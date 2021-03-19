ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, March 20, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East World News 

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif In Turkey For Talks

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Turkey on Friday for a series of political negotiations.

Foreign Minister Zarif has held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu after arriving in Istanbul.

“During the visit, bilateral relations between Turkey and Iran as well as current regional and international issues will be discussed,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement about the top Iranian diplomat’s trip.

There are speculations that the Iranian foreign minister is trying to restart the Syria peace negotiations under the Astana format, which have been stalled after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in February, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underlined that Iran has always supported dialogue and employment of peaceful methods to resolve the problems in Syria.

He also called for constant talks among Iran, Turkey and Russia – the three guarantors states of the Astana peace format – to address the crisis in Syria and pave the way for the return of the displaced Syrian people.

PinLinkedInPrint
Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.