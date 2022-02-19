Iranian President Due In Qatar On Monday

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Doha next week for talks with senior Qatari officials.

Accompanied by a delegation of senior officials, including the ministers of foreign affairs, oil, and cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts, the president will visit the Persian Gulf Arab country at the official invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the two-day trip, which will start on Monday, negotiations will be held between the two countries’ officials and a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed by the two sides.

Raisi will also attend and address the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the summit, he is expected to hold talks with leaders of the participating countries.

It will be Raisi’s fourth foreign trip since taking office in August last year. The president has so far visited Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Russia.