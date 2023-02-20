India: Human Rights Violations On The Rise – OpEd

By Anam Iqbal

Human rights violation, discrimination, and assault are major issues in India that have received increasing attention in recent years. Despite India being a democracy with a constitution that guarantees fundamental rights and freedoms to its citizens, these rights are frequently violated, and marginalized communities are often the target of discrimination and violence. In this article, we will examine the nature and extent of human rights violations, discrimination, and assault in India, and the factors that contribute to these abuses.

Human rights violations in India are widespread including law enforcement, the judicial system, and the criminal justice system. People from marginalized communities, such as Dalits (formerly known as “untouchables”), tribal groups, and women, are particularly vulnerable to abuse, and are often subject to extrajudicial killings, torture, and arbitrary detention. Police officers are frequently implicated in human rights abuses, and the Indian criminal justice system is plagued by corruption, inefficiency, and delays, which makes it difficult for victims to seek justice.

Discrimination is another major issue in India, and it takes many different forms. Dalits and tribal groups are often discriminated against in terms of access to education, employment, and basic services, and they are subjected to caste-based violence and other forms of discrimination. Women in India are also frequently subjected to discrimination, including gender-based violence, forced marriage, and sexual harassment.

Assault is a serious issue in India, and it takes many different forms, including sexual assault, domestic violence, and communal violence. Women and children are particularly vulnerable to assault, and there have been a number of high-profile cases of sexual assault and domestic violence in recent years. Communal violence is also a serious problem in India, and it often stems from religious and cultural tensions between different communities. This violence can take many different forms, including mob attacks, lynching, and other forms of violent intimidation.

There are several factors that contribute to human rights violations, discrimination, and assault in India. One of the key factors is the lack of accountability and effective enforcement of the law. The Indian criminal justice system is slow and ineffective, and there is widespread corruption and impunity, which makes it difficult for victims to seek justice. Additionally, there is a lack of political will to address these issues, and many communities are not aware of their rights or are afraid to assert them.

Addressing these issues will require a concerted effort from the government, civil society, and the international community, and a commitment to ensuring that all people in India are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their race, gender, religion, or any other characteristic.

There are several reasons why the world may appear to be ignoring major cases of human rights violation, assault, and discrimination in India. Some of these reasons include lack of media coverage, diplomatic considerations, complex geopolitical landscape, lack of reliable information, and resistance from the Indian government.

Some of the most serious human rights violations and assaults in India receive limited media coverage, both within India and internationally. This lack of attention can make it difficult for people outside of India to understand the extent and severity of the abuses taking place.

Many countries may choose to avoid confrontation with India and maintain positive diplomatic relations, even in the face of serious human rights violations. They may believe that the best way to influence human rights practices in India is through quiet diplomacy and engagement, rather than public criticism.

India is a major global player, and many countries may be reluctant to criticize its human rights record for fear of affecting their broader strategic interests in the region. Additionally, some countries may be more focused on other global issues and conflicts, and may not prioritize human rights concerns in India.

Some human rights violations in India may not be well documented, and there may be limited information available to support claims of abuse. This can make it difficult for the international community to respond effectively, and may contribute to a sense that the situation is not as serious as it appears.

The Indian government has been criticized for its human rights record, but it has also been resistant to external criticism and intervention on these issues. The Indian government may reject international criticism and dismiss reports of human rights violations as politically motivated.

In conclusion, the apparent ignoring of major cases of human rights violations, assault, and discrimination in India by the world is likely due to a complex interplay of media coverage, diplomatic considerations, geopolitical factors, and resistance from the Indian government. Addressing these human rights concerns will require a concerted effort from the international community, civil society, and media, and a commitment to ensuring that the rights and freedoms of all people in India are respected and protected.

Anam Iqbal is a Karachi based journalist and an independent researcher on socio-economic policy issues besides commentary on political economy. She has a Bachelor’s in Social Sciences from University of London and a Master’s in Development studies from PIDE and she can be reached at [email protected]