Key Takeaways:

The 1947 Junagadh dispute remains unresolved after 79 years, with Pakistan continuing to recognise the Muslim Nawab’s Instrument of Accession to Pakistan while India has controlled the territory since its forces entered on 9 November 1947.

Pakistan argues that the accession was valid under the Indian Independence Act and that India’s subsequent military intervention, provisional administration, and 1948 referendum conducted under its control cannot legally nullify it.

The issue was formally raised at the UN Security Council in 1948 without a mutually accepted settlement, and Pakistan maintains that lasting resolution requires dialogue, legal transparency, and consideration of all parties rather than the consolidation of control alone.

The partition of British India in 1947 was intended to establish two independent states, Pakistan and India, but it also left behind several unresolved territorial disputes. Among them, the question of Junagadh remains one of the most controversial and politically significant. Despite the passage of 79 years, Pakistan continues to recognise Junagadh as a state that legally acceded to Pakistan in 1947, while India maintains its control over the territory. The Junagadh dispute is not simply a historical disagreement; it raises fundamental questions about international law, the rights of princely states, the use of military force and the principles of self-determination.

On 9 November 1947, Junagadh’s political future took a decisive turn when Indian forces entered the state. For Pakistanis and supporters of Junagadh’s accession, this date represents the loss of a territory whose ruler had formally chosen to join Pakistan. It is remembered in Pakistan as Junagadh’s Liberation Day, while the broader dispute continues to symbolise what many consider an unfinished chapter of partition. The historical events leading to this development deserve serious examination, particularly in light of the legal framework governing the independence of British India.

Under the Indian Independence Act of 1947, British paramountcy over the princely states ended with independence. Their rulers were given the authority to decide whether to accede to India or Pakistan. Junagadh, a princely state situated in the Kathiawar region of present-day Gujarat, was ruled by Nawab Mahabat Khan III. Although its population was predominantly Hindu, its ruler was Muslim. In September 1947, the Nawab decided to accede to Pakistan, and the Instrument of Accession was accepted by Pakistan’s Governor-General, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. From Pakistan’s perspective, this established a legitimate constitutional and political relationship between the two sides.

India, however, rejected Junagadh’s accession, primarily citing its geographical location, the absence of a common border with Pakistan and the religious composition of its population. This response exposed a major contradiction in the political principles applied during partition. If the rulers of princely states possessed the legal authority to determine accession, as recognised under the independence arrangements, why was Junagadh’s decision rejected? Geographical proximity and demographic considerations were important political factors, but Pakistan maintained that they could not automatically invalidate an accession accepted under the prevailing legal framework.

India’s subsequent actions further intensified the dispute. Pakistan alleged that India used economic pressure, military intervention and political manoeuvring to undermine Junagadh’s accession. A provisional administration, known as the Arzi Hukumat, emerged in opposition to the Nawab’s government, while unrest and pressure increased within the state. The Nawab eventually left Junagadh and sought refuge in Pakistan. Indian forces entered the territory, and on 9 November 1947, administrative control was formally transferred to Indian authorities. India justified its intervention by arguing that it was responding to administrative instability and the wishes of the local population. Pakistan, however, regarded these developments as an unlawful interference in a state whose accession had already been accepted.

The controversy deepened in February 1948 when India organised a referendum to determine Junagadh’s political future. According to the reported results, an overwhelming majority voted in favour of joining India. However, Pakistan disputed the legitimacy of a referendum conducted after Indian forces had taken control and the Nawab’s administration had collapsed. From Pakistan’s perspective, a unilateral vote under the prevailing circumstances could not automatically erase the earlier Instrument of Accession. This raises an important question: can a military intervention followed by a locally administered referendum conclusively settle a territorial dispute when the other claimant rejects the process? India considers the referendum an expression of popular will, whereas Pakistan continues to question its circumstances and legal implications.

Pakistan also took the Junagadh dispute to the international forum. On 15 January 1948, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister submitted documents to the United Nations Security Council raising several disputes with India, including Junagadh and Manavadar. During Security Council discussions, Pakistan’s representative, Sir Muhammad Zafarullah Khan, specifically presented Pakistan’s position and called for the withdrawal of Indian forces and restoration of the states to their lawful rulers. The United Nations records demonstrate that Junagadh was not merely a bilateral political disagreement but an issue formally brought before the international community. However, the dispute did not receive a final settlement that both countries accepted.

After 79 years, the Junagadh question continues to carry historical, political and diplomatic significance. The descendants and heirs of the Nawab, who reside in Karachi, have continued to represent the historical claim and seek recognition of the rights associated with the former princely state. Their position reflects a wider demand that the events of 1947 should not be forgotten and that the legal and historical arguments surrounding Junagadh deserve renewed attention. Pakistan, meanwhile, has maintained its recognition of Junagadh’s accession and has not accepted India’s incorporation of the territory as a mutually agreed settlement.

The international community should recognise that historical territorial disputes cannot be resolved merely through the passage of time or the consolidation of military control. A lasting settlement requires credible dialogue, historical transparency, respect for legal principles and meaningful consideration of the positions of all concerned parties. Both India and Pakistan must recognise that unresolved questions from partition continue to affect bilateral relations and regional stability.