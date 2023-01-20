Blinken, Pashinyan Discuss Ways To Restart Bilateral Talks With Azerbaijan

By PanARMENIAN

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, January 19 discussed steps to restart bilateral talks with Azerbaijan, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

“Secretary Blinken welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to peace,” Price said.

“The Secretary expressed deep concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting from the blockage of the Lachin corridor. He also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to support efforts toward a lasting peace and to our strong multifaceted bilateral relationship.”

Supplies of electricity from Armenia to Karabakh were similarly blocked by Azerbaijan on January 10, leading to serious power shortages in the Armenian-populated territory. The resulting daily power cuts have hit particularly hard local residents using electricity to heat their homes. The absence of natural gas would only aggravate the problem.