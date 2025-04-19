A Balanced Perspective On Saudi-American Relations – OpEd

By Arab News

By Dr. Turki Faisal Al-Rasheed

The partnership between Saudi Arabia and the US has long been a cornerstone of international relations, marked by both significance and contention.



The recent announcement of a visit by President Donald Trump to the Kingdom serves as a pivotal moment, underscoring the historical roots of this alliance and the pressing geopolitical dynamics that shape it today.



As a proud Saudi national, I perceive this relationship through the lens of Saudi nationalism, recognizing the intertwining interests of our nation, the Arab world and global stability.



The diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and the US began in February 1945 with a meeting between King Abdulaziz and President Franklin D. Roosevelt. This encounter established the groundwork for the post-Second World War Middle East, characterized by mutual respect and benefit, albeit often skewed in favor of the US.



Now, we are witnessing a paradigm shift, moving beyond outdated notions toward a future that prioritizes sustainability and mutual prosperity. The Kingdom strives to cultivate an alliance that serves not only our two nations but also extends promise to the entire Arab world and beyond.



Our bilateral relationship encompasses critical areas such as economic collaboration, counterterrorism, cultural exchanges, and a commitment to security and stability. The focus must shift toward a partnership that fosters peace and benefits our citizens, rather than primarily advancing the interests of a select few.



While the Saudi-US alliance presents numerous opportunities, it is not without its challenges. Critics often highlight our reliance on oil and military exports, raising ethical questions about governance and human rights. However, it is essential to contextualize these criticisms within the realities facing both nations.



The ongoing suffering in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, often exacerbated by American arms, presents a stark contrast to the insistence on human rights. Yet, advocating for reform is critical, and navigating the defense and survival challenges posed by complex regional dynamics remains paramount.



Supporters of the Saudi-US alliance argue for its important role in counterbalancing regional threats. This partnership is essential not merely in defense of our interests, but as recognition that stability in the Middle East relies on an integrated approach.



By collaborating with Saudi Arabia, the US secures vital energy resources while fostering a capable partner dedicated to promoting peace throughout the Arab world. This perspective supports a balanced view of the alliance, highlighting mutual interests that can drive positive outcomes for both parties.

However, to fully appreciate the nuances of this evolving relationship it is imperative to consider counterarguments. Critics contend that the foundational disparities, including those stemming from economic structures and human rights practices, pose persistent barriers to trust and collaboration. They argue that the US strategic support for Saudi leaders can sometimes overshadow the Kingdom’s need for genuine reforms and respect for human rights. The perception of the US as an enabling force for the status quo can cultivate resentment among younger Saudi citizens, who increasingly advocate for change and engagement on global issues.



Additionally, regional powers such as Iran and other emerging nations are changing the dynamics of international relations, compelling both the US and Saudi Arabia to rethink their alliances. The Kingdom’s pivot toward diversifying its partnerships might reveal a diminishing reliance on the US, adding layers of complexity to the bilateral relationship.



Saudi Arabia is currently undergoing a transformation as it pursues Vision 2030, an ambitious road map aimed at diversifying the national economy away from dependency on oil. As a conservative national, I believe that establishing a sustainable economy is vital for our stability and growth. Yet, navigating these challenges amid an unpredictable global landscape is no easy feat.



The reflections of economic thought leaders emphasize the intricacies present within this transition. For example, Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has scrutinized the trade landscape under Trump’s administration and its potential pitfalls. While China adeptly maneuvers this complex terrain, the US faces vulnerabilities in its reliance on imports. The unpredictability of American policies can hinder alliance-building efforts and alter the strategic calculus for Saudi Arabia, necessitating a cautious approach.



Ray Dalio, a prominent financial educator, warns of impending economic challenges tied to historical imbalances. As Saudi Arabia continues to pursue its developmental goals, we must remain vigilant and adaptable, drawing lessons from both our historical context and broader international dynamics.



The Arab region is at a critical juncture, facing crises that could reshape its geopolitical landscape. In this context, Saudi Arabia stands as a potential peacemaker. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza, exacerbated by Israel’s military actions, deeply affects the Kingdom and fortifies our commitment to the Palestinian cause, which is integral to our identity and values.



However, solidifying this position requires careful navigation of relationships with allies, particularly the US. The unwavering support Washington extends to Israel complicates our diplomatic efforts. Nonetheless, Saudi Arabia remains firm in its assertion that normalization with Israel should hinge on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, reflecting our commitment to justice and prosperity for all Arab nations.



Through diligent diplomacy and open dialogue with neighboring Arab countries, we aim to forge a unified response to the regional chaos that threatens to undermine our economic diversification objectives. Saudi Arabia’s proactive diplomatic efforts have enabled us to engage constructively with other nations while maintaining our broader vision for peace and stability in the region.



As President Trump prepares for his visit to Saudi Arabia, the focus shifts to how the leaders of both countries can effectively address pressing regional issues, particularly in conflict zones. Discussions are expected to center on de-escalation efforts, and recognizing the urgency of resolving the Palestinian occupation, which is critical for bolstering Saudi stability and enhancing regional cooperation.



The multifaceted Saudi-US relationship undoubtedly presents significant challenges, yet it also holds vast potential for collaboration. This partnership must continue to evolve, shedding outdated practices in favor of a new path that emphasizes mutual respect, shared values, and collaborative efforts toward peace and sustainable development.



However, the path forward is not without obstacles. One of the critical challenges in our relationship arises from diverging perceptions of American engagement in the Middle East. An increasing number of Arab leaders and citizens perceive that the US lacks both the political will and capability to effectively influence positive change in the region. This disillusionment necessitates a reassessment of our bilateral ties, urging both nations to transcend transactional interactions. Instead, there should be a concerted effort toward forming a comprehensive partnership that incorporates security considerations alongside socioeconomic development.



This recalibration should also account for the shifting dynamics of global politics, highlighted by the emergence of new powers and shifting alliances. Recognizing the need for robust, balanced relationships is vital, both to ensure national security and foster regional prosperity.

Saudi Arabia’s positioning as a leader on the global stage is a crucial aspect of our evolving relationship with the US. By addressing complex regional issues strategically, we have cultivated an image as a key actor capable of mediating between conflicting factions. This capability enriches our relationship with the US and enhances our standing within the Arab world.



Engagement in the Russia-Ukraine dialogue and efforts to foster relationships across diverse international stakeholders demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s commitment to stability and peace. By acting as a facilitator for dialogue, we can exert a more significant influence on efforts to shape the future of the region while prioritizing cooperation over conflict.



In conclusion, while Saudi-American relations must navigate challenges, they also offer numerous avenues for collaboration and progress. The Kingdom’s active diplomacy reinforces our aspirations for peace and highlights the necessity of collective approaches amid an increasingly intricate geopolitical landscape.



As we confront the mounting pressures caused by rising tensions, a balanced and informed partnership with the US can help illuminate a pathway toward mutual prosperity and sustainable conflict resolution.



As Saudi citizens, it is incumbent upon us to advocate for an approach that safeguards our identity, values, and interests while engaging in international partnerships. The commitment to preserving our sovereignty while fostering global cooperation for mutual benefit should underpin our approach to redefining Saudi-American relations.



We must remain aware of the broader implications of our actions on both the regional and global scales. Prioritizing the safety and welfare of our citizens while reaffirming our commitment to our sovereignty will ultimately shape the narrative of our partnership with the US.



By embracing an adaptive, strategic mindset, we can pursue a future that honors our rich heritage while navigating the complexities of the modern geopolitical landscape with confidence and resolve.



This balanced perspective encapsulates not only the longstanding partnership and its benefits but also the need for systemic scrutiny and adaptive progress as we look to the future of Saudi-American relations.



A refined approach rooted in mutual respect and strategic cooperation can pave the way for a flourishing partnership that enriches both nations and supports greater stability throughout the region.