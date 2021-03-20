India Suspicious Of Pakistan-China-Turkey Axis – OpEd

By Amber Afreen Abid*

The right to use safe nuclear technology is of immense significance for the states which possess nuclear technology. It requires safe practice of nuclear technology and nuclear-related technologies and materials with complete public confidence. The nuclear safety and security hold great significance for Pakistan, as it is in the national interest of the country. Pakistan has always proved itself to be a responsible nuclear weapon state by adhering to the international practices of nuclear safety and security. In this regard, it has taken strong measures to ensure the safety of its nuclear arsenal by implementing international guidelines and security protocols for nuclear safety and to ensure non-proliferation. This is also imperative for the growth and sustainability of nuclear power. Pakistan has a safe civilian nuclear power program, which it is running for around fifty years.

Our neighboring country, while ignoring its domestic destabilization, pretends to be concerned about the safety and security of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons. India, whose media credibility has a facade in EU DisinfoLab Report, is writing malicious content in order to defame Pakistan. The article published in India’s online magazine about China, Turkey, and Pakistan’s unholy nuclear nexus is proof of such malicious acts. In the article, the author tries to malign Pakistan, Turkey and China in proliferation and safety-related issues of nuclear technology. India is trying to divert the attention of the international audience from its terrorist activities in Kashmir. Furthermore, it is trying to deprecate Pakistan through its false reporting and media propaganda, and is waging a hybrid war against Pakistan for years.

India’s panic of Pakistan’s relation with Turkey and China is also evident in the article. The unconditional support of Turkey, in the case of the Kashmir conflict, also generated a wave of anxiety in the neighborhood. Turkey supported Pakistan’s stance which infuriated India. On the other hand, China, whose relations with Pakistan are time-tested and entrenched, as proved through the years, is a demonstration of relations between two states in the contemporary world. They have cooperated on a number of projects that are mutually beneficial for their all-weather strategic partnership. The Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) under which the mega project of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) which encompasses the economic, political, strategic, and social dividends is a huge cause of concern to many states, especially India. Taking that into consideration, India wants to malign the two countries for the devious allegations, deteriorating their image in the international community.

Moreover, the nuclear plant being established by China for the peaceful use of nuclear energy, also sparks concern in Pakistan’s eastern neighbor. Pakistan has the inalienable right to use civil nuclear energy for its growing economy. Pakistan has well maintained the safety and security of its civil nuclear power plant for decades, which are all placed under IAEA, so any allegations of insecurity or proliferation, are all negated. In order to reduce the burden on the current resources and as an alternative to clean and sustainable energy, Pakistan needs to utilize civil nuclear energy to meet the requirements of the burgeoning economy.

Pakistan has well maintained the safety and security of its nuclear program. The institutional Command and Control System is there, which guarantees that the nuclear assets and nuclear facilities are under strict regulatory control of the state, and to ensure non-proliferation. The fact remains that nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation hold immense significance to Pakistan. Even in the years of severe internal security issues, the nuclear facilities of Pakistan remain invulnerable to any kind of threat, related to proliferation or security. This shows Pakistan’s stronghold and commitment to the security of nuclear weapons and indicates the extraordinary nuclear safety policies and guidelines implemented by Pakistan, which caters for both outside and inside threats.

Pakistan submits the report to the UN Security Council 1540 on a regular basis, on control of all sorts of transfer of nuclear technologies and nuclear-related materials, and the measures being taken for nuclear and radiological security. Moreover, Pakistan is a party to significant conventions on nuclear security, the nuclear policy of Pakistan is regularly being updated in adherence to the international practices of nuclear safety and security and under IAEA’s beam. Furthermore, IAEA appreciated the nuclear program of Pakistan, to be systematic and operationally, in a visit of DG IAEA in 2014. Pakistan has also linked to the nuclear security contact group by adhering to INFCIRC/899, which demonstrates the country’s pledge to nuclear security. Pakistan has long maintained that the safety of the nuclear arsenals is the state’s responsibility, and the steps are taken at the national level to strengthen the security complements the nuclear security at the international level.

Hence, nuclear proliferation is a bluff and propaganda being deliberately crafted by India, in its mere endeavor to conceal its apprehensions of Pakistan’s relations with China and Turkey. The alliance between Turkey and Pakistan is inclined towards a new dimension, both are eager to cooperate with each other and both support the strategic advancement of China. The rail network project to create a direct rail link between China and Turkey via Pakistan and Iran (ITI- Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad) is also in progression. The three countries are fervently inclining towards each other and hence creating a new venture. The Turkey-China-Pakistan Axis appears to be the powerful alliance on the global chessboard, as it already has started spreading fears of anxiety amongst the Indian strategic thinkers.

*Amber Afreen Abid, Research Associate, Strategic Vision Institute (SVI), Islamabad.