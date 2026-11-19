Key Takeaways:

Pakistan’s copper, gold, and other mineral deposits offer a path to economic diversification and industrial growth, but limited exploration, infrastructure gaps, and the difficulty of converting resources into bankable projects continue to constrain that potential.

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 produced 13 agreements and new geological data platforms, yet the flagship Reko Diq copper-gold project has slowed development until mid-2027 over security and financing concerns.

Success will depend on turning international interest into operating mines, selective domestic processing, and stronger linkages with Asian supply chains rather than relying on resource estimates or memorandums alone.

Pakistan’s mineral wealth presents an opportunity to diversify its economy, strengthen industrial production and establish a more competitive position in global supply chains. From copper and gold deposits in Balochistan to chromite, antimony and other commercially valuable minerals, the country’s geological resources offer possibilities for investment, technological cooperation and export growth. Yet much of this potential remains constrained by limited exploration, infrastructure gaps and the difficulty of converting deposits into commercially viable projects.

The growing international demand for critical minerals has brought renewed attention to Pakistan’s resource base. Copper is essential to electricity networks, transport and manufacturing, while other industrial minerals support a wide range of production activities. For Pakistan, the opportunity extends beyond exporting raw materials. Developing processing capacity, strengthening technical expertise and building connections with Asian manufacturers could allow mineral resources to contribute more substantially to economic development.

Against this backdrop, the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF-26), held in Islamabad on November 12–13, marked an important step in promoting the sector. The event concluded with 13 agreements and memorandums of understanding, new geological information initiatives and commitments to international cooperation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need to move beyond raw mineral exports towards domestic processing, refining and manufacturing.

The forum demonstrated international interest, but the larger challenge remains: turning geological prospects and investment announcements into operational mines, competitive industries and lasting economic benefits.

From mineral potential to bankable projects

Copper offers the clearest illustration of Pakistan’s opportunity. The International Energy Agency’s Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2026 projects that mine supply from existing and announced projects could fall approximately 25% below primary copper requirements in 2035 under its Stated Policies Scenario. This conditional projection underscores the commercial importance of developing viable deposits rather than relying on resource estimates alone.

Pakistan’s mineral base extends beyond copper and gold. The US Geological Survey documents production of chromite, antimony and barite, although their market prospects vary. Each mineral requires a different investment approach based on demand, extraction costs, processing requirements and transport infrastructure.

PMIF-26 introduced initiatives intended to address information gaps that have historically complicated exploration. The launch of the National Minerals Data Centre and the Geological Survey of Pakistan’s GeoPortal aims to improve access to geological information and support investment decisions.

The forum also announced cooperation on geological surveys, exploration technologies and technical services, including partnerships involving institutions and businesses from Türkiye, Germany, Britain and other countries.

These developments could improve the investment environment if supported by reliable feasibility studies, transparent licensing and predictable regulatory procedures. The Special Investment Facilitation Council can contribute through coordination across federal and provincial institutions, particularly where mining approvals and infrastructure responsibilities overlap.

The immediate priority is ensuring that new partnerships generate measurable exploration and project-development activity.

Reko Diq remains a crucial investment test

Reko Diq, in Balochistan’s Chagai district, gives Pakistan’s mining ambitions international visibility. One of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits, the project involves Barrick Mining Corporation, Pakistani federal entities and the Balochistan government.

Successful development could generate mineral exports, skilled employment and demand for engineering, electricity, transport and supporting services. However, the project’s current circumstances also demonstrate the risks associated with large-scale investment.

On April 2, 2026, Barrick announced that escalating security concerns had prompted it to slow development and continue a comprehensive project review until mid-2027. The review covers security arrangements, financing, capital requirements, project scope and schedules.

Barrick reiterated confidence in Reko Diq’s long-term value, making clear that the announcement concerned a slowdown rather than cancellation.

During PMIF-26, Barrick representatives also expressed interest in potential mineral-processing investments in Karachi and Gwadar, according to Dawn. Such interest could create opportunities for downstream industrial cooperation, although it does not constitute a final investment commitment.

Reko Diq illustrates why geological potential must be accompanied by credible security arrangements, dependable infrastructure and financing capable of supporting projects over several decades. Progress on these requirements would strengthen confidence in Pakistan’s wider mining sector.

Pakistan’s place in Asian mineral supply chains

The global mineral economy offers Pakistan opportunities for cooperation with established industrial powers, particularly across Asia.

China’s position illustrates the importance of processing capacity. According to the IEA, China accounted for more than 90% of growth in global copper-smelting capacity since 2005 and held approximately half of global capacity by 2025. Its technical capabilities, industrial infrastructure and processing scale give it a central role in mineral supply chains.

Pakistan’s longstanding economic relationship with China could support mining infrastructure, transport connectivity and commercial partnerships. However, access to deposits does not automatically provide the energy supply, technology or production volumes required for competitive refining.

Other Asian industrial economies offer complementary opportunities. Japan and South Korea depend on stable mineral supplies for electronics, vehicles, machinery and advanced manufacturing. Potential cooperation could include long-term offtake agreements, exploration finance, equipment supply and technical partnerships.

The Islamabad forum included announcements concerning enhanced geoscientific cooperation with Japan, while agreements involving European institutions highlighted possibilities for diversifying technical expertise and investment relationships.

Pakistan need not immediately compete with established mineral-processing centres. A practical approach would be to develop reliable mines, export marketable mineral products and expand domestic processing selectively where infrastructure, energy costs and production volumes justify investment.

This would allow Pakistan to participate in regional supply chains while gradually building industrial capacity. Cooperation with China, Japan, South Korea and Western partners could also expand Islamabad’s commercial options without making mineral development a zero-sum geopolitical contest.

Turning mineral investment into local economic value

The economic benefits of mining should extend beyond export receipts. Exploration and production create demand for construction, engineering, electricity, transport, maintenance and professional services. International partnerships can strengthen geological surveying, develop technical expertise and provide employment opportunities for Pakistani engineers, geologists and skilled workers.

Balochistan stands to benefit considerably if these linkages are developed effectively. Infrastructure investment, local procurement and workforce training could help communities in resource-rich districts participate directly in economic activity.

Transparent revenue arrangements, environmental protection and meaningful engagement with affected residents are equally important. Mining projects often operate for decades, making community confidence and responsible management of land and water essential to their long-term viability.

Domestic processing also deserves careful economic assessment. Establishing refining facilities can create additional value, but only where reliable energy, water, technology and sufficient production make operations commercially sustainable. Building expensive facilities without these conditions could undermine rather than strengthen competitiveness.

A balanced strategy would therefore connect mineral extraction with selected processing activities, local suppliers and wider industrial development.

From international interest to industrial progress

PMIF-26 demonstrated Pakistan’s ability to attract international attention and convene potential partners across the mineral value chain. Its 13 announced agreements, geological information platforms and technical cooperation initiatives represent useful steps towards developing the sector.

Their economic value, however, will depend on implementation. Progress should be assessed through exploration projects advancing towards production, investment commitments reaching financial close, functioning technical facilities and opportunities created for domestic businesses.

The global search for more resilient mineral supply chains offers Pakistan a timely opening. Its most promising role is not to displace established producers but to become a dependable supplier connected to regional manufacturing and processing networks while strengthening its own industrial capabilities.

Pakistan’s mineral wealth has the potential to become an important source of economic growth. Whether that potential translates into industrial strength will depend not on the scale of its deposits or the number of agreements announced, but on its ability to turn resources into productive investment, competitive industries and lasting economic value.