Myanmar, Bangladesh Need To Adopt A Peaceful Border Solution Strategy – OpEd

By Jubeda Chowdhury

Another incident of firing occurred at the Naikshyongchari border in Bandarban, which is adjacent to Myanmar. It is known that on Wednesday morning, at least one Rohingya was killed and one was injured in firing from two sides in the Rohingya camp on the zero line of Tambru border in Ghumdhum of Naikxyongchari upazila.

This information has been confirmed by the upazila executive officer of Naikshyongchari. However, multiple sources on the border claimed that at least three people were killed in the firing. In addition, several houses were set on fire in the Rohingya camp. Many people fled the Rohingya camp in fear of this incident. This is a matter of great concern

In September last year, there were several incidents of mortar shells fired from Myanmar landing on the territory of Bangladesh along the Naikshyongchari border. In addition, there was still a shelling incident. There was a stalemate across the border. In response to those incidents, the Myanmar ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and warned several times. After that the situation was apparently calm for some time. What is the indication of the incidents of shooting at the border?

A Rohingya leader across the border said Wednesday’s shooting was between two armed groups, the Myanmar separatist Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and the Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO). That is, the matter is an internal matter of Myanmar. Bangladesh cannot get involved in this conflict. However, the question is also related that why should Bangladesh pay for the internal war situation in Myanmar?

Maybe, it’s a Myanmar trap. They are inciting Bangladesh to get involved in this conflict. The rest of the Rohingyas living in Myanmar can enter Bangladesh if they get involved. Maybe, that’s what the Myanmar army wants. If they find such a trap and we step into it, it will bring negative consequences for us. So we have to be careful about this.

We think that the solution to this problem should be found in a peaceful and diplomatic way. It can be through bilateral talks with Myanmar, as well as by seeking help from the United Nations. We can also seek help from the great powers for mediation. We need to strengthen our diplomatic activities in this regard.