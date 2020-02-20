ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, February 20, 2020

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: Rouhani Says ‘We Must Bring US To Negotiating Table Again’

Iran’s president described a big turnout in the upcoming parliamentary election as a key factor contributing to the country’s unity and power, saying an expression of solidarity would force the US to once again come to the negotiating table and regret its mistakes.

Addressing a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, Hassan Rouhani said Iran has already managed to beat the US sanctions and can once again make the US regret doing the wrong things vis-a-vis the Islamic Republic.

“We once made it (the US) regret (its actions) and forced it to come to the negotiating table, and it (the US) signed a document it didn’t like. We must do this again,” the president added.

“How should we force the US into the negotiating table? The way is our unity and solidarity and power. We must show to Americans that we are capable and powerful,” Rouhani said, adding that one thing to do to stand against the US is participation in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Highlighting the severe foreign pressures and sanctions imposed by the “global arrogance”, Rouhani called for concerted action to break the sanctions and improve the livelihood of people.

“Neither the administration nor the Judiciary can do that (foil the sanctions) alone. We must all stay with each other. The administration and the parliament must stand by each other,” he said.

It is necessary for the administration and the parliament to promote coordination and support each other in order to break the sanctions and increase domestic production, the president underlined, describing efforts to thwart the cruel sanctions on Iran as a collective responsibility.

“If we want to stand against the US, an example (of practical action) is that we must appear on the scene on February 21. All of us must go to the ballot boxes,” he emphasized.

The nationwide votes for the parliament and the midterm election of the Assembly of Experts will be held simultaneously on Friday.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, are running for the parliament. There are 290 seats in the parliament up for grabs.

The lawmakers are elected for a 4-year term, with no limitation for the incumbent or former parliamentarians to run again.



Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

