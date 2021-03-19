Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif In Turkey For Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Turkey on Friday for a series of political negotiations.

Foreign Minister Zarif has held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu after arriving in Istanbul.

“During the visit, bilateral relations between Turkey and Iran as well as current regional and international issues will be discussed,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement about the top Iranian diplomat’s trip.

There are speculations that the Iranian foreign minister is trying to restart the Syria peace negotiations under the Astana format, which have been stalled after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in February, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underlined that Iran has always supported dialogue and employment of peaceful methods to resolve the problems in Syria.

He also called for constant talks among Iran, Turkey and Russia – the three guarantors states of the Astana peace format – to address the crisis in Syria and pave the way for the return of the displaced Syrian people.