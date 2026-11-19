Key Takeaways:

The FBI’s ARTEX warning and the ConnectWise Cloud Backup incident show that cutting off a compromised supplier does not automatically remove the durable permissions and identities an attacker may have planted inside customer environments.

Microsoft linked one campaign to a China-aligned actor that attempted access to more than 2,250 downstream tenants, while ConnectWise could disable its own connections but could not verify residual changes in every customer’s Microsoft 365 tenant.

Effective protection therefore requires testable revocation—knowing which application identities exist, confirming residual access is gone after disconnection, and verifying safe restoration—so that outsourced trust can be reversed without leaving unauthorized paths intact.

The FBI’s new ARTEX warning reveals a weakness that transcends borders: disabling a compromised supplier does not necessarily erase the permissions and identities an intruder has established inside its customers’ systems.

A software supplier can cut off a compromised cloud connection and still be unable to prove that the attacker has lost access to its customers. That is the disturbing lesson of the recent ConnectWise Cloud Backup compromise. It is also a problem global technology policy is not yet equipped to test consistently.

On November 13, the FBI issued a warning about ARTEX, a legitimate penetration-testing framework adapted by malicious actors to automate significant parts of cyber intrusions. Some observed campaigns moved from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours. The Bureau described activity across industries and national borders. But the most consequential question is not whether an AI agent moves faster than an analyst. It is what the agent can do once it inherits a trusted application’s existing permissions.

Microsoft’s October investigation attributed a campaign using ARTEX to a China-state-aligned actor it tracks as Storm-0940. The actor attempted to sign in to more than 2,250 downstream customer tenants after compromising application identities connected to ConnectWise. That is an attempted reach figure, not a count of confirmed breaches. Microsoft identified some environments with follow-on directory activity, including added credentials and changes to permissions. Attribution remains an intelligence assessment, not a universal finding about every ARTEX user.

The supplier can stop its app. The customer must stop the intruder.

The danger is specific to how modern cloud services work. A backup platform, security tool or outsourced administrator may receive a machine identity that lets it read data, manage accounts or perform maintenance inside a customer’s environment. Such credentials are useful precisely because a person need not approve every routine operation. They become dangerous when the supplier’s application identity is stolen.

A compromised service principal can present what looks like valid authorization. In some cases, an intruder can use that foothold to grant privileges to another identity or add a new credential. Revoking the original application connection may then stop one pathway without removing the alternatives created while it was active. The question is not merely whether a login was successful, but which durable changes followed it.

ConnectWise’s own Trust Center account explains the operational dilemma. The company disabled affected Cloud Backup connections and suspended related services as a protective measure. Existing backup archives remained isolated and encrypted, with no indication that they were accessed. But backup and restore functions were temporarily unavailable. ConnectWise also warned that its investigation could not, by itself, determine what had happened in every customer’s Microsoft 365 tenant. Partners and customers had to investigate their own environments.

When restoration began on October 28, customers had to reauthorize a hardened application and verify that backups had resumed. ConnectWise acknowledged a gap between the final successful snapshot before the interruption and the first successful one afterward. This was not proof that backup archives had been stolen. It was evidence of a different trade-off: cutting off compromised trust can interrupt the very recovery service institutions depend upon.

An identity control is not automatically a supply-chain control

A familiar answer is to insist on multifactor authentication. That remains important for people, but software identities do not pass an interactive human challenge. Microsoft’s workload-identity policy documentation also makes a critical distinction: its specified Conditional Access coverage does not extend to third-party multitenant SaaS applications. Other administrative controls exist, and customers are not powerless. The point is that a security team must verify which control actually governs its integration rather than assume a policy protecting employees also protects every service acting for them.

This is a global problem because cloud permissions travel through relationships, not through national border controls. A company may be headquartered in one country, use a managed service provider in another, and process the data of customers across several regulatory jurisdictions. When a shared application identity is compromised, the responsibilities for detecting, revoking, investigating and restoring access are divided among parties that may never have rehearsed the same incident.

The international rulebooks address pieces of that exposure. Europe’s Digital Operational Resilience Act requires financial entities in scope to maintain registers of arrangements with technology suppliers and manage ICT third-party risk. The EU’s Cyber Resilience Act reporting provisions took effect on September 11, requiring notifications for defined actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe product-security incidents. Neither should be described as a blanket rule for every cloud application or a substitute for tenant-level cleanup. In Asia, Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency warned in April that a compromised external development tool can provide attackers deep access to internal systems. These initiatives differ in scope but converge on a useful observation: the supplier relationship is part of the security boundary.

Make revocation a testable feature of outsourcing

Governments and major purchasers should now ask for an exercise that existing procurement reviews seldom require: demonstrate how a trusted application is disconnected, how unauthorized access left behind is found, and how the legitimate service returns without rebuilding the same exposure.

The first test is reachability, not a marketing promise about zero trust. The customer should know which application identities exist, which systems each can reach, which permissions were granted and which party can suspend them at any hour. Sensitive integrations should have an accountable local owner, an emergency contact at the provider and a procedure for operating with the integration disabled. A second provider is not an adequate fallback if it depends on the same compromised credentials.

The second test is residual access. During a controlled drill, revoke the provider connection and measure whether existing tokens, newly created credentials, privileged role assignments and downstream sessions remain usable. The answer should come from customer-side logs and actual access tests, not only a statement that the supplier rotated a certificate. No one should need to delete evidence simply to prove that access has been denied.

The third test is safe restoration. Require proof that unauthorized grants have been removed, essential data remain intact, and the replacement integration can perform a successful backup, transaction or other critical operation with only the privileges it needs. Count the interrupted work and the period not covered by valid backups. Restore in stages if the consequences of an incorrect reconnection are high.

These tests impose costs. Disconnecting a third party may suspend essential operations; aggressive automated revocation can cause damage of its own. That is why the exercise must include degraded-mode service and an approved human decision path. It must also recognize that detection of a suspicious identity is not proof that every customer was compromised.

The FBI warning is timely because automation makes old trust relationships easier to explore and abuse at scale. But the remedy is not another general debate over whether AI should be permitted in cybersecurity. The failure exposed by ConnectWise is older and more concrete: delegated machine access can survive outside the institution that originally granted it, while no single organization can see the complete chain.

A global cloud supply chain worthy of the name must make trust reversible without pretending that reversal is free. The important question is not only who can connect a supplier, but who can prove that every unauthorized path has been closed when that supplier must be disconnected.