highest-ranking Black woman elected to leadership.

While Jeffries will have a Democratic Senate to work with, getting President Donald Trump to sign off on legislation that runs counter to his agenda will be a hurdle.

In the weeks since the midterm elections, Jeffries has laid out a handful of priorities for Democrats. At a press conference Tuesday, Jeffries said one of the early pieces of legislation he will bring to the floor is an immigration bill.

The measure, known as the American Dream and Promise Act, would provide a pathway to citizenship for people enrolled in Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, and to reissue legal protections for more than 1 million immigrants who were stripped of their Temporary Protected Status by the Trump administration.

House Republicans last week voted for Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan to lead them in the minority.