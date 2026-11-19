Key Takeaways:

A China–Italy team using the CSES-01 satellite’s HEPP-H detector has reconstructed the unsaturated spectrum of the brightest-ever gamma-ray burst, GRB 221009A, observed on 9 October 2022.

The data reveal a persistent ~2 MeV spectral bump and a narrow emission line that declined from about 40 MeV, which the researchers interpret as possible evidence of a magnetically dominated jet with a hollow core rather than a definitive detection.

Published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters on 12 November, the study demonstrates that particle monitors and cross-calibration can fill the MeV–sub-GeV observational gap during extreme transients.

A China–Italy joint research team has reconstructed the time-resolved spectrum of GRB 221009A, the brightest gamma-ray burst (GRB) ever observed, and proposed that the burst may have produced a magnetically dominated jet with a hollow core. This is presented as a possible interpretation of the emission line’s rise-then-fall evolution rather than a direct detection.

Led by the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the researchers used HEPP-H, the high-energy detector of the High Energy Particle Package developed by IHEP and carried aboard the CSES-01 (Zhangheng-1) satellite. CSES-01 is a Chinese-Italian mission supported by the China National Space Administration and the Italian Space Agency.

The study was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

GRB 221009A, about 2.4 billion light-years away, reached Earth on October 9, 2022. Its extreme brightness saturated many conventional gamma-ray detectors during the brightest phase.

HEPP-H, originally designed to monitor energetic charged particles, detects gamma rays indirectly through secondary electrons. Its low direct detection efficiency proved advantageous to this research, allowing the instrument to preserve unsaturated data.

A dynamic Monte Carlo correction, together with cross-calibrated against GECAM-C and Fermi observations, enabled the team to recover the intrinsic spectrum and fill the gap at the burst’s brightest phase.

Based on the observations, the researchers identified an unusual spectral bump at about 2 MeV and a narrow emission line whose energy decreased over time from an initial value of about 40 MeV.

The ~2 MeV bump appears in all six time intervals analyzed and requires an additional component beyond the standard Band function. If interpreted as thermal emission, it accounts for about 6% of the gamma-ray energy in that period, suggesting the presence of a relatively weak hot fireball alongside a more powerful, likely magnetized jet.

The narrow line, possibly from electron–positron annihilation, was first identified at about 12 MeV with Fermi. At an earlier stage of the burst, CSES-01 detected the line at about 40 MeV. Its energy subsequently decreased approximately in inverse proportion to time, while its width remained about 10% of its central energy.

In two key intervals, the feature reached a statistical significance of ~4.0σ in one and >4.5σ in the other, extending the known line evolution backward by about five seconds. The researchers proposed a structured jet with a ring-like magnetic field: the weak line emission near the axis arrived first, while stronger off-axis emission produced the observed rise-then-fall pattern. In this interpretation, the relatively weak magnetic field and line emission near the axis correspond to the proposed hollow core.

“HEPP-H let us study the burst when it was exceptionally bright and reveal an additional broad component at ~2 MeV that had not been observed in this phase,” said LI Xinqiao of IHEP, who is also the corresponding author of the study.

Roberto Battiston of the University of Trento and the Trento Institute for Fundamental Physics and Applications said the agreement between CSES-01 and Fermi, despite their different designs, strengthens the case for an evolving emission process.

According to the researchers, the work shows that space-particle monitors can play a unique role in transient astrophysics and that cross-calibration among different instruments can help close the long-standing MeV–sub-GeV gap.