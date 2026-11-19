Two celebrated autobiographies were released in India within two months of each other. The voluminous Just Being: A Memoir, which documents the life and times of the internationally acclaimed Indian historian Professor Emerita Romila Thapar, was released on 13 September 2026. A similarly voluminous autobiography, The Belonging: A Journey of Love by Sonia Gandhi, was released on 10 November 2026. Both authors are celebrated Indian women in their personal, private, professional, and public lives. In politics, both are hated by right-wing politicians, the reactionary press, and conservative people. Both autobiographies are not only well written but also document the life and times of their authors, reflecting personal, political choices and lived experiences with people, places, ideas, events in India and beyond.

There is an uncanny similarity between the two: privilege, status, class, power, and elitism blossom subtly and often emerge in different words and pages, revealing that texts can be more powerful to reveal than their authors can sanitise. One does not hide her elite origins; the other does not forget to celebrate her not so humble beginnings. Both women had access to the corridors of power in their times. One is a formidable professional historian who decolonised the writing of Indian history, provided a much-needed Indian perspective, and single-handedly countered Eurocentric historians and their views of India and Indians. The other is an Italian girl who fell in love, left Europe to marry the son of an Indian prime minister, claimed her Indian identity with love, and reclaimed her position as a formidable politician in India despite all odds shaped by the right-wing ideology she detests.

Both authors and their autobiographies reveal elegance and restraint without fear. Both celebrate liberty, justice, and harmony. Professor Thapar begins her autobiography with Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poem “Bol” (“Speak”), and Ms Gandhi begins hers with lines from the Rig Veda celebrating unity, togetherness, and harmony. Both writers show an unfathomable commitment to constitutional democracy and reject all forms of right-wing narratives that seek to rewrite India’s multicultural, integrated, spiritual, and secular social and political ethos. Thus, though their life trajectories differ, a common thread of subtle power, status, class, and elitism defines both autobiographies. Their commitment to Indian diversity brings common purpose of their autobiographies. However, The Belonging: A Journey of Love by Sonia Gandhi is more enjoyable and readable than Just Being: A Memoir by Professor Romila Thapar, but both nurture hope in times of despair.

Just Being: A Memoir by Professor Romila Thapar documents the story of her privileged childhood in colonial India, the nightmare and trauma of Partition, the rise of an independent India, studies and finding her way in her journey from Rangoon, Peshawar, Lahore, Lucknow, and Poona to settling in Delhi—a journey that shaped her as a person and professional historian who rejected dominant, monolithic, and reactionary Eurocentric history by writing history from multiple sources of evidence. Her autobiographical reflections navigate carefully between her personal privileges and her egalitarian political trajectory in writing the history of her times and beyond.

The Belonging: A Journey of Love by Sonia Gandhi is painfully personal and intimately political. Belonging to a time, place, people, and events is one of the most difficult things in life. It is more difficult for a migrant, whether for life, livelihood, or love. A migrant becomes a temporary guest in the home country and a permanent guest in the host country. Longing for home, people, food, and friends becomes a permanent search in an ever-changing world of time, relationships, people, and place. Ms Sonia Gandhi has managed to connect people, places, time, and relationships in a thread of love while building a family and home in a host country. She is among the privileged few who have managed to overcome all the ordeals of life, stop longing, find home in the host country, and call it her home. Ms Sonia Gandhi found her home in the most powerful political family in India, which she celebrates as her country, where she belongs.

The Belonging: A Journey of Love is truly a journey of love and loss. The autobiography begins with her love at first sight with Mr Rajiv Gandhi, their shared love of food, music, weekend parties, and travel in Cambridge and London, and her approach to relationships, shaped by her upbringing as a girl from a remote part of Italy. She depicts her patriarchal family background, which shaped her outlook on life and relationships within the context of the precarity of pre- and post-World War II Italy and the horrors of war, poverty, and unemployment in Europe. However, her love story dominates the first part of the book.

Amidst multiple family tragedies—from the premature death of her first son, tragic death of Sanjay Gandhi, and the assassination of her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, to the trauma of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination—Sonia Gandhi survives all tragedies including her health ordeals to tell her love story, which reveals her strength as a person. Her journey from reluctant politician to a consummated one also defines her as a formidable leader of the Congress Party. Sonia Gandhi not only depicts her transformation from an Italian girl into an Indian woman but also covers the wider world of politics and encounters with different people and places in this much-acclaimed autobiography—her life in her own words. The words bring out her growing up, love, family life, sensitivities, and the humane side of Ms Sonia Gandhi as she narrates her harrowing experience in the relief camps of Gujarat during the anti-Muslim programme. The book also exposes her political proprietorship of the Congress Party when she discusses Mr Pranab Mukherjee as a politician and his political ambitions. It is clear that this book will be widely read and discussed and will have a long shelf life. Ms Gandhi’s The Belonging: A Journey of Love is a well-written autobiography.

In these two autobiographies, readers can discover the authors’ love for people, places, politics and family and their commitment to the country they love and fight for, imagining its present and future with love and hope. Autobiographies are personal reflections on one’s own life and times. They are not supposed to be research probes based on narrow empiricist prisms in the name of evidence. Thus, criticism of selective writing in these two autobiographies, which intends to take away the freedom of two formidable women writers of national importance, is unfounded; it comes from readers who expected more detail. It is a feast to read these two feisty women on their lives, struggles, times, events, perspectives, hopes, and despairs, and to renew a collective commitment to a secular, democratic, constitutional India that is being destroyed by right-wing politics that fears reason, reading and power of women.

As people celebrate reading and discussing the autobiographies of these two formidable celebrity women, it is also worth reading the autobiographies of two ordinary women in India. The first one is on A Life Less Ordinary by Baby Halder, which shows the exemplary determination and courage of a working-class woman’s struggle for survival, as well as lessons of life. The second one is on The Weave of My Life: A Dalit Woman’s Memoir by Urmila Pawar, which helps readers understand the burden of caste atrocities and everyday caste violence in the lives of Dalit women in India. Ants Among Elephants: An Untouchable Family and the Making of Modern India by Sujatha Gidla is another memoir that helps readers understand the underbelly of India, where marginalisation defines everyday life. Many other lives remain invisible because of linguistic, caste, class, and other barriers. Only through reading, readers can understand and experience life beyond celebrity culture and lifestyles. Only by reading, understanding, and fighting against patriarchal capitalism, people can imagine and reclaim a world free from all forms of exploitation and inequality.