Pocityf Leads The Way To A Better Use And Distribution Of Energy Within Smart Cities

Historical cities have many regulations which ensure their protection. Unfortunately, this might often turn into an obstacle for technological innovations and, consequently, makes energy management and green mobility within cultural heritage cities more complicated.

One of POCITYF’s goals is to develop specific solutions and tools for historical buildings in order to reduce their consumption of energy and to distribute it within the district. These solutions preserve the aesthetics of the building and, at the same time, make it more efficient.

In collaboration with technical partners, we have developed some factsheets which present the solutions that are being developed in POCITYF. We have grouped them into 4 ETT (energy transition tracks): Positive Energy Buildings and Districts, P2P Energy Storage and management, E-mobility integration into smart grid, and citizen driven co-creation.

Positive Energy Buildings and Districts

Some solutions are under development to save energy and to increase the use of renewable energy within buildings and districts:

Bidirectional inverters,

Energy routers,

2nd life batteries,

PV canopy, etc.

P2P Energy Storage and management

Self-consumption will be maximised and the grid stress will be reduced thanks to:

P2P energy trading platforms,

Flexibility control algorithms,

Market oriented building flexibility services etc.

Thanks to the adoption of solutions from ETT#1 and ETT#2, not only will the decarbonisation of mobility sector be promoted, but also citizens’ mobility costs will be reduced.

