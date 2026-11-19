Key Takeaways:

Unlike previous presidents who adjusted course after midterm losses, Trump has doubled down in the week after Republican defeats by replacing his chief of staff with Stephen Miller and retaining Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The author links these moves to unpopular policies on immigration enforcement, the Iran war, and tariffs that have already raised prices and contributed to the midterm results.

Drawing a parallel to the Federalist Party’s collapse after the War of 1812, the piece argues that continued doubling down risks electoral disaster for Republicans in 2028 and possible longer-term party damage.

After taking a bath in “wave” midterm elections, recent presidents have acknowledged the popular rebuke and changed course, dramatically altering the disastrous and unpopular policies that brought their parties down. In the week after the blue electoral hurricane, Donald Trump instead seems to have decided to swim farther out into the rough seas without a life jacket.

For example, after dramatic Republican gains in the 1994 midterm elections—triggered in part by Bill Clinton’s failed attempt to enact Hillarycare—the Democrat “triangulated” to work with new House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Senate majority leaders to pass welfare reform and reduce the huge budget deficit left over from the Reagan era. Clinton’s pivot helped him get reelected in 1996.

Republican George W. Bush, after foolishly invading Iraq in 2003 and receiving a public dunking in the 2006 midterm elections, fired Donald Rumsfeld, his unpopular defense secretary, and set a timetable for throwing in the towel on the counterproductive bloodbath by 2011. Democrat Barack Obama then carried out Bush’s timetable after reeling from his own midterm debacle in 2010, which arose from passing Obamacare. Obama’s exit from the Iraq quagmire and extension of Bush’s tax cuts helped him get reelected in 2012, despite Obamacare’s then-flagging popularity.

Yet in the immediate aftermath of his blue inundation, Trump is doubling down on his failed policies—and has likely just lost the 2028 presidential election for Republicans.

In just one week, he fired his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, but replaced her with Stephen Miller, the architect of his unpopular and outrageously aggressive immigration-enforcement program.

He also lobbied vigorously to keep his incompetent secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth. Despite surviving post-election impeachment in the House, Hegseth still faces the prospect next year when the Democrats take over. He was the main cheerleader for Trump’s needless and counterproductive attack on Iran and likely committed war crimes by ordering the killing of alleged drug traffickers in boats without charges or trial.

And despite Trump’s policies leading to the midterm debacle, House Republicans refused to abandon the sinking ship, saving Hegseth at least temporarily. Those same Republicans also showed their continued fealty to Trump by electing the flamethrower Jim Jordan as the new House minority leader in the next Congress.

Present-day Republicans should remember the Federalist Party’s fate after the War of 1812. Wars are dynamic events that create searing memories, favorable and unfavorable. If political parties get on the wrong side of those sentiments, it could be catastrophic—as it was for the Federalists. They opposed the war, which admittedly was needless and pretty much a draw until Andrew Jackson won the Battle of New Orleans after the war was technically over. Nevertheless, nationalist euphoria over that meaningless victory branded the Federalists disloyal, and the party soon collapsed.

At present, popular opinion on the Iran war is the opposite of that on the War of 1812, but the effect may be the same if Trump keeps doubling down on bad policies the public associates with the war. Trump’s and the Republicans’ war was unpopular from the start and has generated high energy and other prices. When combined with other policies that generate high prices—Trump’s high tariffs and destabilization of the labor force with unpopular and unnecessarily brutal immigration enforcement—this trifecta of sludge, if not reversed, will likely spell doom for Republicans in 2028, maybe even collapsing the party.

This article was also published in The Orange County Register (CA)