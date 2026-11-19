Key Takeaways:

An 11 November 2026 attack on police in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during operations against illegal gold mining exposed a nexus in which criminal proceeds fund the Khawarij terrorist group.

The KP Governor banned illegal mining after stating that 80 percent of the revenue flowed to Afghanistan and was used for attacks on Pakistan, aiming to disrupt terror financing.

The incident is framed as an assault on local Pashtun officers protecting their own communities, with the state pledging to prosecute all planners, facilitators, and financiers and to enforce its writ across the province.

On November 11, 2026, the brazen attack on courageous policemen in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, has revealed the league of terror and organised crime. The attack occurred during police operations to halt illegal gold mining activities and to apprehend criminals who were engaged in illegal economic activities. The Khawarij, however, resorted to violence, revealing their unspoken motives for protecting criminal interests and threatening the rule of law.

The incident has highlighted a dangerous nexus between crime and terror in terms of the money trail for funding terror. The criminals in illegal gold mining were funding the Khawarij and thus contributing to the financing of terrorist organizations and their violence. Along with this convergence, it is necessary to attack the networks of the terrorists, criminal networks, financial channels, and facilitators that help them operate.

The actions also reveal the emptiness of the Khwarij’s ideology. They claim to be protecting religion but twist the concept of religion and misread Quranic verses to justify violence and serve their own agendas. Their actions against the police, their response to criminal networks, and their lack of respect for the law and human life go against the principles they falsely claim. It is not the role of religion to grant permission to criminality, violence, and using innocent people as tools for organization and self-interest.

The ongoing attacks on Pashtun police officers, sons of the soil who are sacrificing their lives to ensure peace and stability in their community, are especially disturbing. These officers are the first line of defense for ordinary citizens from terrorist acts, crime, and lawlessness. When the Khwarij attack them, they attack people who are protecting their own people. The violence also benefits criminal networks, smugglers, and their Afghan bosses, who are feared by effective law enforcement. The residents of KP understand that any attacks on their police are attacks on their security, peace, and collective future.

In response to the Kohat incident, the KP Governor has banned illegal mining activities in the province, which is an important administrative step to end illegal economic activities. Speaking in a press conference, the KP Governor stated that 80% of the money derived from illegal gold mining was flowing to Afghanistan and was utilized for terror attacks against Pakistan. By banning illegal mining, the aim is to curtail and disrupt financial transactions used for financing terrorist activities.

In the meantime, the bravery and resolve shown by the policemen themselves highlight the strength and character of Pakistan’s police forces. Security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) continue to work interoperably and are dedicated to tackling terrorism and the criminal infrastructure supporting it. Such a cowardly attack cannot intimidate them or cause them to lose heart in their duty as provided by their constitution to protect the people. The coordinated state response should include the identification and prosecution of all the players involved in the attack, such as the attack planners and facilitators and the attack financiers.

The country mourns the memory of the gallant Police martyrs who lost their lives in the line of duty. The valor, commitment, and sacrifice they endured will always be a testament to their loyalty to the cause of peace and security for the nation. The state has been adamant about not letting any culprit of the Kohat ambush go unpunished and about blowing open the networks that fuel such acts. This determination will never be shaken by a terror attack. Pakistan will persist in this struggle till the writ of this state is extended and not a single inch of the national land is left without its writ.