If I Only Had A Brain: AOC Rumbles With Rand Paul – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

By Jeff Charles*

There isn’t much new in the wild world of AOC, but she did back away from her more outrageous claims on an issue she holds dear. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the movie “Spaceballs” trend on Twitter after responding to a tweet mocking her claim that climate change would end the world in 12 years. Additionally, it appears a group that is connected to the lawmaker is joining her crusade against the establishment Democratic politicians.

A New 12-Year Plan?

Earlier this week, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), posted a series of tweets questioning AOC’s proposals related to climate change. “No @AOC the world will not end in 12 years but we must, absolutely must do something, over the next 500 million years,” he wrote. “Some say we should develop a space shield to protect us from the sun’s increased luminosity. I’m not against that but…it will only be a temporary respite maybe a few million years. I do think we should also begin genetically altering O2 producing organisms to send to Saturn’s Titan and possibly the closest planets outside of our solar system. What say you AOC?”

Ocasio-Cortez’s response was shocking in that she managed to respond to a criticism without falsely accusing the other person of bigotry. Perhaps she is learning? She tweeted: “Hey Senator! Would you like me to also take your comments out of context and pose them as your earnest position, as you have chosen to do with me?”

Out of context? The lawmaker has stated on multiple occasions that the world would end in 12 years if nothing is done to curtail it. At an event in New York City last year, she told Ta-Nehisi Coates, “Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we’re like: ‘The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?’”

Bye-Bye Biden?

A dark-money group named Organize for Justice is launching a salvo of political ads targeting former Vice President Joe Biden on Facebook. The organization, which is connected to AOC, has reportedly spent about $20,000 to attack Biden on the social media platform.

The organization, which is a sister organization to Justice Democrats, appears to be joining the Squad’s crusade against moderate Democratic politicians, and it is using a Facebook page named “Watercooler Politics” to accomplish its objective. One of the ads reads, “Sometimes the candidate that seems like the safest choice isn’t the safest choice.”

Most of the ads are targeting voters in South Carolina. Interestingly enough, convincing black voters seem to be one of the group’s primary goals. This comes as no surprise given that Biden handily defeats his competition when it comes to black support. Many of the ads focus on topics like the prison system and the crime bill that Biden helped to pass in the ‘90s.

The Democratic Party has been embroiled in something of a civil war, with the far-left progressive faction aggressively attacking the establishment. AOC, along with her colleagues in the Squad, are going after moderate Democratic politicians during primary season, hoping to replace them with other socialist candidates. Will they succeed? It looks like we will all find out in 2020.

What does AOC have in store for us next week? Tune in to find out!

*About the author: Socio-political Correspondent at LibertyNation.com. A self-confessed news and political junkie, Jeff’s writing has been featured in Small Business Trends, Business2Community, and The Huffington Post. Born in Southern California and having experienced the 1992 L.A. Riots up close and personal, Jeff’s insights are informed by his experiences as a black man and a conservative.Race Relations & Media Affairs Correspondent

Source: This article was published by Liberty Nation

