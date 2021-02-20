ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, February 20, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Serbia's Djordje Balasevic. Photo Credit: romanski, Wikipedia Commons

Serbia's Djordje Balasevic. Photo Credit: romanski, Wikipedia Commons
1 Entertainment Europe 

Serbia: Legendary Singer Balasevic Dies Of Coronavirus

RFE RL 0 Comments

By

(RFE/RL) — Legendary Serbian singer Djordje Balasevic has died after contracting the coronavirus, state television reported on February 19.

The 66-year-old, who was also a poet and director, had remained popular across the former Yugoslavia after the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Balasevic was admitted to a hospital in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad on February 16 after suffering from pneumonia that appeared to be caused by the coronavirus.

State broadcaster RTS reported that Balasevic died in hospital on February 19.

Balasevic, born in Novi Sad in 1953, began his career in the 1980s, first performing in bands before going solo. He was known for his soft pop music and humorous lyrics.

Igor Mirovic, the head of the provincial government in Novi Sad, said Balasevic’s death had left a “huge, irreplaceable void.”

“With his poetry and music, Djordje Balasevic has permanently marked the art scene not only in our country, but in the whole region,” Mirovic said in a telegram sent to Balasevic’s family.

Balasevic stood out as a sharp critic of late Yugoslav strongman Slobodan Milosevic.

The media in Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina broadcast news of Balasevic’s death.

Croatia’s state HRT television hailed Balasevic’s “utterly anti-war and pacifist position that is present in many songs, concert speeches, and interviews.”

PinLinkedInPrint
RFE RL

RFE RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.