Key Takeaways:

Cyber-enabled fraud has overtaken ransomware as the top executive concern, with AI making schemes up to 4.5 times more profitable and potentially automating multiple stages of attacks.

Asia faces especially high exposure, with estimated consumer losses of US$136.5 billion and 71 percent of surveyed adults encountering scams, while most victims do not report them and user vigilance alone proves insufficient.

Indonesia’s 2027 GEBER PK program seeks to match digital payment growth with shared responsibility—empowering consumers, holding providers accountable under new regulations, and improving dispute resolution—so that trust remains foundational to the digital financial system.

AI-powered scams are turning Asia’s digital finance boom into a crisis of confidence. Indonesia’s consumer protection strategy offers a possible response. Digital finance was built on a compelling promise: transactions would become faster, services more accessible, and financial inclusion easier to achieve. Yet the technology that makes payments instant is also making financial fraud faster, cheaper, and more difficult to recognise. Scams are no longer limited to poorly written messages from isolated criminals. Artificial intelligence can now generate convincing conversations, imitate voices, personalise fraudulent offers, and target thousands of people simultaneously.

The World Economic Forum reports that cyber-enabled fraud has overtaken ransomware as the leading cyber concern among surveyed chief executives. As many as 87 percent of respondents observed increasing AI-related vulnerabilities, while 94 percent expected AI to become the most influential force shaping cybersecurity in 2026. INTERPOL describes this transformation as the “industrialisation of fraud.” Its 2026 threat assessment warns that AI-enhanced fraud can be 4.5 times more profitable than traditional methods. Agentic AI may even automate several stages of fraud, from identifying victims and composing messages to executing demands for payment.

This changes the central question surrounding financial digitalisation. Success can no longer be measured only by transaction speed, user numbers, or merchant adoption. A digital financial system must also demonstrate that it can protect consumers, hold providers accountable, and restore rights when prevention fails.

Asia’s Growing Crisis of Confidence

Asia is particularly exposed. The region combines rapid digital payment adoption, instant fund transfers, large populations of relatively new users, and extensive reliance on social media and messaging applications. A Global Anti-Scam Alliance study involving 17,460 adults across 13 Asian markets found that 71 percent had encountered scams during the previous year. Estimated consumer losses reached US$136.5 billion. Despite the scale of the problem, only 4 percent of all respondents reported a scam to the authorities.

The difference between perceived and actual preparedness is equally troubling. Although 66 percent of respondents believed they could identify scams, 62 percent of those exposed to one still interacted with it. Among those who interacted, 26 percent lost money. These figures expose the limits of placing responsibility primarily on users. Advising consumers not to disclose passwords or one-time codes remains necessary. But vigilance alone cannot defeat AI-generated voices, cloned websites, impersonated institutions, fraudulent investment platforms, and social-engineering techniques designed to create urgency.

The Bank for International Settlements has also warned that digital fraud may affect more than individual victims. It can create supervisory risks for financial institutions and potentially weaken financial stability. Fraud can involve unauthorised transactions, manipulated payment instructions, fake investment products, stolen identities, and compromised financial systems. Every unresolved case gradually erodes confidence. Consumers may return to cash, avoid legitimate digital services, or withdraw from the formal financial system. Trust is therefore not merely a public-relations concern. It is part of the infrastructure supporting the digital economy.

Indonesia’s Experiment in Shared Responsibility

Indonesia illustrates both the promise and vulnerability of financial digitalisation. Mobile banking, digital wallets, e-commerce, and QR-based payments have expanded rapidly. At the same time, familiar communication platforms have become entry points for fraud.

A 2026 survey reported that 70 percent of Indonesian respondents had encountered scam attempts, up from 66 percent a year earlier. WhatsApp was the most commonly reported channel, while online shopping, fraudulent investment offers, and promises of unexpected money were among the leading schemes. Against this background, Bank Indonesia launched the 2027 edition of Gerakan Bersama Pelindungan Konsumen, or GEBER PK, on November 16. Its importance lies in recognising consumer protection not as an accessory to innovation, but as a prerequisite for a secure, inclusive, and sustainable payment system.

The programme is built around three connected objectives: empowered consumers, responsible providers, and effective dispute resolution. First, consumers must be able to recognise risks, transact safely, understand their rights, and access complaint mechanisms. Indonesia’s Payment System Consumer Empowerment Index increased from 64.67 in 2023 to 77.03 in 2026. The improvement is substantial, but the index has not yet reached the official “empowered” category.

The campaign message “Kalau Ragu, STOP Dulu!”, or “When in doubt, stop first,” encourages users to pause before responding to urgent requests, verify information and identities, and protect PINs, passwords, and one-time codes. Second, responsibility must extend to payment service providers. Under Bank Indonesia Regulation No. 6 of 2026 and PADG No. 32 of 2026, providers must disclose information transparently, treat consumers fairly, safeguard assets and data, address suspected fraudulent transactions, and maintain accessible complaint procedures.

Bank Indonesia is also strengthening market-conduct supervision to assess how providers treat consumers throughout the use of financial services. This approach prevents institutions from regarding fraud solely as customer negligence.

Third, consumers need realistic ways to recover their rights. Bank Indonesia and the Financial Services Authority have strengthened coordination for out-of-court dispute resolution through Indonesia’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Institution, or LAPS.

Protection Must Grow as Fast as Innovation

GEBER PK has already developed significant reach. During 2026, 86 payment service providers contributed 4,441 educational posts and 71 collaborative videos. Campaigns achieved more than 151 million online views, reached 36 million people through radio and public-service advertising, and involved 2.3 million participants in face-to-face education.

Bank Indonesia also conducted 9,575 activities nationwide, with an estimated reach of 36.7 million people. Yet future success should not be judged only by views, posts, or participants. More meaningful indicators include faster complaint resolution, earlier fraud detection, higher recovery rates, fewer repeat victims, and stronger preventive controls among providers.

Fraud crosses institutional and national borders. A fraudulent advertisement may appear on social media, move to a messaging platform, and end with money transferred through a bank or digital wallet. Cooperation must therefore involve regulators, financial institutions, technology platforms, telecommunications companies, and law-enforcement agencies.

The next stage of financial digitalisation will not be led simply by the fastest payment system. It will be led by systems capable of combining speed with safety, innovation with accountability, and inclusion with effective recovery. Without trust, even the most advanced digital payment infrastructure will eventually lose its economic value.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the institution where the author is employed.