Mahan Air Launches First Direct Flight From Tehran to Minsk

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian airline Mahan Air has inaugurated its first direct flight from Tehran to the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

The flight, which took place on Tuesday (April 18), carried Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Expatriates Affairs Alireza Bigdeli along with some members of the Mahan Air crew.

The move follows a recent visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Iran, during which the leaders of the two countries emphasized the need to pursue mutual agreements.

Bigdeli and the Mahan Air team will hold discussions with Belarusian officials on continuing direct flights and visa facilitation for both nations.