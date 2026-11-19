By Kate Quiñones

Key Takeaways:

A Pew Research Center report projects that Islam will become the world’s largest religion by 2035, driven mainly by higher fertility rates (3.1 children per woman) and younger populations rather than direct conversion from Christianity.

By 2070 more than half of the world’s Christians are expected to live in Sub-Saharan Africa, while Christianity is projected to fall below 50 percent of the U.S. population even as it remains the country’s largest group.

The share of the globally religiously unaffiliated is forecast to decline from 24 percent to 17 percent by 2070 largely because of population decline in China, although the unaffiliated share is expected to rise to about 40 percent in the United States.

A new report on global religious demographics by the Pew Research Center projects that Islam will become the world’s largest religion by 2035.

In the Nov. 18 report, which projects data from 2020 to 2070, Pew researchers also found that within the next few decades, the majority of Christians will be in Africa and that Christians will no longer make up the majority of the population in the U.S. In addition, the percentage of people who are religiously unaffiliated is projected to decrease globally but increase in the U.S.

The report, which largely focuses on factors such as fertility patterns and age profiles, as well as patterns of “switching” religious affiliations and migration patterns, found that Sub-Saharan Africa will be home to more than half of the world’s Christians by 2070. This is largely due to the high fertility rate of African Christian women and the younger age of the population there.

Because the Christian demographic in the U.S. leans older, Christianity is expected to decrease in percentage in the U.S. By 2070, Christianity is expected to sink below 50% of the U.S. population, which would make Christianity no longer the majority religion of the country, though it will still be the country’s largest religion.

The authors of the report noted that one of the study’s primary limitations is that they cannot include the unpredictable: factors like war, upheaval, or natural disasters could all affect the course of the future.

The report’s author, Conrad Hackett, instead describes the study as “a mirror” for society at this point in time.

“As the world inevitably changes in ways that we donʼt anticipate, I hope that we will do further work in the future to amend and continue this line of research,” Hackett told EWTN News at a press conference. “But a big contribution here is to turn the mirror back on society and understand where we are right now at this point in history.”

In terms of the growth of Islam specifically, as well as the trends in other religions, Hackett said these takeaways reflect “change driven by merely natural increases.”

For instance, the growth of Islam is largely due to the age and fertility rates of the demographic, and most of the religion’s growth will take place in countries that are already predominantly Muslim. Muslims have a higher fertility rate, at 3.1 children per woman, according to recent data from 2020-2025.

Islam is projected to overtake Christianity, but Pew’s researchers emphasized that the data does not suggest that the growth is at Christianity’s direct expense. Christians generally have a lower fertility rate than Muslims, so Islam is expected to grow at a faster pace.

“Both religious groups are growing in size, but Muslims are growing faster,” the report indicates.

“It isnʼt that Christians are losing directly to Muslims or that Muslim growth is coming directly at the expense of Christians,” said Pew’s religion research director, Alan Cooperman, during a press call.

Christianity in the U.S.

Though reports have been circulating about a revival of Catholicism in the U.S., such instances of revival have yet to make a dent in the data, according to Hackett.

That being said, a revival could change the numbers. “These projections are based on the recent trends that weʼve seen,” Cooperman said.

“If those recent trends are completely blown out of the water by new things that happen — if thereʼs a huge religious revival in the United States and it starts with young people, and it spreads across the country in dramatic numbers — that would change the projections,” he noted.

Religiously unaffiliated and other religions

Another notable finding in the report is that people with no religious affiliation, known as “nones,” are projected to decrease in percent of the world population (from 24% in 2020 to 17% in 2070).

However, in most countries, nones are expected to increase in number. The overall decrease is because of population decline in China, where 9 in 10 people are religiously unaffiliated. The population in China is projected to decrease by 361 million by 2070.

In the U.S., the percentage of religiously unaffiliated is expected to increase, going up about 10% from 2020 to reach about 40% by 2070.

Hindus and Jews are also expected to grow in absolute numbers but decline as a percentage of the global population, while Buddhists are expected to shrink in both areas.

All other religions (a category that includes Baha’is, Daoists, Jains, Sikhs, adherents of folk religions, and many other groups) are projected to experience “a modest increase” in number but fall below 2% of the world’s population by 2070.