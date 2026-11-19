Key Takeaways:

Trump’s Manila attendance for the ASEAN Summit and Quad leaders’ meeting is framed as a calculated bid to lock in leverage against China before later talks with Xi and Putin.

The Quad is presented as a dual security-and-economic platform to counter Beijing’s critical-mineral and supply-chain dominance, while demanding greater regional burden-sharing.

ASEAN is urged to pursue selective Quad cooperation yet warned that rigid consensus rules risk leaving it a passive spectator unless it reforms.

The attendance of President Trump at the tail end of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila, and primarily also for the QUAD Leaders’ Meeting, is an expected and strategically calculated move, reflecting his intention to sustain the momentum of his personal diplomatic engagement with Southeast Asia following his presence in the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia last year.

Trump recognises that personal diplomacy and direct engagement remains fruitful, and the larger calculation extends far beyond diplomatic symbolism.

Trade, economic and financial returns remain one of the objectives, but more importantly the overall upper hand in gaining higher leverage and options with regards to China and in revitalising security and geopolitical returns in the near term. Trump also understands that an American retreat, whether real or perceived, would create further strategic space for Beijing to deepen regional dependencies and complicate American strategic purpose in this region.

Washington cannot afford to allow China to become the overwhelmingly dominant anchor for this region, and the challenge is not simply to contain China’s military rise, but to prevent Beijing from accumulating structural influence over the key sectors, including the industries, infrastructure, technologies and maritime routes which will be feared to pose serious risks to American primacy.

Trump’s return reflects the strategic reality that America cannot sustain its primacy with China through military superiority alone. Washington is aware that China’s long-term advantage is not solely confined exclusively on military strength, but also because Beijing has progressively embedded itself in the economic footprint of the region for decades now, which is seen to generate entrenched dependence that has fuelled China’s growth to the size where it has challenged US economic dominance in recent years.

The Quad and the New Economic-Security Frontier

The Quad’s meeting is a vital resumption of its significance and momentum after a hiatus of the top level meeting since last year.

China’s dominance in critical mineral processing and several advanced manufacturing supply chains has further raised the urgency and compelled Washington’s determination to develop alternative strategic networks. The Quad provides a platform for combining American technological leadership and capital, Japanese industrial capabilities, Australia’s mineral resources and India’s expanding manufacturing base. The Quad provides the comprehensive factor in both the hard power instrument and the economic and critical-sector frontier in reining in China’s influence and rise.

Trump’s approach also reflects the duality of American strategic diplomacy: strengthening security partnerships while simultaneously pursuing direct engagement and transactional negotiations with Beijing, but not at the expense of American interests. By consolidating the Quad before meeting Xi, Washington seeks to reinforce its strategic position.

For Trump, strengthening these partnerships is not merely about reducing economic vulnerabilities but to ensure that Beijing cannot translate its dominance into disproportionate geopolitical leverage.

Trump will expect Southeast Asian partners to contribute more equally and actively to defence readiness and the costs of the security umbrella given.

Washington under Trump will not be satisfied with a region that is using the US as a piggyback for its security and economic needs, without the reciprocity and all while being cautious not to upset Beijing.

The underlying objective is to translate American economic advantages, technological capabilities and security commitments into greater strategic returns, and maintaining the fort to prevent China from establishing uncontested regional dominance.

The Quad faces underlying limitations with different levels of wariness and policy directions from the members. India remains committed to strategic autonomy, while Japan and Australia must balance security concerns with their economic interests.

ASEAN’s Dilemma: Strategic Autonomy and the Quad

For ASEAN, the Manila meeting presents both an opportunity and a strategic warning. It will find Quad to be both crucial in the positive returns and assurances in key sectors, while also wary of Quad being used and seen as a convenient anti-China platform that might undermine ASEAN’s motto.

While the Quad has reaffirmed its support for ASEAN centrality, ASEAN might pursue selective cooperation with the Quad in areas such as maritime surveillance, critical technologies, cybersecurity and resilient supply chains without compromising their diplomatic autonomy, and this is seen to be a safer approach.

The Quad’s significance, most importantly, extends beyond counterbalancing China alone. It represents an emerging framework for shaping the technological, economic and strategic foundations of the Indo-Pacific’s future.

Manila’s Two Strategic Messages: Deterrence and Reciprocity

For Trump, Manila represents far more than another diplomatic summit. It is an opportunity to demonstrate that engagement with China and deterrence against Chinese expansion are not mutually exclusive.

Trump’s presence in Manila for the engagements with the Quad and ASEAN is meant as a two-pronged strategic message.

The first is to Beijing, to signify that the recent improvement in US-China relations does not mean an American willingness to surrender its strategic advantages or accommodate China’s expanding regional ambitions. The diplomatic momentum generated by Xi’s White House visit in September reflects efforts to manage economic competition and stabilise bilateral relations, but it does not, and will not, remove the fundamental structural rivalry between the world’s two largest powers. It means that diplomatic rapprochement does not necessarily translate into American strategic retreat This presence in Manila is also being seen as a needed momentum to build further leverage and chips in the subsequent meetings with Xi and Putin at the APEC Summit.

The second is to send a reassuring but firm message to the region that while America will continue to bolster its presence here economically and militarily, it will not be at the expense of its long term interests. American engagement will be accompanied by demands for reciprocity and burden-sharing.

The Philippines and the Strategic Importance of the First Island Chain

The Philippines occupies a strategic geographical location, located at the southern end of the First Island Chain, with northern Luzon and the Luzon Strait connecting the South China Sea, Taiwan and the wider western Pacific.

This can give expanded military access arrangements and operational interoperability with Washington o monitor developments. From Beijing’s perspective, these arrangements affect China’s broader calculations concerning Taiwan and the operational freedom of the People’s Liberation Army.

For Washington, strengthening the Philippines is seen not only as a mere ally but about preserving a wider strategic architecture that makes it more costly for Beijing to enact unilateral changes to the regional balance of power.

Any erosion of Manila’s ability to resist maritime coercion could have a negative impact on American alliance credibility and encourage Beijing to conclude that sustained pressure below the threshold of open warfare with the use of grey zone warfare can gradually alter the regional status quo.

Manila is also trying to secure greater fallback options beyond Washington alone, in simultaneously diversifying its security partnerships with Japan and Australia. Japan’s Reciprocal Access Agreement with the Philippines and Australia’s growing maritime security engagement and South Korea’s defence-industrial contributions provide additional strategic depth.

America’s Long Game and ASEAN’s Structural Weakness

The failure to conclude the Code of Conduct at the Manila summit exposes the enduring limitations of ASEAN’s consensus-driven diplomacy.

Ultimately, the United States will continue to play the long game in the Indo-Pacific, regardless of the fluctuations in its diplomatic engagement with Beijing, with the overriding objective of preserving American strategic primacy, safeguarding its economic and security interests, and preventing China from establishing uncontested regional dominance.

Washington’s strategic calculations will remain anchored in the enduring realities and practicalities of power, deterrence and geopolitical competition, with China being the biggest focus, rather than short-term diplomatic accommodation.

ASEAN, meanwhile, risks remaining a weak and increasingly marginalised player in shaping its own regional destiny unless it undertakes genuine and far-reaching reforms of its fundamental principles, particularly its rigid adherence to consensus, non-interference and an increasingly untenable reliance on strategic hedging.

Without the political conviction to transcend these institutional constraints and translate ASEAN centrality into credible strategic influence, the bloc will remain a passive spectator to the great power competition unfolding on its doorstep.