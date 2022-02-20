Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Committee Meeting Scheduled

By Shabbir H. Kazmi

Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry will hold 14th Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Committee meeting on February 20-21, said an official of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Director General of TPO’s United States and Europe Office, Mohammad-Reza Karimzadeh said on Friday that the 14th Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Committee meeting has been convened in Tehran for the promotion of trade among the two countries.

Expert committees have held talks in recent days to coordinate the preparation of the draft for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two countries on economic, investment, customs, transportation, energy, health, scientific, technological, tourism, cultural and agricultural arenas, Karimzadeh said.

The official further noted that given the importance of enhancing relations between the private sectors of the two countries, the organizers also plan to hold a seminar on trade opportunities of the two nations on the sidelines of the mentioned meeting at the venue of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on February 21, 2022.

Talking about the significance of the Joint Economic Committee meeting in developing the trade and economic relations between Iran and Uzbekistan, the Iranian official said, Uzbekistan is one of the important markets for Iranian commodities. Iran’s exports to Uzbekistan have witnessed significant growth in recent months, Karimzadeh said.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said on February 17, 2022 that the Islamic Republic is going to hold two joint economic committee meetings with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in Tehran in the coming days separately.

It is expected that holding such meetings will help sign promising agreements for future cooperation in different fields, Safari noted.

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister, a delegation comprising of experts from Pakistan will also visit Tehran in the near future to discuss collaborations with officials in Iran’s agriculture sector.

Pakistan and Iran have so far shown determination to enhance economic and trade ties between private and administrative sectors of both countries, Safari added.