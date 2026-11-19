Key Takeaways:

A national survey of undergraduates finds that liberal students are more likely than conservatives to support speech codes, prosecute offensive speech, disrupt speakers, and justify violence against hateful remarks.

Liberals also show stronger preferences for socialist systems over capitalism, including viewing Cuba and the Soviet Union as better economic models, while conservatives favor free-market arrangements and are more likely to back Israel over Palestine.

The survey indicates that state-school students and those majoring in mathematics and engineering register higher intolerance than peers in the social sciences, reinforcing the authors’ claim that left-leaning campus majorities pose the greater threat to free speech.

It is hardly breaking news to learn that college campuses are hotbeds of intolerance and bias. This has long been true, but today, more than ever, the impact of left-wing indoctrination is startling.

A national survey of undergraduates taken by Inquire, sponsored by the Buckley Institute, shows how much free speech is devalued on campus.

By a margin of 49% to 44%, students favor having speech codes on campus: they want to regulate the speech of students and faculty. Liberal students are the least respectful of free speech, with 53% supporting speech codes; conservatives are the most respectful, with 53% disagreeing with speech codes.

Should “offensive speech” be subject to prosecution? Liberals agree by a margin of 47% to 45%; only 24% of conservatives agree, with 69% disagreeing.

Can political comments that students disagree with be harmful to their mental health? A majority of liberals (51%) say yes, while only 31% of conservatives agree.

Is it okay to shut down or disrupt a speaker on campus? Liberals are big fans of censoring speech they dislike, with 6-in-10 (59%) agreeing with this statement; only 30% of conservatives agree.

What about violence? Can physical violence be justified in stopping hateful speech or racist comments? Most liberals agree (54%) but most conservatives disagree (67%).

Liberals are not only the most intolerant students on campus, their ideological leanings reflect the predilections of their professors.

A clear majority of liberals (58%) would rather live in a socialist country than a capitalist one; conservatives favor capitalism to socialism by a margin of 48% to 19%.

Getting specific, 57% of liberals say that socialist countries like Cuba and the Soviet Union offer a better economic model than capitalist United States; most conservatives (53%) disagree.

When it comes to deciding who is a better ally for the United States, Israel or Palestine, conservatives stand alone, among several demographic categories, in choosing Israel.

Liberals are convinced (66%) that America is inextricably linked to white supremacy, while the same percentage of conservatives believe we are “moving forward.”

Liberals are split on allowing men to compete against women in sports, with 45% saying they are comfortable with this policy and 47% disagreeing. But for conservatives, it is not a close call—84% disagree and only 9% are comfortable with such an arrangement.

More than one in five students (22%) say America deserved 9/11. For liberals the figure was 28% and for conservatives it was 17%.

In all cases, students who described themselves as “moderates” registered an opinion that was in between the liberal and conservative response.

There was a clear divide between private colleges and state schools, the latter being the most intolerant and left-leaning. One of the big surprises was the extent to which students who majored in mathematics and engineering were more intolerant than those who majored in the social and behavioral sciences. In general, women are more intolerant of free speech than men.

This survey is consistent with others taken on college campuses. It shows how fatuous the idea is that liberals are open-minded and conservatives are close-minded—just the opposite is true. Not only are liberals more likely to be intolerant, they are more likely to favor countries that oppress the masses—Cuba and the USSR. Are they aware—or do they care—that according to Russian freedom fighter Alexsandr Solzhenitsyn 61 million were killed under the Soviet communists, most of them under Stalin.

The media like to keep the public in the dark about what is going on in our nation’s college campuses, which is why they—themselves mostly liberals—do not report on surveys like this.

College presidents and the faculty need to address this issue forthrightly. If the results were the other way around, many of them would be pushing for the “fascistic” conservatives on campus to be “deprogrammed.” But it is not conservatives who are a menace to free speech—it’s their liberal cohorts.