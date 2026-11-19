Key Takeaways:

Asif Merchant, a 48-year-old Pakistani and trained IRGC operative, was sentenced to 330 months in prison for traveling to the United States to arrange political assassinations on behalf of Iran.

Merchant admitted he was recruited in 2022, trained in Tehran, and tasked with hiring hitmen to kill U.S. officials—primarily Donald Trump—to avenge the 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani, with Biden and Haley also listed as possible targets.

After an informant alerted the FBI, Merchant paid undercover agents $5,000 and was arrested in July 2026; officials described the case as a warning that foreign-directed plots against U.S. leaders will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

In federal court in Brooklyn, Asif Merchant, 48, of Pakistan, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee to 330 months in prison for attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire. Merchant is a trained operative of the Iranian government’s global terrorist force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Merchant was convicted by a federal jury in March 2026 of traveling to the United States to arrange for political assassinations on American soil.

“An Iranian agent who came to the United States to coordinate an assassination attempt against President Trump has been justly sentenced for his criminal conduct,” said Attorney General Todd Blanche. “The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable.”

“The IRGC sent Merchant to avenge the strike on their terrorist commander, Qasem Soleimani,” said Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security M. Scott Proctor. “Thanks to exceptional investigative and prosecutorial work by our federal law enforcement professionals, the plot failed. The stiff sentence Merchant has now received should stand as a stark warning — if you come to America on behalf of a foreign power to commit terrorist acts, we will find you and lock you away.”

“Today’s sentence ensures that Asif Merchant never again has the opportunity to plan an evil attack on America,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. for the Eastern District of New York. “Iran, its proxies, and its terrorist assets near and far should recognize this case as an example of U.S. law enforcement’s strength. If you plan an attack on our democracy, on our elected officials, on our people, we will stop you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

“The sentencing of Asif Merchant is a victory of the FBI’s mission to secure the homeland,” said Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle Jr. of the FBI New York Field Office. “Merchant’s plot against a prominent critic of the Iranian regime posed a serious threat to public safety and our national security. Today’s sentence demonstrates that anyone who seeks to use violence or intimidation to silence dissent will face justice. The FBI Joint Terrorism Task force will continue to work tirelessly to root out the evils of terrorism.”

By his own admission, Merchant voluntarily joined the IRGC and became a trained intelligence asset. He then traveled to the United States and, on behalf of the IRGC, located and paid hitmen to kill U.S. government officials. Merchant believed that the ultimate target of his murder plot would be Donald J. Trump but stated that other targets could have been then-President Joe Biden and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, all of whom were American presidential candidates at the time. Merchant admitted that the murder plot was motivated by Iran’s desire to avenge the death of former IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in January 2020.

As Merchant admitted in his trial testimony, he was recruited by the IRGC in approximately 2022. At that time, Merchant began traveling to Iran on religious pilgrimages and, through a relative, was introduced to his IRGC handler, Yousef Merhardad. Beginning in approximately 2023, Merchant met with his IRGC handler approximately 15 times over the course of a year and a half in Tehran, the capital of Iran. During those meetings, the IRGC handler trained Merchant on counterintelligence measures and tasked Merchant to travel to the United States to orchestrate a plot to assassinate U.S. government officials. Merchant was instructed that the hitmen he hired should be criminals or Mafia members and that they should carry out the assassination at a political rally in the United States. Merchant testified at trial that he believed the ultimate target of his plot was President Trump.

In approximately April 2024, immediately after spending a week in Iran, Merchant flew to the United States to carry out his plot. Once in the United States, Merchant contacted an acquaintance to assist him with his assassination scheme. Instead, the acquaintance reported Merchant to the FBI and served as an informant. In a video recording introduced at trial, Merchant methodically described a portion of his plot to the informant and mapped out the murder of a politician at a political rally. Merchant then reached out to purported hitmen who were actually undercover FBI agents. Merchant met three times with the purported hitmen and explained to them that he was working with people overseas and wanted to hire them to kill a politician. Merchant then paid the purported hitmen $5,000 as an initial payment for the murder plot, which Merchant obtained with the assistance of overseas relatives. After hiring the hitmen, Merchant was arrested in Richmond, Texas, on July 12, 2026, as he was about to go to the airport to leave the United States.

Evidence obtained from Merchant’s laptop, cellphones, and social media accounts showed his focus on the 2024 presidential election and President Trump. Materials introduced at trial included Merchant’s internet searches related to campaign rallies and a search using Google Maps for the location of a Trump rally in New Jersey. Merchant’s social media accounts included posts praising Soleimani and targeting President Trump and the United States.