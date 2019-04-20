Iran, Oman Sign MoU to Boost Military Cooperation

By Tasnim News Agency

High-Ranking military officials from Iran and Oman signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation between the two neighboring countries in various military spheres.

On the last day of its visit to the Omani capital of Muscat, an Iranian military delegation attended a joint cooperation meeting with their Omani counterparts and signed the MoU to boost defense ties between the two countries.

The delegation accompanied by vessels from the Iranian Army and the IRGC were returned the country on Friday after a farewell ceremony attended by Omani officials.

The two countries held joint military drills in the waters of Oman in a bid to build stronger relations.

The joint naval rescue and relief exercises took place off the coast of Muscat on Wednesday, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Units from the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force of Oman, as well as the Border Guard Brigade along with units from the Navy of Islamic Republic of Iran Army and the Navy of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), participated in the drills.

The drills took place on the sidelines of the annual gathering of the Iranian-Omani joint military commission that started on Sunday and was held at the venue of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Sultanate of Oman.