Key Takeaways:

A potential Trump-Xi-Putin meeting in Shenzhen on 19 November 2026 could normalize a transactional order in which major powers treat smaller states as objects of deals rather than sovereign actors.

This risks excluding Europe from security decisions and exposing the Western Balkans—especially Kosovo’s sovereignty and Bosnia’s Dayton order—to renewed spheres-of-influence pressures amid Serbia’s multi-vector policy and residual Russian influence.

Kosovo and the region must therefore prioritize functional state capacity, diversified Euro-Atlantic partnerships, security consolidation, and accelerated EU integration to avoid becoming a twenty-first-century Yalta.

What might the Shenzhen Summit mean for Europe and, in particular, for the Western Balkans?

Central thesis: If the trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin in Shenzhen on 19 November 2026 confirms the trend towards a coordination of interests among the three major powers, the world may be entering a new phase in the reconfiguration of the international order. The greatest risk for Europe is not necessarily the emergence of a formal alliance among these three powers, but rather the normalisation of a dangerous principle: that major powers may negotiate their strategic interests by treating small and medium-sized states as objects of agreements rather than as sovereign subjects of international law.

This issue is of particular significance for the Western Balkans. Historically, the region has been a space in which clashes between the interests of major powers have produced new borders, protectorates, conflicts and political reconfigurations. Therefore, any weakening of the Euro-Atlantic security architecture and any relativisation of state sovereignty could have direct consequences for Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the region as a whole.

An important analytical distinction must nevertheless be made: a joint meeting does not, in itself, demonstrate the existence of a strategic Trump–Xi–Putin alliance. The three powers have significant interests in common, but also profound contradictions. What needs to be analysed is whether they are moving towards an understanding on the division of spheres of influence and the restriction of the role of multilateral institutions.

1. Shenzhen as the setting for a new order: symbolism before agreements

The meeting scheduled for 19 November in Shenzhen carries significance that goes beyond its formal agenda. According to reports available so far, this is expected to be the first direct trilateral meeting between these three leaders. Nevertheless, expectations of concrete agreements remain limited.¹

To understand the significance of this meeting, we need to distinguish between three sets of interests:

Putin seeks to restore Russia’s status as a power entitled to determine Europe’s security arrangements. For him, Ukraine is not merely a territorial issue but an instrument for revising the security order established after 1991. The demand for recognition of spheres of influence and for restrictions on NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe forms part of this strategy.

seeks to restore Russia’s status as a power entitled to determine Europe’s security arrangements. For him, Ukraine is not merely a territorial issue but an instrument for revising the security order established after 1991. The demand for recognition of spheres of influence and for restrictions on NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe forms part of this strategy. Xi Jinping seeks to legitimise China as a new centre of global diplomacy. For Beijing, the significance of the meeting does not necessarily lie in reaching an agreement, but in the fact that the leaders of the world’s two other major powers have agreed to meet in a format organised by China.

seeks to legitimise China as a new centre of global diplomacy. For Beijing, the significance of the meeting does not necessarily lie in reaching an agreement, but in the fact that the leaders of the world’s two other major powers have agreed to meet in a format organised by China. Trump seeks to project the image of a negotiator capable of reaching agreements with anyone. Yet this is also where the problem lies: the personal interest in achieving a spectacular diplomatic success does not always coincide with the long-term strategic interests of the United States.

Thomas Jäger’s analysis in FOCUS highlights precisely the danger that Trump might make concessions to Putin that would damage transatlantic relations. Meanwhile, the Atlantic Council’s analysis emphasises Putin’s desire to create an environment resembling Yalta, in which major powers negotiate the fate of smaller states.²

This is the heart of the problem.

It is not necessary for all three powers to share a common project for dividing up the world. It is sufficient for them to accept a common principle of action: that each should enjoy greater freedom to impose its interests in areas where it is capable of exerting pressure.

This is the logic of a transactional international order, in which power begins to replace norms, while the sovereignty of smaller states becomes conditional upon the balance of power.

2. Europe: from a normative actor to an object of geopolitical competition

Rafael Behr’s argument in The Guardian is particularly significant: Europe risks being excluded from the table where decisions determining its own security are discussed.

This is not merely a matter of diplomatic protocol. It is a crisis of Europe’s capacity to act as a strategic subject.

The paradox is that the European Union represents one of the world’s largest economic and regulatory centres, yet it has not managed to translate this weight into unified military, diplomatic and strategic capabilities.

This creates a situation in which:

The United States may negotiate with Russia over the architecture of European security. Russia seeks to turn its aggression against Ukraine into an instrument for revising the European order. China may exploit the weakening of transatlantic cohesion to expand its own sphere of influence. The EU risks remaining the principal financier of European security and reconstruction, without necessarily being the principal decision-maker.

This is where the concept of European strategic autonomy becomes important. It should not be understood as a separation from the United States, but rather as Europe’s ability to avoid becoming hostage to changes in American domestic politics.

For the Balkans, this European weakness could prove particularly costly and dangerous.

The region needs an EU that acts as a political and security power, not merely as a donor, mediator and administrator of integration processes.

3. The Western Balkans: the space where the limits of the new order may be tested

The Western Balkans is not at the centre of the Shenzhen agenda. Yet the consequences of a shift in international balances may become visible precisely in this region.

Why?

Because three characteristics coexist here, making the region particularly vulnerable:

unresolved conflicts and disputes inherited from the dissolution of Yugoslavia;

the presence and competing interests of external powers;

a European integration process that has yet to produce a stable political and security architecture.

A recent study by the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP), published on 15 September 2026, concludes that Russia’s direct influence in the Balkans has weakened since its aggression against Ukraine, but Moscow continues to retain significant instruments of influence in Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina. At the same time, the transactional diplomacy of certain regional leaders is gaining ground.³

This brings us to the three principal areas of risk.

3.1. Serbia: from partnership with Moscow to multi-vector power diplomacy

Serbia could be one of the potential beneficiaries of a less coherent international order.

For years, Belgrade has pursued a multi-vector foreign policy: maintaining historical, energy and political ties with Russia, developing a strategic partnership with China, while simultaneously negotiating with Washington and Brussels.

This policy is not simply a matter of diplomatic balancing. It is an instrument for expanding Belgrade’s room for manoeuvre and avoiding dependence on a single international centre of power.

In a scenario involving weakened Western cohesion, Serbia could pursue three objectives.

First, to secure a more favourable position vis-à-vis Kosovo by presenting the normalisation process as an issue requiring a new compromise between the major powers.

Second, to consolidate its claims to a dominant regional role by reactivating, in adapted forms, the concept of the Serbian World (Srpski svet).

Third, to exploit competition among the United States, the EU, Russia and China in order to obtain political and economic concessions without undertaking substantive democratic reforms.

Nevertheless, a hasty conclusion must be avoided: Serbia would not necessarily benefit from a potential agreement among the three powers. It, too, could become an object of broader geopolitical bargaining, particularly if Moscow and Beijing pursue interests that do not coincide with those of Belgrade.

This is precisely the point emphasised by the DGAP analysis: Serbia must adapt to a reality in which external powers negotiate their spheres of influence, rather than assuming that it is a fully autonomous regional actor.⁴

3.2. Kosovo: the risk of relativising sovereignty and returning to the logic of concessions

For Kosovo, the potential consequences are more sensitive.

Kosovo’s independence is the product of a historical, political and international process involving the dissolution of Yugoslavia, systematic Serbian repression, a liberation struggle that was also anti-colonial in its essence, NATO’s intervention in 1999, and the international process concerning Kosovo’s status.

If the principle that major powers may negotiate their interests on the basis of spheres of influence returns to international relations, Kosovo will face a twofold challenge.

The first challenge: the relativisation of sovereignty.

Belgrade would do everything in its power to transform the Kosovo–Serbia dialogue from a process of normalising relations between two political entities into a process of revising Kosovo’s status and constitutional order.

In this context, any weakening of the common American and European position would create room for the return of Serbia’s maximalist demands.

The second challenge: pressure for a transactional solution.

An American administration oriented towards rapid deals may be more inclined to seek immediate results than to defend consistently the principles upon which Kosovo’s political order has been built.

This does not mean that Washington will abandon its support for Kosovo. It does mean, however, that Pristina can no longer regard American support as an unchanging constant, detached from the interests and priorities of successive administrations.

An important fact must also be taken into account: in June 2026, NATO announced the beginning of a gradual process of optimising KFOR’s presence in Kosov0. This process is conditional upon the security situation and may be reversed if circumstances require it. KFOR continues to have approximately 4,700 personnel from 31 countries.⁵

Therefore, Kosovo should treat this period as an opportunity to consolidate its functional sovereignty, rather than as a reason to passively await developments in Washington.

3.3. Bosnia and Herzegovina: the most dangerous laboratory of destabilisation

If Kosovo is the space where the resilience of sovereignty achieved through an international process is being tested, Bosnia and Herzegovina remains the space where the resilience of the Dayton order may be tested.

Republika Srpska, under the political leadership of Milorad Dodik, has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to use constitutional autonomy to challenge the functioning of the Bosnian state.

For Moscow, Bosnia is particularly important for three reasons:

the opportunity to obstruct the Euro-Atlantic consolidation of the region;

weakening the authority of the High Representative;

using ethnic tensions as an instrument of hybrid warfare.

Through its position on the UN Security Council, Russia also possesses leverage over the continuation of the EUFOR Althea mission.

A weakening of American–European cooperation would create greater room for the separatist policies of Republika Srpska and establish a dangerous precedent for the entire region. This risk is also highlighted by the DGAP study.⁶

In this sense, Bosnia and Kosovo are not two isolated issues. They are two interconnected points within the framework of European security.

4. China in the Balkans: from economic power to an actor with geopolitical ambitions

One dimension that must not be overlooked in analysing the Shenzhen meeting is China’s role.

Unlike Russia, which exercises its influence primarily through military, energy, diplomatic and hybrid instruments, China has developed a more complex model of economic and technological penetration.

In the Balkans, this model is based on:

infrastructure investments;

loans and major public projects;

industrial and technological cooperation;

bilateral relations with political elites;

the expansion of diplomatic influence.

Serbia is China’s most important partner in this part of Europe.

However, a fundamental distinction must be made here: China does not necessarily share Russia’s interest in destabilising the Balkans. Beijing has an interest in the stability of trade corridors, access to the European market and the expansion of its economic influence.

Nevertheless, China may benefit from a weakening of the EU and the fragmentation of the Western position.

If the United States reduces its role as guarantor of the Euro-Atlantic order, while the EU fails to develop strategic autonomy, China will have greater room to transform its economic influence into political capital.

This would represent a form of expanding influence without the need for direct confrontation.

5. Three possible scenarios for the Western Balkans

In light of these developments, three principal scenarios can be identified.

Scenario I

Consolidation of the Euro-Atlantic order

The Shenzhen meeting remains primarily symbolic. No agreement on Ukraine is reached, and no strategic concessions affecting Europe’s security are made. The EU and the United States continue to coordinate their policies, while European enlargement acquires a more pronounced geopolitical dimension.

Consequence: Gradual stabilisation and greater opportunities for the integration of the Balkans.

Scenario II

A transactional order and spheres of influence

Washington and Moscow reach partial understandings on Ukraine and the architecture of European security, while Europe remains partly excluded from the process. Serbia exploits this situation to seek a revision of its relations with Kosovo and strengthen its regional position.

Consequence: Increased pressure on Kosovo and heightened risks for Bosnia.

Scenario III

Fragmentation of the international order

The three powers continue their competition, but without a sustainable mechanism for reaching an understanding. Europe is weakened by internal divisions, while Russia and regional actors exploit security vacuums.

Consequence: Political destabilisation, hybrid warfare and an increased risk of incidents in the Balkans. A confrontation involving Kosovo and, consequently, the two nations—the Albanian and the Serbian—cannot be ruled out.

These scenarios are not deterministic predictions. They are possible trajectories of development, depending on US–EU relations, the outcome of the war in Ukraine and the ability of regional actors to exploit international rivalries.

6. What should Kosovo do? From reactive diplomacy to a strategy of functional sovereignty

For Kosovo, the new challenge should not be reduced to the question of what Trump, Xi and Putin will decide in Shenzhen.

The more important question is: what political, diplomatic, economic and security capabilities must Kosovo develop in order to avoid becoming an object of decisions made elsewhere?

At this point, I would identify five strategic priorities.

1. Consolidating strategic relations with the United States.

Kosovo must preserve and deepen its partnership with Washington, regardless of changes in presidential administrations. This requires professional diplomacy, strategic communication and the identification of shared interests in regional security.

2. A deeper partnership with the United Kingdom and more structured relations with Germany and France.

Kosovo must deepen cooperation with the United Kingdom, particularly in the field of security, while also strengthening cooperation in this area with Croatia.

Kosovo must develop a stronger axis of cooperation with the principal EU member states. Germany, in particular, given its economic and political weight, should be one of the central partners in Kosovo’s European strategy.

3. Consolidating security capabilities.

Cooperation with NATO and KFOR must remain a priority. At the same time, Kosovo must continue developing its own defence and intelligence capabilities, as well as its resilience against hybrid threats.

4. Building a common Albanian strategy.

In a Europe where major powers may revive the logic of spheres of influence, strategic cooperation between Kosovo and Albania becomes more than a matter of traditional national relations.

It must be transformed into institutional, diplomatic, economic, energy and security coordination.

This is also why the concept of an Albanian Federation, understood as a political and strategic project, deserves to be discussed under the new geopolitical circumstances, naturally in accordance with democratic will and the Euro-Atlantic orientation.

5. European integration as an instrument of security.

EU membership is not merely an economic and institutional objective. For Kosovo, it is part of the long-term security architecture and the protection of its sovereignty.

In its September 2026 analysis on enlargement and security, the European Parliament treats enlargement as a strategic response to the new geopolitical reality. This is the direction in which European policy should move.⁷

7. Conclusion: The Balkans must not become the Yalta of the twenty-first century

The Shenzhen meeting may not produce any historic agreement. Yet its symbolism is important.

For Putin, it represents an opportunity to return to the stage of major powers as an equal interlocutor. For Xi Jinping, it is a demonstration of China’s ability to bring its two principal global rivals to the same negotiating table. For Trump, it is an opportunity to project the image of a leader capable of negotiating the world’s most consequential issues.

For Europe, however, this meeting carries a warning: if it fails to act as a strategic subject, it risks becoming an object of agreements made by others.

And for the Balkans, the warning is even more concrete.

A politically weak Europe creates room for the return of great-power politics to the Balkans. An America lacking strategic clarity creates opportunities for Belgrade’s revisionist diplomacy. Meanwhile, an EU without the political will to pursue enlargement creates a vacuum that Russia and China can exploit.

Therefore, Kosovo must understand that the defence of its sovereignty cannot rely solely on the memory of 1999, on international recognition or on the political guarantees of the past.

It must rest on its own state capacity, sustainable strategic partnerships and a clear Euro-Atlantic positioning.

In this context, Serbia remains the principal potential driver of territorial revisionism in the region. However, the weakening of Russian influence must not be confused with the disappearance of the risks arising from Serbia’s regional policy.

Ultimately, the question is not whether the world is moving towards a new Yalta. The question is whether Europe and the states of the Balkans will allow their future to be negotiated without their presence and consent.

The Balkans does not need a new Yalta. It needs the completion of the European integration process, the consolidation of state sovereignty and a sustainable Euro-Atlantic security architecture.

This is the strategic alternative to the return of the politics of spheres of influence.

References

Behr, R. (2026, November 18). Associated Press. https://apnews.com/article/trump-xi-putin-summit-china-5fe92253ef38100bae913834a9b74d72 Blüchel, C. (2026, November 18). FOCUS. https://www.focus.de/politik/ausland/wenn-xi-und-putin-trump-ueberrumpeln-droht-gefahr-fuer-europa_a940171b-64b6-4ea3-a3eb-00701d564719.html Atlantic Council. (2026, November 17). https://dgap.org/de/node/44038 Xaviereff, N. (2026, September 15). German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP). https://dgap.org/de/node/44038 European Parliamentary Research Service. (2026, September 2). NATO’s role in Kosovo. https://nato.int/en/what-we-do/operations-and-missions/natos-role-in-Kosova NATO. (2026, November 10). https://dgap.org/de/node/44038 European Parliamentary Research Service. (2026, September). https://research.europarl.europa.eu/EPRS_BRI%282026%29774737?locale=EN